LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 19, 2022-- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 34.5% YoY increase in passenger traffic in November 2022, reaching 87.4% of November 2019 levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005723/en/ Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019). (Photo: Business Wire)

16 MINUTES AGO