Man sentenced in double-fatal Kansas City-area DUI crash
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man is going to prison for his role in a fatal DUI crash. Colby Byrd, 27, Wellington, Mo., was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to DWI -- death of two and 4 years for pleading guilty to DWI -- serious physical injury. The sentences were set to run consecutively for a total of 16 years in prison, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
Kansas veteran must pay over $500k for defrauding VA, judge says
An Army veteran was sentenced to prison and was ordered to pay $537,000 in restitution for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Suspect charged in Kansas City double murder still missing
JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man has been charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, who is still at large, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges.
Police ID suspects in shooting that injured KC Airport police officer
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that injured an officer at Kansas City International Airport Friday morning have two suspects in custody. According to online jail records 34-year-old Lacy Perry remains in the Platte County jail on requested charges of disarming a peace officer or correctional officer while performing official duty, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
Independence woman charged in connection to shooting that injured KCI officer
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a KCI officer on Friday morning.
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
Police ID suspect shot, killed by suburban KC officer
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a 25-year-old man after he pointed a weapon at officers during a confrontation, authorities said. The shooting occurred Thursday night in Belton, about 22 miles south of Kansas City. The man was identified Friday as William Blakely, of Belton.
3rd Dana Chandler trial to cost Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dana Chandler trial will restart next year but in a new location. Court Administrators are asking the Shawnee County Commissioners for the remaining $120,000 in their budget to be allocated to cover the upcoming Dana Chandler trial. After the hung jury in September, Chandler will be tried for murder for the […]
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 16, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City resident was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County. 29-year-old Kenneth Crowley was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle and was taken to the Caldwell County detention center. An Orrick resident was arrested Saturday night in Ray County. 42-year-old James...
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - With the cost of living rising in Kansas City, many area residents are finding that their paychecks don't go as far as they used to. One solution is to find a better-paying job.
KCK woman killed in crash following police chase near S. 32nd, Metropolitan Avenue
The crash was reported just after 12:30 a.m. near South 32nd Street and Metropolitan Avenue in the city's Argentine neighborhood, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
WIBW
Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
KCTV 5
Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas
A missing dog from California gets found in Kansas, over 1,600 miles away from home. The team is still looking for the exact location where the new ballpark district will go. The Independence School District just became the largest one in the state, by far, to move to a 4-day school week.
Kansas City airport police officer injured in shooting
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after an officer was shot early Friday near Kansas City International Airport. Just before 5a.m., Kansas City police responded to report of suspicious vehicle in the long-term parking area at the airport, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchinna. The officer identified a vehicle that...
WIBW
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air during a police chase. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a chase with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she lost control of her vehicle.
Douglas County deputies recover car from Kansas River
A car possibly stolen out of Leavenworth, Kansas, was recovered from the Kansas River Wednesday morning.
Leawood police investigate armed robbery at Town Center
Leawood police investigate the report of an armed robbery at Town Center where the thief stole a woman's purse at gunpoint.
Crash shuts down Linwood, Prospect for short time overnight
Kansas City, Missouri, police say at least two people were injured in a crash near Linwood and Prospect overnight.
Survivors share message after former Overland Park teacher pleads guilty
Survivors and their parents are reacting after a former Overland Park private school teacher pleaded guilty to more than 25 child sex crimes.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested for kidnapping in Belize headed back to Nebraska
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka man accused of kidnapping an Omaha mother who was arrested in Belize may soon be back in Nebraska. Nebraska authorities issued a warrant for Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, in November which alleged he kidnapped Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha. He is suspected of her disappearance.
Salina Post
