New York's new watchdog overseeing and regulating ethics in government is going to be led by the last executive director of the commission's defunct predecessor agency. The state Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government has appointed Sanford Berland to be be its first executive director. Berland, an attorney, was the final executive director of the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, which disbanded this summer.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO