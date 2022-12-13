ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, OK

kswo.com

OK DHS opens new, smaller facility in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will soon be opening the first of three other, smaller, locations in Lawton. On Friday, they let us take a look inside. The new center is located at 10 Southwest 2nd street in Lawton. It’ll begin serving families on Tuesday...
LAWTON, OK
okcfox.com

Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Derrick Scobey Announces Election Bid for Oklahoma County Clerk's Office

Oklahoma County—Derrick Scobey is a lifelong servant of the people. He has spent a significant amount of time trying to be a good steward of the position and places he has had the privilege of occupying. After observing the litany of issues directly connected to or created by the county, Derrick decided to enter this special election.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy

OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Ethics Commission moves two investigations forward

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Ethics Commission went into executive session Friday to discuss cases involving Oklahoma County Judge Kendra Coleman and the Conservative Alliance political action committee. The commission voted unanimously to move forward with the two formal investigations at the Oklahoma state Capitol. They did not detail...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announces Mexican consulate coming to Oklahoma City in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday that a Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City in 2023. The Consulate of Mexico will provide consular services and assistance to the Mexican community in Oklahoma while promoting economic, educational, cultural, tourism and other relations between Mexican entities and stakeholders in the state.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City landlords are moving away from Section 8

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman said she has been homeless for weeks while struggling to find a landlord to take her Housing Choice voucher. A Housing Choice voucher provides rental cost assistance to low-income residents. Angela Wells received a voucher a little over a month ago, but she has been unable to find a place to use it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

