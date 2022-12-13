Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
kjzz.com
Santa Claus visits Tooele County with help from firefighters
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Santa Claus visited Utah on the weekend before Christmas with some help from the Tooele Fire District. He rode through the streets around Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Pine Canyon and Erda, not on his sleigh, but with firefighters in the cab of Engine 64. Fire...
UPDATE: Rose Park assault suspect taken into custody, road closures lifted
In assistance with SWAT, Salt Lake City Police officers have found the suspect and safely taken him into custody.
kjzz.com
Woman found near Salt Lake City bus stop may have died of hypothermia
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman has been found dead near a bus stop after officials said they believe she got hypothermia. The woman was found near 100 South and 1000 East in Salt Lake City, according to Carl Arky with the Utah Transit Authority. Officials said the...
kjzz.com
Church and outreach group provide warm space for unsheltered in dangerously cold temps
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The dangerously cold temperatures are raising concerns in northern Utah after UTA confirmed that a woman froze to death at a bus stop after leaving Salt Lake Regional Hospital this weekend. To increase space from what the shelters provide, the First United Methodist Church...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City man unable to work for weeks after hit by van near intersection
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man can't work for at least 12 weeks after he was hit by a van while he was crossing the road. The collision happened on Monday around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Mead Avenue in an area where there are no crosswalks.
kjzz.com
Semi trailer fire extinguished in cold temperatures in Summit County
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Officials responded to a semi trailer fire on I-80 in Summit County on Sunday. North Summit firefighters responded to the scene early in the morning and said temperatures were below zero. More from 2News. They said they fought the fire in the cold weather with...
kjzz.com
Power outage affecting thousands in Orem
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A power outage had reportedly affected 2,400 residents of Orem, Utah shortly after 9:30 a.m. on December 17. Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power estimated the time of restoration to be 1:30 p.m. Officials said the cause of the outage is under investigation. No further information...
kjzz.com
Home sales plunge, higher prices persist along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales along the Wasatch Front saw steep declines in November, driven by higher mortgage interest rates that have further squeezed out buyers. According to new data released Friday by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, home sales in Salt Lake County fell by 48 percent last month compared to November 2021 when interest rates were roughly half of what they are today.
ABC 4
Salt Lake City homeless shelter needs your help as freezing temperatures drop
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Freezing temperatures are pushing one Salt Lake City homeless shelter to the brink to help get people off the streets and into their warm facility, and now they’re asking the public for help. The Rescue Mission of Salt Lake Assistant House Manager Kurtis...
kjzz.com
Experts give tips to help Utahns stay current on gas and electricity bills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Even before the official arrival of winter, Utahns were cranking up the heat at home to get through low temperatures. That likely means higher utility bills during a time when inflation and holiday purchases are putting a squeeze on family budgets. To help manage...
Utah winter activities you probably haven’t heard of before
Utah is known to have 'The greatest snow on earth' attracting skiers and snowboarders to its mountains, but that is not all this state has to offer during the winter months. This list presents activities ranging from skijoring to wintertime swimming that may surprise even the most seasoned Utahns.
kjzz.com
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 3500 S in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on 3500 South in West Valley City. According to officials with West Valley City Police Department, the crash occurred a short time before 4 p.m. Friday at 3500 South near 2400 West. Police said a...
ksl.com
New Utah law brings confusion, contention for some divorced parents this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday season is a time when being with family is important, and for divorced parents with young children, it can be heartbreaking to split time with their children with a former spouse. "I'm not going to say that I don't get super sad," Liz...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City police SWAT Team take barricaded suspect into custody
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — An individual who had an outstanding warrant for a 2019 aggravated assault case was taken into custody on December 16 after officers said he barricaded himself inside a residence in Kearns. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that detectives with the agency's...
Summit Daily News
Uinta Basin Railway opposition unites Colorado towns, Utah backcountry residents
Darrell Fordham is heartbroken. It took years for the resident of Lehi, Utah, to purchase 20 acres above Utah’s Argyle Canyon and build a cabin for family retreats. “I’ve sunk about $150,000 into that property,” he told Aspen Journalism. “We bought it back in 2006 just as a place to raise our kids. Get ’em out of the city, get ’em unplugged and off the cellphones.”
kslnewsradio.com
Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
Utah AMBER Alert canceled after 8 months when children found
An AMBER Alert issued over eight months ago for three missing Utah children was suddenly canceled overnight.
Wreckage of 120-year-old boat surfaces as Great Salt Lake shrinks
A boat that first set sail on the Great Salt Lake in 1902 recently was discovered as the lake shrinks to historic lows.
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
Comments / 2