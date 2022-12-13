ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Detroit

One injured in police impersonator shooting in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for information after one man was injured in a shooting by a police impersonator. Detroit Police Department said the man in his 50s was shot at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant. The investigation is still in the early stages, but police said the suspect and the victim were driving and had a verbal fight. The suspect then followed the victim, identified himself as a police officer, then shot the victim. The suspect was wearing a "POLICE" baseball cap, all black clothing, armed with a light-colored firearm and was driving a white sedan, possibly a 2015 or 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. Police asked anyone who recognize the suspect, or have information on the shooting, to call DPD's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Detroit Soul restaurant opens second location with Motor City Match assistance

Motor City Match marks its 142nd brick-and-mortar business in the City of Detroit. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Detroit Soul, a farm-to-table soul food restaurant, opened its second location this week in the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and city leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the accomplishment.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Drunken driver caught after stalling, blocking lane on I-75

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver was caught after police say he was stopped in the middle of the right lane on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this month. Troy police were called to northbound I-75 near Maple at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 4 for a road hazard. When they arrived, they found a Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy patrol driver assisting a driver who was stalled in the right lane.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Carscoops

One Dead, One Arrested In Shooting At Michigan Automotive Parts Plant Making Jeep Seats

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed on Wednesday after a fight between coworkers at an automotive parts supply plant close to Detroit. The unnamed dead man and a 29-year-old suspect for the shooting who is currently in police custody were both employed at the Forvia facility in Highland Park, MI, that makes seats for Stellantis vehicles including the Jeep Wagoneer.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after Detroit house break-in

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a break-in earlier this month. The break-in happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 11400 block of Hartwell, which is near Plymouth and Schaefer Highway. Police shared a photo of a man with...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Restaurant critic's accidental anonymity

Good morning! It's Sunday. Just one week until Christmas, for those of us counting!. Today, we hear from Detroit Free Press dining and restaurant critic Lyndsay C. Green. When she began her job with the Free Press, she knew she wouldn't be able to stay anonymous very long. “I’m 4-10, Black and I have platinum blond hair,” she told Free Press Editor Peter Bhatia in her interview.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 person hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit. A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person is dead, while another is injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 15800 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit. The circumstances are unknown at this time. This is a breaking news story, and updates will...
DETROIT, MI

