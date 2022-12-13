ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schertz, TX

KTSA

Man killed in shooting at west side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the west side. Investigators say a man in his 20s was killed at an apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Friday. Police say they are looking for three men who were riding in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED TWICE ON BACK-TO-BACK DAYS

An Austin man was arrested twice by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on back-to-back days. Deputy Seth Nagel took a theft report on Wednesday morning from the Point Store in West Point where milk and motor oil were stolen. Later that evening, the Fayette County Narcotics Unit responded to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Man arrested in connection to 66th homicide in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested in connection to a South Austin homicide in early December. The Austin Police Department said members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Peter Lucio, 39, on Wednesday, December 14. Lucio is charged with the murder of Michael Seibert. On Tuesday,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police looking for man who robbed Home Depot

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are hoping you can help them identify the suspect in the robbery of a South Austin Home Depot. It happened around 5:41 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the store on I-35 near Ben White Blvd. Investigators say as soon as the man walked into...
AUSTIN, TX
wimberleyview.com

'Armed and dangerous' man escapes law enforcement at Hays County line

The Hays-Blanco County line was abuzz with law enforcement officials earlier this week, as law enforcement officers from multiple local and regional jurisdictions were called to assist with a reported armed home invasion robbery. The incident took place in the late afternoon of Monday, Dec. 12, in Blanco County off...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police looking for suspect in armed robbery in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint in South Austin. Investigators say the suspect walked into the Murphy gas station, located at 710 E Ben White Blvd, on Sunday, Dec. 11 around 1:20 p.m. He threatened the employees with a...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after alleged escape attempt at Kyle hospital

KYLE, Texas — An alleged escape attempt by a Hays County inmate turned deadly Monday at the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, a Hays County corrections officer was guarding an inmate – later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright – who was getting treatment at the hospital when he reportedly attempted to escape, assaulted the officer and ran on foot through the emergency room.
KYLE, TX
Pleasanton Express

ACSO officer dies in off-duty accident

Atascosa County Sheriff Deputy Alan Perez, 27, died in an accident early Friday morning near Poteet while he was off duty. Officer Alexis Hernandez with the Jourdanton Police Department who was in the car with him was injured and remains in the hospital. Deputy Perez had been with the ACSO...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX

