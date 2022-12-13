AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - It's the season of giving at The Annual James Brown Toy Giveaway, providing a day of holiday cheer for the community. Dozens of cars lined the streets for the Godfather of Soul's annual toy giveaway. Two large trucks were filled with more toys that have been distributed in years. Volunteers tell FOX54 that it is important to give back to the community.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO