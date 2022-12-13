ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wevv.com

Knox County man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child in Knox County, Indiana. We first told you about the incident in November, when police said that a 2-year-old child had died at the hospital after being shot. The Vincennes Police Department announced Friday that...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Authorities release 911 call in Evansville officer-involved shooting

Authorities have released 911 call and dispatch audio surrounding an officer-involved shooting that happened in Evansville on Friday. As we reported, police were sent to a home on North Third Avenue after someone called 911 and said something about people being killed. Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Another teen arrested in fatal overdose investigation in Evansville

Authorities have made another arrest in a fatal overdose investigation out of Evansville. 44News first reported Thursday that 19-year-old Sebastian Cuenca had been arrested and charged in connection with the overdose death of a woman in Evansville. We now know that a new arrest has been made in the case,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Granted is this week's Hometown Hero

Granting someone's wish is one of the best feelings in the world. For more than three decades, the team at "Granted" has made dreams come true. "It's really neat to see that come together and the community come together for us," says Corey Eblen, Granted Programming Coordinator. "The cool part about the wish is that the wish is almost as unique as the kids are. While the majority of our wishes are Disney, we've had some cool ones like bedroom makeovers, Bahamas, things like that."
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Henderson woman arrested on kidnapping charge

A Henderson woman is behind bars after deputies accuse her of terroristic threatening and kidnapping. According to authorities, 48-year-old Tammy Rogers was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center Sunday on a $5,000 cash bond. She faces charges of kidnapping of an adult, wanton endangerment, and terroristic threatening. The Sheriff's...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Evansville man charged with sending obscene material to Alabama girl

An Evansville, Indiana man faces charges in Alabama after allegedly sending inappropriate images to a Limestone County girl. Tristan Martin Doty, 19, is charged with transmitting obscene material to a child and electronic solicitation of a child, according to the Athens Police Department. Police said a 13-year-old girl told her...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EPD releases bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting

DISCLAIMER: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS AND VIDEO THAT SOME MAY FIND DISTURBING. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. Police have released new details on a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Evansville on Friday morning. The Evansville Police Department says that the man who was fatally shot on Friday morning had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Hope Dot Com kicks off "A Christmas to Remember"

An Evansville non-profit will offer food and toys to people ahead of the holidays. Hope Dot Com aims to lead overwhelmed people into a growing religious relationship and help them get back on their feet. On Monday, December 19th, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. organizers will kick off "A...
EVANSVILLE, IN

