kswo.com
OK DHS opens new, smaller facility in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will soon be opening the first of three other, smaller, locations in Lawton. On Friday, they let us take a look inside. The new center is located at 10 Southwest 2nd street in Lawton. It’ll begin serving families on Tuesday...
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
okcfox.com
Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
Oklahoma Co. elected officials approve $13,000 pay raise, second in as many years
Eight elected leaders in Oklahoma County will see more money on their paycheck in the new year.
KOCO
Investigation: Thousands of Oklahoma County residents face eviction this holiday season
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Many Oklahoma County residents are facing the threat of losing their homes this holiday season, as the number of eviction filings in the county has risen this year. Two days before Thanksgiving, there were 306 people on Oklahoma County Judge Trent Pipe's eviction docket. The...
blackchronicle.com
Derrick Scobey Announces Election Bid for Oklahoma County Clerk's Office
Oklahoma County—Derrick Scobey is a lifelong servant of the people. He has spent a significant amount of time trying to be a good steward of the position and places he has had the privilege of occupying. After observing the litany of issues directly connected to or created by the county, Derrick decided to enter this special election.
city-sentinel.com
Representatives Mark McBride and Rhonda Baker Comment on Release of Teacher Salary Information
Representatives Mark McBride, R-Moore, and Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, today commented on the release by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) of local salary schedules for Oklahoma school districts for the 2022-23 school year. State statute requires the release of the information each year to state Speaker of the House,...
KOCO
Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy
OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
Police: ‘Bait and Switch’ scam leaves Oklahoma City cash and gold business out $21,000
The old “Bait and Switch” scam has left one Oklahoma City business out $21,000 after a man ran off with the cash - and they say the alleged crime was caught on surveillance cameras.
blackchronicle.com
Luxury Oklahoma City neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has had 24 days of triple digit heat and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use. KFOR News 4 has confirmed an OKC Utilities Department investigation into an alleged water bandit in far western Oklahoma City. The scene of...
KOCO
Oklahoma Ethics Commission moves two investigations forward
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Ethics Commission went into executive session Friday to discuss cases involving Oklahoma County Judge Kendra Coleman and the Conservative Alliance political action committee. The commission voted unanimously to move forward with the two formal investigations at the Oklahoma state Capitol. They did not detail...
Westmoore HS student killed in crash identified
Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.
Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announces Mexican consulate coming to Oklahoma City in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday that a Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City in 2023. The Consulate of Mexico will provide consular services and assistance to the Mexican community in Oklahoma while promoting economic, educational, cultural, tourism and other relations between Mexican entities and stakeholders in the state.
KOCO
Oklahoma City landlords are moving away from Section 8
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman said she has been homeless for weeks while struggling to find a landlord to take her Housing Choice voucher. A Housing Choice voucher provides rental cost assistance to low-income residents. Angela Wells received a voucher a little over a month ago, but she has been unable to find a place to use it.
OKC’s Skydance Bridge Featured On USPS Stamps For 2023
The United States Postal Service has revealed additional stamps for next year, and an Oklahoma City landmark made the cut. There are four new stamps that range from modern to historic places and the Skydance Bridge is one of them. The stamps can be ordered online, and they're available for...
KOCO
Westmoore student dead after multi-vehicle crash in southwest Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person died and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The person killed in the crash was a student at Westmoore High School, Moore Public Schools confirmed, adding multiple students were involved in the crash. Police told KOCO...
Respiratory illnesses renew concerns over hospital capacity in OK
With the rise in COVID, RSV and the flu, hospital capacity has become a concern all around the country, including Oklahoma.
Firefighters battle large fire in northwest Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City firefighters spent Thursday morning battling a massive fire in northwest Oklahoma City.
