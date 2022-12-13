PRATTVILLE — Willie Foster has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the bludgeoning death of a well-known Prattville woman, Carol Parker Nunnery. But is the investigation into her 2016 murder over?. Circuit Judge Sibley Reynolds sentenced Foster, 36, of Prattville. Foster entered a guilty plea to felony...

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO