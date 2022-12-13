Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Argentina’s province to issue US dollar-pegged stablecoin
The province of San Luis in Argentina approved legislation allowing the issuance of its own stablecoin pegged to the United States dollar. The token, dubbed the “Activo Digital San Luis de Ahorro,” will be available to all citizens of the province over the age of 18 and 100% collateralized in liquid financial assets of the province.
CoinTelegraph
Kazakhstan central bank recommends a phased CBDC rollout between 2023-25
Kazakhstan, the world’s third-largest Bitcoin (BTC) mining hub after the United States and China, found feasibility in launching its in-house central bank digital currency (CBDC), a digital tenge. The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) revealed the finding following the completion of the second phase of testing. In late October,...
CoinTelegraph
TrueUSD launches TCNH, a Tron-based stablecoin pegged to offshore Chinese yuan
Geneva, Switzerland — Dec. 16, 2022 — We are thrilled to announce that the TrueUSD team is launching a new product called TCNH, a stablecoin pegged to offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) at 1:1. TCNH will be deployed on one of the fastest-growing public blockchains, Tron, where users can obtain, hold and trade the token.
CoinTelegraph
Central Banks to set standards on banks’ crypto exposure: BIS
A global standard for banks’ exposure to crypto assets has been endorsed by the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS) of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The standard, which sets a limit of 2% on crypto reserves among banks, must be implemented on Jan. 1, 2025, according to an official announcement on Dec. 16.
CoinTelegraph
Three questions brands should ask before choosing a blockchain
Nike this fall launched .SWOOSH, a Web3-enabled platform aimed at creating a “new, inclusive digital community and experience.” Before that, Starbucks launched its foray into Web3, Starbucks Odyssey, a blockchain-based loyalty program. From Nike to Starbucks to Sony to Walmart, it’s clear that major brands see a big opportunity to be on the cutting edge of technology and evolve in a way that meets the demands of constant innovation in today’s culture.
CoinTelegraph
TMN Global builds a bridge between the old world and new world of investments
Traditionally, people have invested in tangible assets like gold and silver to protect their wealth against inflation. Others have invested in life insurance, stocks, bonds or other cash equivalents that can be quickly turned into cash. These methods have helped many people to fight against inflation and prepare for retirement. This being stated, these traditional ways of investing are not the only ways of protecting a person’s cash against inflation. There have been new developments regarding technology, green energy and digital currencies that are now making it possible for investors to diversify their portfolios even further.
CoinTelegraph
Gate.io experiences slowdown in deposits and withdrawals due to node maintenance
Users of the crypto exchange Gate.io are facing slow deposits and withdrawals on transactions due to a node maintenance from a third-party cloud provider, according to a Dec. 18 announcement. Gate.io said that transactions are still being processed and claimed that user funds are safe. The company stated:. "At this...
CoinTelegraph
What is the relationship between blockchain and Web3?
Cryptocurrencies and blockchain are the building blocks of Web3. However, the decentralized web also relies on technologies like AR, VR, IoT and others unrelated to blockchain or digital currencies. The third generation of the internet, known as Web3, is based on blockchain technology. However, technologies like machine learning, big data,...
CoinTelegraph
Binance.US set to acquire Voyager Digital assets for $1B
According to a new press release published on Dec. 19, cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US will acquire assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital for $1.022 billion. After a review of strategic options, the firm said that Binance.US represented the "highest and best bid for its assets." The $1.022 billion bid is...
CoinTelegraph
Axelar launches $60M startup ecosystem program
The proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain Axelar launched on Dec. 19 a $60 million startup funding program dedicated to accelerating the development of decentralized applications and protocols that can replace centralized exchanges. The initiative is backed by over 15 blockchain investors. Dubbed Axelar Ecosystem Startup Funding Program, the initiative was designed to...
CoinTelegraph
Gen Z Web3 builder community Moonshot Commons launches winter hackathon
Following the success of hosting one of the largest Web3 hackathons six months ago, Moonshot Commons launched its winter hackathon themed “Rethink, Restate, and Recharge” on Dec. 17, 2022. This weekend, Moonshot Commons, a global Generation Z Web3 builder community backed by 10+ top-tier investors, kickstarted its biannual...
CoinTelegraph
Algorithmic stabilization is the key to effective crypto-finance
After the collapse of Terraform Labs’ cryptocurrency, Terra (LUNA), and its stablecoin, Terra (UST), the notion of “algorithmic stabilization” has fallen to a low point in popularity, both in the cryptocurrency world and among mainstream observers. This emotional response, however, is strongly at odds with reality. In...
CoinTelegraph
OKX cites intermittent outage amid Alibaba Cloud equipment anomaly
Crypto exchange OKX witnessed service disruptions after primary infrastructure provider Alibaba Cloud announced a hardware failure in Alibaba Cloud’s Hong Kong data center. Alibaba Cloud Hong Kong IDC Zone C server went offline on Saturday at roughly 10 pm ET and failed to recover for over seven hours at the time of reporting. On-chain data further confirms that OKX processed no transactions during this timeline.
CoinTelegraph
Industry execs confident in DeFi adoption despite security flaws: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. Industry experts are confident in DeFi and believe the sector would continue to see adoption despite its security flaws, primarily due to the...
CoinTelegraph
Corporate America has finally taken notice of Web3 — US trademark lawyer
This year saw an influx of trademark applications filed by various companies looking to get in on the Web3 action. By November, a total of 4,999 trademark applications had been filed in the United States for cryptocurrencies and digital-related goods and services — according to United States Patent and Trademark Office-licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis.
CoinTelegraph
US Financial Stability Oversight Council urges congressional action on crypto
Officials with the United States Financial Stability Oversight Council, or FSOC, have recommended U.S. lawmakers pass legislation aimed at addressing regulatory gaps for crypto-related activities. In its annual report released on Dec. 16, the FSOC. members of Congress pass legislation granting “explicit rulemaking authority for federal financial regulators over the...
CoinTelegraph
Kadena CEO Stuart Popejoy on blockchain design: Proof-of-work is a feature, not a flaw
When taking its blockchain public, “there was an adjustment period where we had to learn to love crypto,” Kadena founder and CEO Stuart Popejoy said. The admission sounded more like a technical adjustment than a surge of emotion on his lips, but he added, “The people who participate in your ecosystem really are your network and that is obviously not a very enterprise-y thing, that’s very grassroots.”
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum bulls wake up after four years to transfer 22,982 ETH
At a time of bear market-induced uncertainty, crypto investors often tend to stick with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) to evade impermanent losses. As a result, the significant movement of such assets intrigues the community as they try and decipher the intent behind the move. Two addresses that have remained...
CoinTelegraph
Bitvavo to prefund locked DCG assets worth $296.7M amid liquidity crisis
The Digital Currency Group and its affiliates (DCG), which manages $296.7 million (280 million euros) in deposits and digital assets of crypto exchange Bitvavo for off-chain staking services, suspended repayments citing liquidity problems amid the bear market. However, Bitvavo announced to prefund the locked assets, preventing DCG-induced service disruption for users.
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: Building bridges in the metaverse, elaborate Apes scam and more
South Korea’s Gyeongbuk Province has announced plans to use Web3 technology to expand its economic relations with Vietnam. In a Dec. 19 announcement, the province’s governor Lee Cheol-woo said the metaverse project would focus on “growing economic, cultural, commercial, and people-centered contacts with Vietnam.”. Back in June,...
