4d ago
Someone needs to be held responsible for the death of the little guy. Sadly, it'll probably never happen, certain people it seems are above the law in that place..
wfxg.com
Commissioner Francine Scott hosts 'Christmas in the Community'
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Christmas came early today at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Augusta-Richmond County Commissioner Francine Scott hosted 'Christmas in the Community'. The event started at 12 pm and ended at 2 pm. People celebrated with music, food, and each other. Commissioner Scott tells FOX54 that she wanted to ensure families get to experience the best holiday possible.
wfxg.com
James Brown Annual Toy Giveaway: giving back to the community
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - It's the season of giving at The Annual James Brown Toy Giveaway, providing a day of holiday cheer for the community. Dozens of cars lined the streets for the Godfather of Soul's annual toy giveaway. Two large trucks were filled with more toys that have been distributed in years. Volunteers tell FOX54 that it is important to give back to the community.
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | Impacts of spiritual support
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hospitals are filled with all kinds of specialists, but have you ever thought about the spiritual support they offer?. Reverend Jeff Flowers just retired as Director of Spiritual Care at Augusta University Health. He talks one on one with Richard Rogers about the impacts of spiritual...
WJBF.com
Out There Somewhere: Not So Secret Santa
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Santa sale at Catholic Social Services during these tough economic times is the perfect spot for some gift getting, especially for the gang at channel 6. I have made the list and checked it twice. “Brad Means: he is in the anchor chair. This...
wfxg.com
Local resident plans to bring the happiest place on earth to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - One local family is planning a royal ball for people in the community to come out and enjoy. It all started with a little girl- who approached her mother with an idea. Bentlee Gunn is an eight-year-old girl who wants to share the wonders of Disney...
‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road. Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families. Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
WRDW-TV
Cultural center hopes Black Santa will bring representation for kids
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken’s Center for African American History, Art, and Culture will host a Black Santa this holiday season. Executive Director Juanita Campbell says when African American children see a traditional White Santa, it’s hard for those children to believe that Santa is something for them.
WRDW-TV
Community comes together to gift thousands of kids for Christmas
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve reported our local Toys for Tots warehouses had fewer toys than they would have liked during the holiday season. We went to a local warehouse to see how the organization is hoping to make sure everyone gets a Christmas this year. The organization is...
WRDW-TV
Young sisters from Aiken helping feed their community
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of young sisters are gaining national recognition for growing fruits and vegetables to help feed their community. We went to find out how their partnerships with organizations like Golden Harvest and other food banks are helping change lives. For 7-year-old Eva and 12-year-old Norah...
WRDW-TV
CSRA Holly Jolly Christmas Van brightens the holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may have noticed a Christmas display on wheels driving around town. The owner of CSRA Kayak Rentals strapped thousands of lights on his van to spread some holiday cheer. We caught up with the owner to ask why he started doing it. “Anywhere you go,...
wfxg.com
Hoofbeats & Christmas Carols Parade returns to Downtown Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Horses, dogs and lots of Christmas cheer filled Downtown Aiken Saturday. The Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade kicked off at Barnwell and Greenville Streets. Dozens of people lined the roadways to watch it all go by. The event started 13 years ago. Initially, it began with a few horses and dogs. Now, it has grown to include almost 300 horses and carriages and almost 100 dogs.
WRDW-TV
Salvation Army extends donation deadline for Angel Tree program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army needs your help with its annual Angel Tree program. It helps provide Christmas gifts for thousands of children. Thursday was supposed to be the cut-off for donations to the Salvation Army Angel Tree, but to ensure no one gets left behind this Christmas, they extended the deadline to Dec. 17.
Former Georgia teacher banned from being Santa after allegedly inappropriately touching student
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — An ex-Columbia County teacher will no longer be able to work as a teacher or Santa after he allegedly inappropriately touched a student. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. School officials told the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that a student was...
WJBF.com
WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver crashes into river
WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver crashes into river. WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver …. WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver crashes into river. 2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta …. Good Morning Augusta. GMA Sunday Weather. GMA Saturday Morning Forecast. More details...
WRDW-TV
Aiken opens new gateway into Hitchcock Woods
AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon cutting ceremony opened the gate for a new entrance to Hitchcock Woods in Aiken on Sunday. For six years, a metal gate blocked the entryway off to make room for a new project to help reduce erosion. The project is the first of its...
WRDW-TV
Pinning ceremony held for Augusta University nursing grads
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about the nursing shortages on both sides of the river and how it’s affecting everything from your care at hospitals to older patients’ care at assisted living facilities. Friday was a step in the right direction. Nearly 140 nursing students...
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Perfect gift ideas for the men in your life
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s something about dads and power tools. We all love them, and they make great gifts for any man with a garage. There are a few things you may not have thought about. Starting with a rechargeable flashlight. You can never have too many flashlights...
WRDW-TV
Augusta student honored in video contest for message to younger self
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A senior at John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School has been recognized by the Georgia School Boards Association in the 2022 Student Video Contest. Out of 37 submissions from across the state, Denzel Howard received an honorable mention for his video, “Enjoy Life – Dear Younger Me.”
Georgia man jailed on charges that he held woman captive for months
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A man remains jailed in Georgia after police say he kidnapped a woman from South Carolina and held her captive for months in a motel while he raped her, beat her and forced her to perform work. Burke County jail records show Ismael Patricio Aguirre,...
WRDW-TV
Ga. nonprofit gets $215,000 to improve children’s education
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Reach Out and Read has announced a $215,000 two-year grant from CareSource to improve health, equity, and education outcomes for young children and their families in Georgia. The nonprofit has six local program sites that offer books to children during health visits. BY THE NUMBERS. In...
