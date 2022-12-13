The Kansas 4-H Youth Development program has over 70,000 members. New Kansas 4-H State Leader Sarah Maass says she has been a part of 4-H for most of her life. Maass says 4-H can help develop useful skills for the future. Maass, who took over as the State 4-H leader in October, says she looks forward to her new role. She plans to do a mini tour of the state and host a few listening sessions, so she can listen to what the extension agents, parents and students think they need.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO