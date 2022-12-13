ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests elf after stealing deputy car with K9 inside

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they have arrested a mischievous elf. According to SRCSO, Nelson Nuisance, a.k.a. the ELF, was arrested Saturday morning for Christmas mischief. Nuisance has been caught messing with records, messing with the wires to computers at the department […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Officials investigate after RV crashes into Destin home

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Minor injuries have been reported by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office after a RV crashed into a home Sunday. Deputies say the crash happened at a residence located at 704 Sixth Street in Destin. The sheriff's office says deputies, EMS and the fire department are all...
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy and patrol car were involved in a crash Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers said the deputy was responding to a medical-related 911 call in Jackson County. They report the deputy hit the side of a white SUV while making a sharp turn right onto Sand Basin Road.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 dead after shooting on Reef Street in Navarre; Suspect 'detained'

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been "detained" after a deadly shooting on Reef Street in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed at around 1:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Reef Street. Details regarding...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Gulf Breeze man charged with deadly shooting in Navarre

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Gulf Breeze man has been charged after a deadly shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Robert Schuster, 37, is charged with first degree premeditated murder for the shooting that took place on the 7100 block of Reef Street at around 1:45 p.m. The Santa Rosa...
NAVARRE, FL
WJHG-TV

Woman arrested on cocaine possession

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven Police confirmed the wife of a prominent business owner was arrested on Friday. Officers say Ashley Hood Finch was charged with felony possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Officials told NewsChannel 7 this arrest was part of an ongoing investigation that started in...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WEAR

Report: Man causes drunken disturbance at Navarre bar while on Tinder date

NAVARRE, Fla. -- A Gulf Breeze man faces multiple charges for causing a disturbance while drunk at a Navarre bar Wednesday night, according to an arrest report. disorderly intoxication causing a public disturbance. resisting arrest. threatening a law enforcement officer. The incident happened at the The Grey Taproom in Navarre.
NAVARRE, FL
WJHG-TV

Man accused of killing father pleads not guilty

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A son pleaded not guilty to killing his father. The 27-year-old, Tyler Moore Davis, made his plea at his arraignment Thursday. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say he shot his father, Julian Clifton Davis Junior, last September. Deputies found the father dead at his Treasure Palm neighborhood home.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WEAR

2 people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident happened near the intersection of Lewis Turner and Eglin Parkway. Officials say the condition of the transported patients are...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJTV 12

New indictment details years of alleged Lynn Haven corruption

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday prosecutors filed a new federal indictment that revealed several years’ worth of suspected crimes committed by the two individuals in the Lynn Haven corruption case.  The superseding indictment against James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, alleges 24 criminal […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Serious crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy