Chapel Hill, NC

FOX8 News

Large law enforcement presence on US 220 in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating in Randleman on Thursday night. The investigation is underway on US 220 near New Salem Road. FOX8 crews are on the scene and working to find out the nature of the investigation. The road is currently closed. This is a developing story.
RANDLEMAN, NC
WXII 12

3 children dead following Greensboro house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three children under the age of 5 were found dead following a house fire in Greensboro on Monday morning. According to Greensboro fire official Dwayne Church, crews were called to the 2500 block of Grimsley Street just before 8 a.m. regarding a fully involved house fire.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Triad principal injured in high school fight, police say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Monday afternoon fight left a Triad principal hurt, according to officers. Thomasville police reported that two students at Thomasville High School were involved in a fight. The principal then attempted to break up the fight when one of the students inadvertently hit the principal in...
THOMASVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man shot, injured at Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police. This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was...
DURHAM, NC

