Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasD_FoodVendorTexas State
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KTSA
Teenager hospitalized, another arrested in shooting on San Antonio’s West Side
SAN ANTONNIO (KTSA News) — A 17 year old is in the hospital after he was shot while he and another teen were playing with a gun. San Antonio Police were called to the 7200 block of Marbach Road near West Military Drive just before midnight Sunday. Police were...
KSAT 12
Woman stabbed multiple times in altercation on North Side; man arrested, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 46-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times on the city’s North Side Saturday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Anchor Drive, not far from Lockhill Selma Road...
KENS 5
San Antonio families mourning after two teens were fatally struck by a car while walking home
Loved ones said 15-year-old Jordan Canedo and 17-year-old James Solis were walking home from the mall. Police are still looking for the driver responsible.
KTSA
Fire displaces several residents of San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that displaced several people early Monday morning. The fire at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Harry Wurzbach was called in around 12:30 A.M. FOX 29 is reporting that several apartment units were...
KSAT 12
Armored truck driver assaulted at Northeast Side bank, taken to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three people who they say assaulted the driver of a Brinks armored truck on Thursday morning on the Northeast Side. The incident happened just after 8 a.m. at a bank in the 6500 block of FM 78. Police said a...
KTSA
Man killed in shooting at west side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the west side. Investigators say a man in his 20s was killed at an apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Friday. Police say they are looking for three men who were riding in...
Road-rage incident leads to fatal shooting in south San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A road rage incident led to a fatal shooting on the city's south side. San Antonio police were called to the 500 block of Lebanon Street around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday for the shooting. Authorities said the victim approached the suspect's vehicle, and one of the...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED TWICE ON BACK-TO-BACK DAYS
An Austin man was arrested twice by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on back-to-back days. Deputy Seth Nagel took a theft report on Wednesday morning from the Point Store in West Point where milk and motor oil were stolen. Later that evening, the Fayette County Narcotics Unit responded to...
foxsanantonio.com
Young boy in critical condition after sister stabs him with kitchen knife, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A young boy is in critical condition after being stabbed by his older sister late Wednesday night. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at a home off Woodlake Parkway near Gibbs Sprawl Road on the Northeast Side. Police said the 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were...
CBS Austin
Man arrested in connection to 66th homicide in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested in connection to a South Austin homicide in early December. The Austin Police Department said members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Peter Lucio, 39, on Wednesday, December 14. Lucio is charged with the murder of Michael Seibert. On Tuesday,...
fox7austin.com
Austin police looking for man who robbed Home Depot
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are hoping you can help them identify the suspect in the robbery of a South Austin Home Depot. It happened around 5:41 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the store on I-35 near Ben White Blvd. Investigators say as soon as the man walked into...
wimberleyview.com
'Armed and dangerous' man escapes law enforcement at Hays County line
The Hays-Blanco County line was abuzz with law enforcement officials earlier this week, as law enforcement officers from multiple local and regional jurisdictions were called to assist with a reported armed home invasion robbery. The incident took place in the late afternoon of Monday, Dec. 12, in Blanco County off...
fox7austin.com
Austin police looking for suspect in armed robbery in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint in South Austin. Investigators say the suspect walked into the Murphy gas station, located at 710 E Ben White Blvd, on Sunday, Dec. 11 around 1:20 p.m. He threatened the employees with a...
Del Valle ISD, FBI investigating after recording device found in faculty restroom
DEL VALLE, Texas — District police and the FBI are now investigating after a recording device was discovered in a Del Valle ISD faculty restroom. According to Christopher Weddle, executive director of communications at Del Valle ISD, the device was found hidden in a restroom at the Del Valle Opportunity Center.
Inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after alleged escape attempt at Kyle hospital
KYLE, Texas — An alleged escape attempt by a Hays County inmate turned deadly Monday at the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, a Hays County corrections officer was guarding an inmate – later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright – who was getting treatment at the hospital when he reportedly attempted to escape, assaulted the officer and ran on foot through the emergency room.
Man hit 2 people with vehicle, charged with capital murder, Blanco County says
Blanco County law enforcement responded Monday to a report of an aggravated assault in the 6700 Block of Middle Creek Road.
theeastcountygazette.com
Shooting During Robbery-A Son was Shot When He Tried to Intervene as His Dad was Being Robbed
Robberies of street sellers at gunpoint have been reported across the city. On Monday a son tried to assist as his father was being held at gunpoint in the Austin area on the city’s West Side. Unfortunately, the son was shot and is currently being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital.
KSAT 12
Thieves steal catalytic converters from vehicles at emergency response company on NE Side
SAN ANTONIO – An emergency response headquarters on the city’s Northeast Side is the latest target of catalytic converter theft. United Medevac said one of its units was disabled after a man stole the catalytic converter out of one it’s on duty emergency units. “It crosses the...
Pleasanton Express
ACSO officer dies in off-duty accident
Atascosa County Sheriff Deputy Alan Perez, 27, died in an accident early Friday morning near Poteet while he was off duty. Officer Alexis Hernandez with the Jourdanton Police Department who was in the car with him was injured and remains in the hospital. Deputy Perez had been with the ACSO...
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies body of man found in ditch in southwest Bexar County
A man’s body that was found in a ditch in southwest Bexar County has been identified by the medical examiner. Antonio Fitzgerald, 33, died from a gunshot wound, according to the ME. His death is being ruled a homicide. Fitzgerald’s body was found by a passerby around 9 a.m....
Comments / 0