Messi finally wins World Cup; what's next for Argentina?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi ended his long wait for the World Cup title in one of the most memorable finals in history. Messi was at his most inspirational, scoring two goals to take his total for the tournament to seven and delivering his country's third World Cup triumph as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw through extra time.
Pelé congratulates Messi and Mbappé after World Cup final
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil great Pelé congratulated Lionel Messi and Argentina for winning the World Cup and Kylian Mbappé for his goal-scoring exploits in Sunday's final. Pelé, who won a record three World Cups as a player, has been in the hospital to treat a respiratory infection.
Lazio, Red Star and others pay tribute at Mihajlović funeral
ROME (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini and former Lazio players Attilio Lombardo and Dejan Stanković were among those who carried Siniša Mihajlović’s coffin out into a crowd of fans following the Serb’s funeral on Monday. There was also a delegation from Red Star...
3 charged after violent pitch invasion in Australian soccer
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Police charged three men Monday following a violent pitch invasion that left a goalkeeper and a referee injured and forced an Australian top-flight soccer match between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory to be abandoned on the weekend. Video on social media showed a man throwing...
Venus Williams awarded wild-card entry for Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Venus Williams has been awarded a wild-card entry to play at the Australian Open next month, 25 years after she played the Grand Slam tournament for the first time. The 42-year-old Williams has reached the final twice in Australia, including a loss to her younger...
