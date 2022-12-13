ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings men split games at Holiday Hoops Classic

LAS VEGAS — The Montana State University Billings men's basketball team posted a 1-1 record at the Holiday Hoops Classic here at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center. On Saturday the Yellowjackets defeated Missouri S&T, 75-70. In tourney play Sunday Angelo State University edged MSUB, 59-55. The Yellowjackets'...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings loses by 2 against Lubbock Christian in women's hoops

LAS VEGAS — Audrey Robertson's 19 points helped Lubbock Christian University fight off Montana State Billings 60-58 Saturday in women's basketball at the D2 Holiday Hoops Classic at South Point Arena. Robertson made two key free throws to put Lubbock Christian (8-4) ahead 60-56 with 2:56 to play. MSUB's...
LUBBOCK, TX
406mtsports.com

'They were just tougher': Helena Capital knocks off defending state champion Billings Skyview

Fair or not, as the defending Class AA state champions, the Billings Skyview girls have a target on their back. Helena Capital, the winner of the two previous championships (one shared) know a thing or two about that and on Saturday, at the Bears Den in Helena, the Bruins showed they could be a team to reckon with too after a 47-39 win over the defending champs.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: Huntley Project Duals results

Dawson County Team Members defeated Baker 48-15. Huntley Project defeated Billings West JV Gold 64-12. Dawson County Team Members defeated Billings West JV Gold 47-26. Huntley Project defeated Baker 66-0. Round 3. Huntley Project defeated Dawson County Team Members 52-9. Billings West JV Gold defeated Baker 42-22. Pool B Results.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena High overcomes slow start to beat Billings Senior

HELENA — The back-end of back-to-back games between schools from Billings and Helena didn’t produce an offensive masterclass on Saturday afternoon, but it did result in a 41-36 Helena High victory over Senior, the Bengals’ second win of the young season. Ten combined points were scored in...
HELENA, MT
KULR8

Proud mom of MSU Bobcats cheers on her sons

A Billings mom said it's fun to watch her twin sons Caden and Taco Dowler play football. They've played from the time they were young, up through today, where they are part of the Montana State University Bobcats team.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Lewistown's high expectations on display against Billings Central

BILLINGS — The Lewistown boys basketball team is on a mission. Teams have said that before, of course, but the Golden Eagles really mean it. Really. “I can truly say this has been the most I’ve ever seen a team work for something that they’ve wanted,” Lewistown’s Fischer Brown said after scoring 16 points Friday night in helping the Eagles pick up a 78-49 road win over Billings Central at the Ralph Nelles Activities Center.
LEWISTOWN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy