FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
5 of 13 sites along North Carolina rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
Anti-Semitic sign spotted over Moore County highway
An anti-Semitic sign was spotted over a Moore County highway Sunday morning.
ShotSpotter program finally going live in Durham
ShotSpotter can detect the sound of shots when a gun is fired outdoors within range of the sensors.
Racist comments, threats of violence spewed over Raleigh high school's intercom system
Enloe High School students had to endure offensive remarks broadcast over the school's intercom system.
Former North Carolina teacher had ‘inappropriate activity’ with student, sheriff says
A Granville County teacher was arrested on Tuesday after having 'inappropriate activity' with a student, the sheriff said.
Officials: 3 kids under 5 dead after NC house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three children under the age of 5 are dead and their mother was taken to a hospital after a house fire in North Carolina on Monday morning, authorities said. Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church says firefighters called to a home on Grimsley Street around 8...
Large law enforcement presence on US 220 in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating in Randleman on Thursday night. The investigation is underway on US 220 near New Salem Road. FOX8 crews are on the scene and working to find out the nature of the investigation. The road is currently closed. This is a developing story.
Answers begin surfacing as Greensboro teen’s memory trickles back after nearly 5 years of amnesia
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The headline is that Caitlin Little is finally getting her memory back. She has spent more than four years trying to recover from anterograde amnesia following a blow to the head at cross-country practice in October of 2017. But read deep into the story, and you find that her recovered memory […]
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
WBTV
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - As people nationwide continue to push for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, the journey to find those answers took us from Charlotte to High Point. WBTV arrived in High Point around 4:30 p.m. on Monday to find one of the friends who was...
Antisemitic sign hung on Moore County bridge ahead of Hanukkah, deputies say
Moore County deputies are investigating after they said a large sign with antisemitic symbols was hung on a bridge in the Vass area.
22 pounds of cocaine seized on Interstate 85 in North Carolina: sheriff
The vehicle was searched and 10 kilos, equivalent to 22 pounds of cocaine was found and seized.
WXII 12
3 children dead following Greensboro house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three children under the age of 5 were found dead following a house fire in Greensboro on Monday morning. According to Greensboro fire official Dwayne Church, crews were called to the 2500 block of Grimsley Street just before 8 a.m. regarding a fully involved house fire.
'My heart sank': Raleigh mom gets swindled out of $280 buying gift for son online
RALEIGH, N.C. — With inflation driving up the price of gifts many shoppers are turning to resale sites like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp or Craigslist, but buyer beware. A Raleigh mom was swindled out of $280 while trying to buy a gaming gift for her son. Natalie Lee wishes she...
WXII 12
Triad principal injured in high school fight, police say
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Monday afternoon fight left a Triad principal hurt, according to officers. Thomasville police reported that two students at Thomasville High School were involved in a fight. The principal then attempted to break up the fight when one of the students inadvertently hit the principal in...
North Carolina man accused of killing dad found dead, sheriff says
A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Ramseur officer hurt in crash on way to work on Hwy 64 in Siler City
SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Ramseur officer was hurt in a crash on his way to work in Siler City on Tuesday night. The Ramseur Police Department says Officer William Smith was driving to work on Highway 64 in Siler City around 7 p.m. when a car going 65 miles an hour pulled out […]
Police trying to identify 2 people who tried to get money from North Carolina banks by impersonating account holders
Durham police are attempting to identify the individuals and are asking for the public's help.
Alamance Crossing Mall owner facing $42M lawsuit with a possibility of losing property
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A lawsuit is being brought against Alamance Crossing Mall in Burlington. The lawsuit that was filed in November states that the mall is in default from a loan from 2011. In July 2011, Alamance Crossing Mall agreed to pay back a loan of $50.8 million to...
cbs17
Man shot, injured at Durham apartment complex, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police. This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was...
