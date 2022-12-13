Read full article on original website
WIBW
Milford man honored for photography work in Governor’s Ringneck Classic
MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Milford has been inducted into the Field of Fame for his volunteer photography work in the Governor’s Ringneck Classic. On Friday, Nov. 18, officials with the Kansas Governor’s Ringneck Classic say they honored two outstanding members who support the event and its mission. Board of Directors President Jim Millensifer inducted the 2022 honorees into The Classic’s “Field of Fame.”
WIBW
Topeka church takes visitors back in time to first ever Christmas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church is celebrating this holiday season with a journey back in time to the very first Christmas. For the second year in a row, Fellowship Bible Church held their Bethlehem Experience, which is an immersive interactive experience designed to recreate how the world looked when Jesus was born in the 1st century.
WIBW
Washburn students partner with United Way to grant $10K to local organizations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University students partnered with the United Way and two generous donors to grant $10,000 to local organizations. The United Way of Greater Topeka says on Thursday, Dec. 15, Washburn University leadership students presented early education grants worth $10,000 to three nonprofits in Shawnee Co. Thanks...
Lansing schools removes social justice unit from high school English classes
A mom at the center of a social justice unit being removed from her daughter's Lansing High School class is now speaking out, claiming the move to challenge the material was her last resort.
WIBW
Nearly $2.7 million in grants awarded to rural communities across Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $2.7 million has been awarded to rural communities to invest in childcare or senior programming, community vibrancy, food services and libraries. Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Friday, Dec. 16, that 61 recipients have been awarded nearly $2.7 million in Strategic Economic Expansion and Development grants. He said the grants are meant to invest in small communities across the state.
WIBW
$255,600+ headed to help rehabilitate rural Kansas buildings, housing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $255,600 is headed to rural Kansas to help rehabilitated buildings and housing units. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will invest a total of $255,662 to improve lives and strengthen communities in southeast Kansas. “USDA Rural Development knows a strong community is rooted...
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
1 dead in house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri
1 person has died in a house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
agupdate.com
Veterinary dreams: Kansas teen wins National FFA veterinary science proficiency award
When Kansas high school senior Abby Porter heard her name called as the winner of the national FFA veterinary science proficiency award at the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, this fall she was shocked. The senior at Beloit Junior-Senior High School in north central Kansas told Midwest Messenger,...
WIBW
TCALC-Stormont Vail partnership turns up more nurses for region
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There will soon be more healthcare workers in Topeka, thanks to a unique new partnership. Students from the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers completed a Certified Nurse Assistant course, receiving their certificates Friday. Stormont Vail and teamed up to offer the program with several...
WIBW
Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies. 13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August. OneSource is...
Two charged in shooting that injured KCI officer at Kansas City Airport
Two people has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a KCI officer at Kansas City Airport Friday morning.
cbs19news
Kansas to spend $166 million on next Kellogg improvement project
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced a new $750 million highway improvement plan, more than 20% going to improvements to Kellogg in east Wichita. “These projects are in every region of the state - and they improve safety, expand economic development opportunities, and strengthen our...
Emporia gazette.com
Waverly cowboy celebrates world recognition, title
“Jess Pope is the world’s champion bareback bronc rider.”. While his hometown Waverly in Coffey County, only has a population of 574, Jess Pope is now recognized worldwide. Pope was honored as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) world champion concluding the recent National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las...
KAKE TV
14-year-old Arkansas teen kidnapped; found in Wichita
Wichita police make a shocking discovery in the closet of a Riverside home: a teenaged girl from Arkansas who had been kidnapped. Investigators believe that 35-year-old David Roark met the girl online. He was arrested and is now facing several charges. The 14-year-old girl was found by police at a...
kggfradio.com
New State 4-H Leader Excited for New Role
The Kansas 4-H Youth Development program has over 70,000 members. New Kansas 4-H State Leader Sarah Maass says she has been a part of 4-H for most of her life. Maass says 4-H can help develop useful skills for the future. Maass, who took over as the State 4-H leader in October, says she looks forward to her new role. She plans to do a mini tour of the state and host a few listening sessions, so she can listen to what the extension agents, parents and students think they need.
Friday night Kansas high school basketball scores
Here are your Friday night basketball scores from across the state.
Transgender inmate on Missouri’s death row asks for mercy
The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri's governor for mercy, citing mental health issues.
wpsdlocal6.com
School district in Missouri to move to 4-day school week
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — A school board in Missouri has voted for the school district to move to a four-day school week. That decision was made by the Independence School District, which serves students in the cities of Independence and Sugar Creek. After the vote, the school board posted...
Top superintendent in Kansas to retire
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
