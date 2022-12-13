ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions.  Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Senate passes bill to ban TikTok on government devices

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Josh Hawley’s bill to ban TikTok on government devices unanimously passed the Senate for the second time, according to a statement from the Senator's office. The bill would follow up on steps already taken by the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the...
You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Being Sued Again

Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
Kan. congressman's vote on CR consistent in 117th Congress

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The U.S. House of Representatives passed the sixth short-term continuing resolution on the national budget this week, but Tracey Mann voted against it, to make a point. "The government funding expires here today," Mann said. "On Wednesday night, there was legislation that would just kick the...
Today in History - December 17

Today is Saturday, Dec. 17, the 351st day of 2022. There are 14 days left in the year. On Dec. 17, 1903, Wilbur and Orville Wright of Dayton, Ohio, conducted the first successful manned powered-airplane flights near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, using their experimental craft, the Wright Flyer. On this...
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

