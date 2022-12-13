Read full article on original website
Hochul urged to approve Medicaid debt relief measure
Advocates in New York are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a measure meant to codify debt relief protections for people who are involved in Medicaid overpayment investigations and lawsuits. The proposal, now sitting on Hochul's desk, is meant to bolster protections for Medicaid recipients facing debt due to overpayments...
New York's new ethics panel hires back a familiar face
New York's new watchdog overseeing and regulating ethics in government is going to be led by the last executive director of the commission's defunct predecessor agency. The state Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government has appointed Sanford Berland to be be its first executive director. Berland, an attorney, was the final executive director of the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, which disbanded this summer.
Hochul resists campaign to raise taxes on the wealthy
Advocates are pushing lawmakers to raise taxes on the wealthy in next year’s legislative session, which begins in January. But Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is not eager to raise taxes at all. It’s called the “Invest in Our New York” campaign, and advocates along with more progressive lawmakers,...
Pressure mounts to limit NY lawmakers' outside income
Calls are mounting for the Legislature to ban lawmakers from earning outside income in certain professions and cap their earnings in others as legislative leaders work on a deal to raise their salary and limit their outside income. New York lawmakers currently make $110,000 per year. Sources say they're considering...
OASAS commissioner: Opioid settlement funds will be spent within weeks
OASAS Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham told Capital Tonight that opioid settlement funds will be out the door within a matter of weeks. “We think that we will be able to start spending money within weeks,” she said. This comes after some tension between OASAS, the New York State Office of...
New York lawmaker wants to expand fentanyl testing kits access
Pharmacists and other licensed health care professionals would be able to dispense testing kits to detect fentanyl under a measure proposed Friday by Democratic state Sen. Peter Harckham. The bill is being named in honor of Matthew Horan, a Westchester County resident who died of a fentanyl overdose in November...
New York will expand liquor servings to off-site catering
It soon be easier to say "cheers!" after saying "I do." A bill signed Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to make it easier for liquor to be served by eligible caterers at off-site events like weddings and banquets. The new law is being billed as a modernization of...
