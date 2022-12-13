Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests elf after stealing deputy car with K9 inside
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they have arrested a mischievous elf. According to SRCSO, Nelson Nuisance, a.k.a. the ELF, was arrested Saturday morning for Christmas mischief. Nuisance has been caught messing with records, messing with the wires to computers at the department […]
WEAR
Officials investigate after RV crashes into Destin home
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Minor injuries have been reported by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office after a RV crashed into a home Sunday. Deputies say the crash happened at a residence located at 704 Sixth Street in Destin. The sheriff's office says deputies, EMS and the fire department are all...
WEAR
Troopers arrest Georgia man in Santa Rosa County for allegedly kidnapping woman
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 42-year-old Georgia man is facing charges Saturday morning after allegedly kidnapping a 34-year-old woman. According to FHP, troopers got a tip from the Blackshear Police Department in Georgia around 10:45 a.m. about a male driver holding a female passenger against her will. Troopers say...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy and patrol car were involved in a crash Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers said the deputy was responding to a medical-related 911 call in Jackson County. They report the deputy hit the side of a white SUV while making a sharp turn right onto Sand Basin Road.
niceville.com
Ohio couple accused of abducting children are arrested in Walton
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and her boyfriend were arrested this week by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) after allegedly abducting the woman’s six children and fleeing the state of Ohio, the WCSO has announced. According to the WCSO, on the evening of December 13,...
WEAR
1 dead after shooting on Reef Street in Navarre; Suspect 'detained'
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been "detained" after a deadly shooting on Reef Street in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed at around 1:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Reef Street. Details regarding...
navarrenewspaper.com
FHP Arrest driver for false imprisonment, battery, and driving without a license
On December 17, 2022, at approximately 10:45 am, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) received a call from a local police agency in Georgia reference to an alleged kidnapping involving the driver holding the adult female passenger against her will. The FHP located the vehicle in Interstate 10 westbound at mile...
1 dead in Friday afternoon Navarre shooting: Santa Rosa Co. Sherriff’s Office
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.): The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 37-year-old Robert Steven Shuster of Gulf Breeze. Shuster was charged with first degree homicide. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead following a shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Deputies were called to 7108 […]
WEAR
Gulf Breeze man charged with deadly shooting in Navarre
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Gulf Breeze man has been charged after a deadly shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Robert Schuster, 37, is charged with first degree premeditated murder for the shooting that took place on the 7100 block of Reef Street at around 1:45 p.m. The Santa Rosa...
WJHG-TV
Woman arrested on cocaine possession
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven Police confirmed the wife of a prominent business owner was arrested on Friday. Officers say Ashley Hood Finch was charged with felony possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Officials told NewsChannel 7 this arrest was part of an ongoing investigation that started in...
WJHG-TV
Illegal open-house party thrown at $8 million Watercolor mansion, investigation continues six months later
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been six months since Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say more than 200 teenagers broke into an $8 million Watercolor mansion, threw a raging party, and then posted it on social media. Investigators were able to identify a number of partygoers but they have yet to find the person or persons responsible.
WEAR
Report: Man causes drunken disturbance at Navarre bar while on Tinder date
NAVARRE, Fla. -- A Gulf Breeze man faces multiple charges for causing a disturbance while drunk at a Navarre bar Wednesday night, according to an arrest report. disorderly intoxication causing a public disturbance. resisting arrest. threatening a law enforcement officer. The incident happened at the The Grey Taproom in Navarre.
Credit card thieves spend thousands in Destin, Pensacola: Walton. Co Sheriff’s Office
FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three credit card theft suspects who they said spent thousands of dollars on stolen cards in Destin and Pensacola, according to a department Facebook post. The WCSO said a Miramar Beach condo visitor reported their credit card stolen out of […]
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office will check on your home while your away
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Heading to visit family for the holidays? Worried about leaving your home alone while you’re gone? Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office will check on your home while you’re away. OCSO has a place on its website where residents can fill out a form about their vacation. The form […]
WJHG-TV
Man accused of killing father pleads not guilty
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A son pleaded not guilty to killing his father. The 27-year-old, Tyler Moore Davis, made his plea at his arraignment Thursday. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say he shot his father, Julian Clifton Davis Junior, last September. Deputies found the father dead at his Treasure Palm neighborhood home.
WEAR
2 people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident happened near the intersection of Lewis Turner and Eglin Parkway. Officials say the condition of the transported patients are...
WEAR
Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties receive $35M to help reduce wildfires
MILTON, Fla. -- Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties will be getting part of an Emergency Wildfire Management Fund to help reduce wildfires in their areas. The money comes from the Florida Forest Service after receiving $93 million during the 2022 Florida legislative session. $35 million from the fund will...
WEAR
Cold weather shelter open this weekend at Milton's Ferris Hill Baptist Church
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A cold weather shelter is opening in Santa Rosa County this weekend. It's opening Saturday and Sunday night at the Ferris Hill Baptist Church on Chaffin Street in Milton. You must arrive between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to get in. The shelter also closes...
New indictment details years of alleged Lynn Haven corruption
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday prosecutors filed a new federal indictment that revealed several years’ worth of suspected crimes committed by the two individuals in the Lynn Haven corruption case. The superseding indictment against James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, alleges 24 criminal […]
WJHG-TV
Serious crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
