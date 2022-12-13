Read full article on original website
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
MSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting inside Dearborn police station
The incident, police say, occurred inside the department's front lobby of the police station located at 16099 Michigan Ave in Dearborn.
The Oakland Press
Dearborn man shot dead inside Police Department after allegedly trying to shoot officer
A 33-year-old Dearborn man with a history of mental illness is dead after he walked into the city’s Police Department, pointed a handgun at an officer behind the front desk and attempted to shoot the officer, police said. The officer fired multiple shots at the man, who was transported...
Driver shot and killed on I-94; MSP working to identify gunman
Michigan State Police are investigating after unknown suspects opened fire on westbound I-94 near Cadieux Sunday night and killed a driver. A passenger survived the shooting and spoke with officers.
fox2detroit.com
1 shot at Faurecia Plant • suspect shoots self before police arrest • attempted carjacker shot by car owner
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - One employee was shot and killed at Faurecia Plant in Highland Park on Wednesday, the boyfriend of a murdered woman shot himself before police could arrest him in Detroit, and a man got shot while trying to carjack the owner of a Dodge Charger Hellcat: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Who stole Snoop Dogg? Detroit police looking for man who swiped 3-foot bobblehead from liquor store
Detroit police officials say someone stole a three-foot tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead from a liquor store on the city’s west side earlier this month.
Officers serving eviction notice stumble across family of alligators inside Detroit home
A lawful eviction took a bizarre turn for one bailiff and Detroit police officers on Friday when they went to notify a tenant, but found three other scaly and unruly residents in the home on the city’s eastside.
False rumor about active shooter at Ford Motor plant in Wayne came from outside U.S., police say
Police in Wayne are quelling rumors circulating on social media on Saturday after a false report about a shooting at Ford plant caused some panic Friday night.
One injured in police impersonator shooting in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for information after one man was injured in a shooting by a police impersonator. Detroit Police Department said the man in his 50s was shot at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant. The investigation is still in the early stages, but police said the suspect and the victim were driving and had a verbal fight. The suspect then followed the victim, identified himself as a police officer, then shot the victim. The suspect was wearing a "POLICE" baseball cap, all black clothing, armed with a light-colored firearm and was driving a white sedan, possibly a 2015 or 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. Police asked anyone who recognize the suspect, or have information on the shooting, to call DPD's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit Soul restaurant opens second location with Motor City Match assistance
Motor City Match marks its 142nd brick-and-mortar business in the City of Detroit. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Detroit Soul, a farm-to-table soul food restaurant, opened its second location this week in the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and city leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the accomplishment.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man who mooned judge after threatening preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy 3 guns, feds say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol right after the incident and before mooning an Oakland County judge in court, officials said. Bloomfield Hills threats. Hassan Yehia...
fox2detroit.com
Drunken driver caught after stalling, blocking lane on I-75
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver was caught after police say he was stopped in the middle of the right lane on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this month. Troy police were called to northbound I-75 near Maple at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 4 for a road hazard. When they arrived, they found a Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy patrol driver assisting a driver who was stalled in the right lane.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family searching for answers after father was shot at work on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A family is searching for the person who shot their beloved father and grandfather because they say he has taken a turn for the worse. Tony Lee was working at the Sweet Soul Bistro on Detroit’s west side when he jumped in to break up a fight and got shot.
Carscoops
One Dead, One Arrested In Shooting At Michigan Automotive Parts Plant Making Jeep Seats
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed on Wednesday after a fight between coworkers at an automotive parts supply plant close to Detroit. The unnamed dead man and a 29-year-old suspect for the shooting who is currently in police custody were both employed at the Forvia facility in Highland Park, MI, that makes seats for Stellantis vehicles including the Jeep Wagoneer.
Impaired driver crashes on I-75 in Detroit, then crashes again into trooper's patrol car, MSP says
It was a double-whammy for a man accused of driving while impaired after he crashed his vehicle on I-75 in Detroit on Friday– and then crashed, again, into an officer attempting to help him.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after Detroit house break-in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a break-in earlier this month. The break-in happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 11400 block of Hartwell, which is near Plymouth and Schaefer Highway. Police shared a photo of a man with...
Restaurant critic's accidental anonymity
Good morning! It's Sunday. Just one week until Christmas, for those of us counting!. Today, we hear from Detroit Free Press dining and restaurant critic Lyndsay C. Green. When she began her job with the Free Press, she knew she wouldn't be able to stay anonymous very long. “I’m 4-10, Black and I have platinum blond hair,” she told Free Press Editor Peter Bhatia in her interview.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 person hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit. A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to...
At least 2 in critical condition after vehicles collide, crash into utility pole on Detroit's eastside
At least two people are hospitalized after two vehicles crashed and then struck a utility pole in Detroit early Saturday morning. Detroit police officers were called to the scene around 5:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash involving 2 cars
Cop fires weapon at driver during intense police chase through Oakland County
It was a crash that eventually stopped a 46-year-old driver who attempted to flee from police overnight after she lost multiple tires and was fired on by an officer in Oakland County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person is dead, while another is injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 15800 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit. The circumstances are unknown at this time. This is a breaking news story, and updates will...
