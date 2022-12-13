Granting someone's wish is one of the best feelings in the world. For more than three decades, the team at "Granted" has made dreams come true. "It's really neat to see that come together and the community come together for us," says Corey Eblen, Granted Programming Coordinator. "The cool part about the wish is that the wish is almost as unique as the kids are. While the majority of our wishes are Disney, we've had some cool ones like bedroom makeovers, Bahamas, things like that."

