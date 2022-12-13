Read full article on original website
Homeless likely to move out of Denver's Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Bow to the snowplow in ColoradoDavid HeitzColorado State
Denver may pay $1.8 million for fire department uniformsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Denver Received 76 Migrants After the City Declared an Emergency DeclarationTom HandyDenver, CO
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Arctic front moves in Wednesday night
The metro area will be cold and dry to start the workweek before an arctic front moves in Wednesday night bringing snow and dropping temperatures below zero for Denver's weather. Denver weather: Arctic front moves in Wednesday night. The metro area will be cold and dry to start the workweek...
KDVR.com
Get ready for a 40 degree drop
A cold front is moving into Colorado this week bringing temperatures to the single digits. Carly Cassady forecasts. A cold front is moving into Colorado this week bringing temperatures to the single digits. Carly Cassady forecasts. Arctic cold blast arriving this week in Colorado. Arctic cold blast arriving this week...
KDVR.com
Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home
Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner who lost everything has moved into her newly built home where her last home was destroyed. Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home. Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner...
KDVR.com
Denver Weather: Arctic blast hits Thursday with below zero temps and snow chance for Denver
A dry end to your weekend is expected in the Denver weather forecast with some sunshine expected throughout Sunday. Denver Weather: Arctic blast hits Thursday with below …. A dry end to your weekend is expected in the Denver weather forecast with some sunshine expected throughout Sunday. Denver weather: Arctic...
KDVR.com
Highlands Ranch house fire
Firefighters are battling a house fire in Highlands Ranch that left a family displaced. Firefighters are battling a house fire in Highlands Ranch that left a family displaced. Traveling for Christmas? Here are 10 cheapest places …. If you are hitting the road to travel for Christmas this week and...
KDVR.com
Additional 76 migrants arrive in Denver in single night
After Mayor Michael Hancock issued an emergency declaration for the city and county on Thursday, an additional 76 migrants arrived overnight Friday. Additional 76 migrants arrive in Denver in single …. After Mayor Michael Hancock issued an emergency declaration for the city and county on Thursday, an additional 76 migrants...
KDVR.com
Fire destroys mobile home week before Christmas
An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. Arctic cold blast arriving this week in Colorado. Arctic cold blast arriving this week in Colorado....
KDVR.com
Community celebrates 1st night of Hanukkah and Jessica Ridgeway's memory
Sunday marked the start of the eight-day Jewish celebration of Hanukkah and a menorah-lighting celebration took place at the Orchard Town Center. Community celebrates 1st night of Hanukkah and Jessica …. Sunday marked the start of the eight-day Jewish celebration of Hanukkah and a menorah-lighting celebration took place at the...
KDVR.com
4k toys to be given to families at Coors Field
Courtney Fromm is previewing her story about thousands of families who are at Coors Field Saturday to pick up a new toy for the holiday season. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story about thousands of families who are at Coors Field Saturday to pick up a new toy for the holiday season.
KDVR.com
Wheat Ridge police can now seize cars
The Wheat Ridge police chief spoke with FOX31 about how those misbehaving with their cars can get them taken away. Evan Kruegel reports. The Wheat Ridge police chief spoke with FOX31 about how those misbehaving with their cars can get them taken away. Evan Kruegel reports. Denver weather: Sunshine with...
KDVR.com
Death of Stephen 'DJ tWitch' Boss felt by former Castle Rock student
The death of Stephen "DJ tWitch" Boss, famous for his role on the Ellen Show, has impacted many people in the entertainment industry. Death of Stephen ‘DJ tWitch’ Boss felt by former …. The death of Stephen "DJ tWitch" Boss, famous for his role on the Ellen Show,...
KDVR.com
Food bank sees record demand, help needed
Food banks in the Denver metro are seeing a heightened demand, and they're asking the community to help. Joshua Short reports. Food banks in the Denver metro are seeing a heightened demand, and they're asking the community to help. Joshua Short reports. First move following the post Marshall Fire rebuild.
KDVR.com
Denver issues emergency declaration after 900+ migrants arrive in the city
Mayor Michael Hancock provided an update Thursday on the city’s efforts to shelter an influx of migrants from the southern border and issued an emergency declaration for the city and county. Denver issues emergency declaration after 900+ migrants …. Mayor Michael Hancock provided an update Thursday on the city’s...
KDVR.com
Denver Public Schools facing a crossing guard shortage
A call for volunteers has been sent out by DPS due to the current lack of active crossing guards. Denver Public Schools facing a crossing guard shortage. A call for volunteers has been sent out by DPS due to the current lack of active crossing guards. Snowstang bus offers rides...
KDVR.com
DougCo sheriff: Deputy wellness investment pays off
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said connecting employees and their families to every service, from substance abuse and mental health treatment to chiropractic work, has been one of the best investments the department has made during his tenure. DougCo sheriff: Deputy wellness investment pays off. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock...
Alex Marrero named among ‘2022 Superintendents to Watch’
DENVER (KDVR) – The leader of Denver Public Schools was recently honored alongside 24 other superintendents from across the country in order to bring some recognition to the efforts put forth to improve their schools. DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero has been selected as a 2022 Superintendent to Watch by...
