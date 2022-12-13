BILLINGS — The Lewistown boys basketball team is on a mission. Teams have said that before, of course, but the Golden Eagles really mean it. Really. “I can truly say this has been the most I’ve ever seen a team work for something that they’ve wanted,” Lewistown’s Fischer Brown said after scoring 16 points Friday night in helping the Eagles pick up a 78-49 road win over Billings Central at the Ralph Nelles Activities Center.

