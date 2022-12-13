ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Man sentenced in double-fatal Kansas City-area DUI crash

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man is going to prison for his role in a fatal DUI crash. Colby Byrd, 27, Wellington, Mo., was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to DWI -- death of two and 4 years for pleading guilty to DWI -- serious physical injury. The sentences were set to run consecutively for a total of 16 years in prison, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
Police ID suspects in shooting that injured KC Airport police officer

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that injured an officer at Kansas City International Airport Friday morning have two suspects in custody. According to online jail records 34-year-old Lacy Perry remains in the Platte County jail on requested charges of disarming a peace officer or correctional officer while performing official duty, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
Police ID suspect shot, killed by suburban KC officer

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a 25-year-old man after he pointed a weapon at officers during a confrontation, authorities said. The shooting occurred Thursday night in Belton, about 22 miles south of Kansas City. The man was identified Friday as William Blakely, of Belton.
3rd Dana Chandler trial to cost Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dana Chandler trial will restart next year but in a new location. Court Administrators are asking the Shawnee County Commissioners for the remaining $120,000 in their budget to be allocated to cover the upcoming Dana Chandler trial. After the hung jury in September, Chandler will be tried for murder for the […]
Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
Kansas City airport police officer injured in shooting

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after an officer was shot early Friday near Kansas City International Airport. Just before 5a.m., Kansas City police responded to report of suspicious vehicle in the long-term parking area at the airport, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchinna. The officer identified a vehicle that...
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air during a police chase. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a chase with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she lost control of her vehicle.
Topeka man arrested for kidnapping in Belize headed back to Nebraska

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka man accused of kidnapping an Omaha mother who was arrested in Belize may soon be back in Nebraska. Nebraska authorities issued a warrant for Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, in November which alleged he kidnapped Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha. He is suspected of her disappearance.
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

