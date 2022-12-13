ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Arctic front moves in Wednesday night

The metro area will be cold and dry to start the workweek before an arctic front moves in Wednesday night bringing snow and dropping temperatures below zero for Denver's weather. Denver weather: Arctic front moves in Wednesday night. The metro area will be cold and dry to start the workweek...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Get ready for a 40 degree drop

A cold front is moving into Colorado this week bringing temperatures to the single digits. Carly Cassady forecasts. A cold front is moving into Colorado this week bringing temperatures to the single digits. Carly Cassady forecasts. Arctic cold blast arriving this week in Colorado. Arctic cold blast arriving this week...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home

Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner who lost everything has moved into her newly built home where her last home was destroyed. Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home. Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Highlands Ranch house fire

Firefighters are battling a house fire in Highlands Ranch that left a family displaced. Firefighters are battling a house fire in Highlands Ranch that left a family displaced. Traveling for Christmas? Here are 10 cheapest places …. If you are hitting the road to travel for Christmas this week and...
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
KDVR.com

Additional 76 migrants arrive in Denver in single night

After Mayor Michael Hancock issued an emergency declaration for the city and county on Thursday, an additional 76 migrants arrived overnight Friday. Additional 76 migrants arrive in Denver in single …. After Mayor Michael Hancock issued an emergency declaration for the city and county on Thursday, an additional 76 migrants...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Fire destroys mobile home week before Christmas

An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. Arctic cold blast arriving this week in Colorado. Arctic cold blast arriving this week in Colorado....
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Community celebrates 1st night of Hanukkah and Jessica Ridgeway's memory

Sunday marked the start of the eight-day Jewish celebration of Hanukkah and a menorah-lighting celebration took place at the Orchard Town Center. Community celebrates 1st night of Hanukkah and Jessica …. Sunday marked the start of the eight-day Jewish celebration of Hanukkah and a menorah-lighting celebration took place at the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

4k toys to be given to families at Coors Field

Courtney Fromm is previewing her story about thousands of families who are at Coors Field Saturday to pick up a new toy for the holiday season. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story about thousands of families who are at Coors Field Saturday to pick up a new toy for the holiday season.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Wheat Ridge police can now seize cars

The Wheat Ridge police chief spoke with FOX31 about how those misbehaving with their cars can get them taken away. Evan Kruegel reports. The Wheat Ridge police chief spoke with FOX31 about how those misbehaving with their cars can get them taken away. Evan Kruegel reports. Denver weather: Sunshine with...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
KDVR.com

Food bank sees record demand, help needed

Food banks in the Denver metro are seeing a heightened demand, and they're asking the community to help. Joshua Short reports. Food banks in the Denver metro are seeing a heightened demand, and they're asking the community to help. Joshua Short reports. First move following the post Marshall Fire rebuild.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver issues emergency declaration after 900+ migrants arrive in the city

Mayor Michael Hancock provided an update Thursday on the city’s efforts to shelter an influx of migrants from the southern border and issued an emergency declaration for the city and county. Denver issues emergency declaration after 900+ migrants …. Mayor Michael Hancock provided an update Thursday on the city’s...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver Public Schools facing a crossing guard shortage

A call for volunteers has been sent out by DPS due to the current lack of active crossing guards. Denver Public Schools facing a crossing guard shortage. A call for volunteers has been sent out by DPS due to the current lack of active crossing guards. Snowstang bus offers rides...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

DougCo sheriff: Deputy wellness investment pays off

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said connecting employees and their families to every service, from substance abuse and mental health treatment to chiropractic work, has been one of the best investments the department has made during his tenure. DougCo sheriff: Deputy wellness investment pays off. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Alex Marrero named among ‘2022 Superintendents to Watch’

DENVER (KDVR) – The leader of Denver Public Schools was recently honored alongside 24 other superintendents from across the country in order to bring some recognition to the efforts put forth to improve their schools. DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero has been selected as a 2022 Superintendent to Watch by...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy