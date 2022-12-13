Read full article on original website
Montana State Billings men split games at Holiday Hoops Classic
LAS VEGAS — The Montana State University Billings men's basketball team posted a 1-1 record at the Holiday Hoops Classic here at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center. On Saturday the Yellowjackets defeated Missouri S&T, 75-70. In tourney play Sunday Angelo State University edged MSUB, 59-55. The Yellowjackets'...
Montana State Billings loses by 2 against Lubbock Christian in women's hoops
LAS VEGAS — Audrey Robertson's 19 points helped Lubbock Christian University fight off Montana State Billings 60-58 Saturday in women's basketball at the D2 Holiday Hoops Classic at South Point Arena. Robertson made two key free throws to put Lubbock Christian (8-4) ahead 60-56 with 2:56 to play. MSUB's...
North Dakota State bound wrestler Jesse Aarness of Billings West doesn't run from a challenge
BILLINGS — When Billings West senior Jesse Aarness went on his official visit to North Dakota State University in Fargo earlier this month, he knew that was where he wanted to be. The two-time state champion and three-time finalist for the Golden Bears watched as the Bison defeated Buffalo...
Billings Central's youth grows on the fly in physical, narrow win over Miles City
BILLINGS — With just one returning starter for this year, how and where Billings Central girls basketball found its direction were always going to be critical, defining questions for the Rams. In a wild 49-47 win over Miles City on Saturday afternoon at the Ralph Nelles Activities Center that...
Billings West boys, Billings Senior girls defend CMR Holiday Classic wrestling titles
BILLINGS — The Billings West boys and Billings Senior girls sure must like wrestling in Great Falls. On year ago the two programs each won their respective divisions at the Great Falls CMR Holiday Wrestling Classic. On Saturday, the Golden Bears boys and Broncs girls defended their crowns for...
'They were just tougher': Helena Capital knocks off defending state champion Billings Skyview
Fair or not, as the defending Class AA state champions, the Billings Skyview girls have a target on their back. Helena Capital, the winner of the two previous championships (one shared) know a thing or two about that and on Saturday, at the Bears Den in Helena, the Bruins showed they could be a team to reckon with too after a 47-39 win over the defending champs.
Dyauni Boyce, Chloe Williams lead Montana State Billings women's basketball to win
LAS VEGAS — Dyauni Boyce and Chloe Williams each pumped in 17 points to lead Montana State Billings past Texas A&M University-Kingsville 68-57 at the Holiday Hoops Classic here Friday. With the win, the Yellowjackets improved to 11-1. Texas A&M-Kingsville fell to 5-4. Cariann Kunkel chipped in 12 points...
Scoreboard: Huntley Project Duals results
Dawson County Team Members defeated Baker 48-15. Huntley Project defeated Billings West JV Gold 64-12. Dawson County Team Members defeated Billings West JV Gold 47-26. Huntley Project defeated Baker 66-0. Round 3. Huntley Project defeated Dawson County Team Members 52-9. Billings West JV Gold defeated Baker 42-22. Pool B Results.
Charlize Davis, Kenzie Strachan provide clutch buckets as Billings Skyview outlasts Helena High
HELENA — The Billings Skyview Falcons, playing without starter and state championship team holdover Alexis Brauer, showed their mettle Friday night in a 44-40 road victory over Helena High. Senior Charlize Davis led the way with 16 points and knocked down two big shots in the fourth quarter. Junior...
Helena High overcomes slow start to beat Billings Senior
HELENA — The back-end of back-to-back games between schools from Billings and Helena didn’t produce an offensive masterclass on Saturday afternoon, but it did result in a 41-36 Helena High victory over Senior, the Bengals’ second win of the young season. Ten combined points were scored in...
Cole Reiner appreciates history of Chase Hawks, Richmond Champion returns, Tristan O’Neal eyes Circuit Finals
BILLINGS — Cole Reiner knows just how special the annual Chase Hawks Memorial Rough Stock Rodeo is. Last year, the Buffalo, Wyoming, bareback rider won the event and because of the rodeo’s charitable history and the top-level cowboys and stock the 27-year rodeo features, he enjoys competing at the December all-star event.
Proud mom of MSU Bobcats cheers on her sons
A Billings mom said it's fun to watch her twin sons Caden and Taco Dowler play football. They've played from the time they were young, up through today, where they are part of the Montana State University Bobcats team.
HIGHLIGHTS: Lewistown boys blow out Billings Central
2022 Class A runner-up Lewistown looked mighty impressive on Friday night, blowing out Billings Central on the road 78-49. Highlights can be found in the video above.
Defense is name of the game for Helena Capital girls against Billings Senior
HELENA — The Helena Capital girls basketball team is still finding itself. Some players have stepped into new roles and as with many high school basketball teams, the Bruins are still forging their own identity. However, one thing is apparent about the Capital girls — defense will be a...
Lewistown's high expectations on display against Billings Central
BILLINGS — The Lewistown boys basketball team is on a mission. Teams have said that before, of course, but the Golden Eagles really mean it. Really. “I can truly say this has been the most I’ve ever seen a team work for something that they’ve wanted,” Lewistown’s Fischer Brown said after scoring 16 points Friday night in helping the Eagles pick up a 78-49 road win over Billings Central at the Ralph Nelles Activities Center.
Montana's lone maple syrup producer creating interest throughout the state
Knudson taps multiple types of maple trees throughout Missoula to bring a taste of nature's candy to Montanans’.
Blizzard hits eastern Montana
While plow crews were hard at work clearing the roads, it didn’t take long in many places for drifting snow to cover them once again.
Montana state veterinarian reports rise in canine brucellosis
The rise is alarming for area animal shelters and rescue operations like Dog Tag Buddies, which pairs dogs with veterans to help treat invisible injuries.
The Top 10 BEST Tattoo Shops in Billings, Montana To Get Tattooed
Here in Billings, we have no shortage of options for a tattoo. Over the years, I've gained a bunch of random ones... and recently it's been on my mind to get more done. So, instead of researching and keeping my findings to myself... why not share them with you?. We've...
Billings craftsman turns wood into kitchen masterpieces
From charcuterie to custom-made cutting boards, your holiday shopping became much easier thanks to a Made in Montana entrepreneur.
