Report: Georgia Job Tax Credit program generated minimal economic activity
(The Center Square) — Jobs created because of Georgia's Job Tax Credit program generated less economic activity than the cost of implementing the program, a new report found. According to "The Economic and Fiscal Impacts of Georgia's Job Tax Credit Program" report, prepared by Georgia State University's Fiscal Research...
State govt. approves $4.5 million investment in railroad lines
Harrisburg, Pa. — Four railroad freight projects have been approved for funding by the State Transportation Committee, totaling $4.5 million. The projects are located in Union, Bradford, and Lycoming Counties. Funding is being supplied through the state's Rail Transportation Assistance and Rail Freight Assistance programs. The majority of funding...
Louisiana National Guard delivers tarps, water after tornadoes
NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) conducted operations supporting communities around the state after a severe storm system produced damaging tornadoes, Dec. 14. In total, the LANG provided 16,200 bottles of water and more than 2,000 tarps to Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, and Union parishes through...
Missouri suburban district copies rural four-day school week strategy to attract teachers
(The Center Square) – When the Independence School District board voted this week to become the first suburban district in the state to adopt a four-day week, it prompted numerous questions as the western Missouri district joined approximately 150 other schools in the practice. Rural Missouri school districts began...
No rate hike for WVSA customers in 2023; board member to retire
HANOVER TWP. — The Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority board approved a 2023 operating budget slightly higher than this year’s, but customers won’t see their sewage bills increase. The 16-member board on Tuesday unanimously adopted a sanitary sewer operating budget totaling $26,603,504, which Executive Director Jim Tomaine said...
Holcomb touts record growth, wants even more
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb wanted to make sure to mention that Indiana saw more than $22 billion in new capital invested into Hoosiers businesses this year, he shared in a one-on-one interview on Wednesday. That was a new record, crushing the previous record set in 2021 when businesses...
State employee $2B pharmacy contract will proceed despite questions over gaps in coverage
BATON ROUGE, La. - The state will proceed with a $2 billion pharmacy contract for its employees despite angry complaints from lawmakers that patients will be unable to get prescriptions filled starting Jan. 1, one of Gov. John Bel Edwards' top lieutenants said Thursday. "We are currently proceeding with the...
Audit: Louisiana firefighters' pension system lost $247.4M last year
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Firefighters' Retirement System lost $247.4 million in fiscal year 2022, as the system added 91 retirees that increased benefit payouts by $6.2 million, according to a recent financial statement audit. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a financial statement audit for the Firefighters' Retirement...
‘Over-policed’ minority communities object to Illinois’ proposed gun ban penalties
(The Center Square) – Opposition to a proposed ban on semi-automatic guns and certain magazines in Illinois is coming from all sides, including minority communities opposed to penalty enhancements. House Bill 5855, introduced by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, would prohibit the future sale of around 100 semi-automatic guns...
Sports wagering, video lottery games again in conflict as legislature prepares for 2023 session
In the first week of legal sports wagering in Kansas, more than 100,000 Missourians found out how precise online location tools have become when they were blocked from making bets. How many more crossed the border – or went to any of the other four legal sports wagering states adjoining...
Flu, COVID, other viruses spread ahead of holidays, keeping pressure on La. hospitals
NEW ORLEANS - Public health officials are warning that despite some slight case declines, Louisiana remains in the thick of one of the nastiest respiratory illness seasons in recent years, with a swarm of influenza, COVID and other viruses afflicting the state ahead of holiday travel. Five of Louisiana’s nine...
COMMENTARY: How the Dems are flipping Lee’s Summit blue
It’s been broadly thought, for many years, that Lee’s Summit leans right-of-center when it comes to state politics. And many years of voting history help cement that line of thinking. Whereas we have no way to measure partisan politics and voting trends when it comes to City Council...
North Dakota man in custody after hours-long pursuit of semi across Nebraska, authorities say
A North Dakota man was arrested on Interstate 80 in Nebraska following a hit-and-run, pursuit and standoff that spanned nearly three hours and at least five counties, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The series of events began at about 5:10 p.m. Thursday, when the State Patrol was alerted to...
Nonprofits, places of worship get grants for security enhancement, as local Congressmen introduce resolution condemning antisemitic public figures
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lawmakers across the country are concerned about a rise in antisemitic crimes. It comes as a swastika was found at a school in Glen Rock, north Jersey. Pennsylvania announced grants to keep places of worship safe. "The Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh really changed their perspective...
Ethics Board tells AG Landry paying car note with campaign cash was wrong, but takes no action
BATON ROUGE, La. - Attorney General Jeff Landry spent nearly $12,000 of campaign funds paying part of a car note on a Chevy Suburban over several years, an arrangement that the Louisiana Board of Ethics says was a violation of state campaign finance laws. But the board decided not to...
Rep. Leon Howard promoted to House Ways & Means Committee
Representative Leon Howard, long-serving Chairman of the South Carolina House of Representatives House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee (3M Committee), has been appointed to the Ways and Means Committee for the SC General Assembly’s 125th Session (2023-2024). Representative Howard is proud to have worked on legislation involving...
Pa. Republicans fight to prolong House majority and pass far-reaching constitutional amendments
HARRISBURG — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state House could hold a functional majority until at least mid-February thanks to Democratic vacancies — and they’re considering using that advantage to pass a handful of far-reaching constitutional amendments. The strategy coincides with GOP leaders attempting to delay special elections...
Moore looks ahead to new legislative session, new district
(Des Moines) -- Less a month remains before the Iowa Legislature gavels into session for 2023. And, KMAland lawmakers like State Representative Tom Moore have more than one reason to look forward to the new session. Under redistricting, Moore now serves the Iowa House's 18th District, covering all of Cass and Montgomery counties and the northern and western portions of Page County. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Moore says the new district presents an opportunity to work with new constituents.
Salisbury Township's Honeysuckle Road closed due to downed utility pole
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Drivers will have to find another way to get around part of Salisbury Township in Lehigh County. Police say Honeysuckle Road is closed between Emmaus Avenue and Black River Road because of a downed utility pole and power lines. According to a post on the department's...
Gov. Wolf on COVID policies: ‘I’m going to be second-guessing myself until the day I die’
HARRISBURG — As he prepares to leave office, Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s still turning over in his mind the decisions he made during the first, tumultuous months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m going to be second-guessing myself until the day I die,” Wolf, a two-term Democrat, said...
