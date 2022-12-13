Read full article on original website
1 woman confirmed dead following accident in Harrison Township
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One female driver is confirmed to have died in an accident in Harrison Township early Sunday afternoon, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. >>3 injured, 1 critical after crash involving semi in Greenville. A 73-year-old woman, who has not been formally named by...
wrul.com
McGillem Found To Be In Possession Of Over $1300 Worth Of Stolen Property From Carmi Wal-Mart
On 12.09.22 at 11:49 a.m. White Co. authorities requested assistance with a retail theft case from the Carmi Wal-Mart. Mt. Carmel dispatch advised Wabash County authorities to attempt to locate a silver Ford Focus with red rims and a red spoiler bearing Indiana registration. A Wabash County Deputy located the vehicle which was northbound on Highway 1 in the area of 12053 Highway 1, by the rest area. The deputy turned around in an attempt to stop the vehicle in question. The Ford Focus began to pass a semi and squeezed between two of them and pulled out to pass again, this time 3 other motorists. Once the vehicle passed the other motorist it turned quickly left onto Empire St. in Mt. Carmel. When the deputy made it to the intersection of Highway 1 and Empire St., he found the Ford focus in the southbound lane facing north bound, with the vehicle parked. When the deputy made contact with the driver, 43-year-old Crystal R. McGillem, of Mt. Carmel, she advised her brakes went out and that is why she couldn’t stop.
KFVS12
4 Florida men arrested in Kentucky for counterfeit money
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four men from Florida were recently caught attempting to pass counterfeit bills in Murray, Ky. On December 15 at approximately 12:20 p.m. the Murray Police Department received a complaint from a local business of the counterfeit cash. The caller gave a description of the individuals, as well as a description of the vehicle they were driving.
WATE
TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill
Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
wymt.com
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local woman mistakenly receives tornado relief check intended for survivors
WEST KENTUCKY — We know at least some of the money from the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund ended up in the wrong hands. On the anniversary of the December 2021 tornado outbreak, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the remaining $10 million in donations would be given to tornado survivors.
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
Eight Men Arrested in Illinois for Illegally Hunting Deer Over Bait
Eight men have been arrested in southern Illinois for hunting deer and turkeys over illegal bait stations, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said in a press release. The men, some of them non-residents, were also cited for the illegal take and possession of deer and turkey, hunting with falsified permits, unlawful transport of weapons, failure to use blaze orange, and a slew of other hunting-related infractions.
Human remains found in Tennessee identified as Kentucky woman
On Dec. 4, police received a tip of possible human remains in a wooded area in Cleveland, Tennessee. Those remains have now been identified.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Illinois Hunter Shares Pictures of Epic Rare Hairless Buck
If you grew up in Missouri or Illinois, it's likely you've seen your share of deer. Even if that's true, I can almost guarantee you've never seen one quite like the epic rare hairless buck a hunter in Illinois just shared. Thank you to Jay Kehrer for allowing me to...
KFVS12
IDPH reports 23,334 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths over past week
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 23,334 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since Dec. 9. The state also reported another 82 deaths during that time. 35,632 Illinoisans have died from COVID-related illness since the pandemic started. IDPH and the CDC also...
953wiki.com
Traffic Stop In Jennings County Leads To Drug Arrest
On December 10th, 2022, Deputy John Hartman of the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in Country Squire Lakes regarding traffic related offenses. The traffic stop subsequently lead to the arrest of the driver, Robert E. Norris of Seymour. Mr. Norris was found to have approximately 29grams or an ounce of Methamphetamine on his person at the time of arrest. Norris was transported to the Jennings County Jail where he was held on the preliminary charges:
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
westkentuckystar.com
Stolen motorcycle recovered during drug raid in Pryorsburg
A stolen motorcycle was recovered on Tuesday during a drug raid on a home off KY 1748 in the Pryorsburg area of Graves County. Graves County Sheriff's deputies had been investigating drug activity and a connection to stolen vehicles when they served a search warrant on the home of 26-year-old Daniel Crump just after Noon on Tuesday.
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
Bud’s Harley-Davidson shares emotional goodbye
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Six decades, thousands of bikes and countless memories later, the long-running owners of Bud’s Harley-Davidson are saying goodbye. Bud’s announced on social media Tuesday evening that they’ve sold the store to new owners. The Facebook post was paired with an emotional video, sharing memories throughout the many years of the business. […]
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kentucky
Kentucky’s landscape is varied with the Appalachian Mountains on the east and the Ohio River on the north. The Mississippi River flows along the western border and the massive Kentucky Lake is on the southern border crossing into Tennessee. Other pristine lakes, both good sized and smaller, dot the bluegrass state creating habitats for wildlife and recreation areas for people. When it comes to the deepest lakes, the biggest lakes are often the deepest but not always. Kentucky Lake, Lake Cumberland and Lake Barkley are the three biggest lakes in Kentucky but are they the deepest? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Kentucky!
KYTV
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
