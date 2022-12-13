ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Two men charged with delivering drugs, endangering child welfare in Scott City, Missouri

SCOTT CITY, MO — Two Scott City, Missouri, men face drug charges after police say a search warrant uncovered methamphetamine and other drugs in their home. The Scott City Police Department says officers served a search warrant around 7:26 p.m. Thursday at a home on James Street. The police department says officers found multiple baggies of meth, as well as small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine.
SCOTT CITY, MO
kbsi23.com

3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Three people were arrested and face charges after a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau on Thursday. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 1101 William Street at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The driver of the vehicle gave the officer...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Symsonia woman arrested on drug charge

A traffic stop Saturday night on Lovelaceville Florence Station Road East resulted in the arrest of a Symsonia woman. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said the driver, 33-year-old Kaley M. Leek, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Leek was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail, charged...
SYMSONIA, KY
KFVS12

Operation Christmas Spirit with the Carmi Police Department

For a small southeast Missouri community, it’s a festive way to get in the Christmas spirit while helping out local programs. A Cape Girardeau organization is looking to make Christmas a little more special for children in the area this holiday season. More than 1,000 students graduate at Southeast...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Benton, Ky. man arrested in connection with armed burglary

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested in connection with an armed burglary. According to Mayfield police, 44-year-old John Harpole of Benton was arrested on a charge of first-degree facilitation to commit burglary. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail. Other warrants served to him included...
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Poplar Bluff woman arrested in connection to infant death

POPLAR BLUFF, MO — A mother in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested Thursday after her 7-week-old infant died at an area hospital. Police claim the baby had severe head trauma indicative of abuse. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says officers went to a home on Kinzer Street around 10...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Two arrested by Carbondale Police Department after fight outside bar

Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Scott City commissioners acted 'beyond the authority of their office' in their decision about K-9 officer, sheriff says in statement

BENTON, MO — Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury released a statement early Wednesday morning expressing frustration with an incident involving a K-9 officer, his former handler, and two county officials. Previously, the sheriff's office faced backlash on social media regarding their decisions about the retirement of a K-9 officer...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Fentanyl and the deadly effects it causes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid typically used to treat patients with severe pain. But when misused or abused, even a microscopic dose can lead to death. The Cape Girardeau Police Department wants to make sure the public knows just how dangerous this drug can...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Paducah Police Department asking for information on 1995 cold case

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department is asking for information about a cold case from 1995. On June 29, 1995, 31-year-old Lois McCain was found dead in the bathtub of her Madison Street apartment. She had been strangled and drowned by an unknown suspect, according to the...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

More than 500 families picked up bags of toys at Toys for Tots in Carbondale

Southeast Missouri State University held its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 17. Wreaths Across America ceremony held in Jackson, Mo. More than 1,400 soldiers were honored in Jackson, Mo. during its Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17. More than 1,400 remembered in Jackson, Mo. at Wreaths Across...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
PULASKI COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Graves County woman pleads guilty to wanton endangerment after children exposed to meth

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, woman accused of exposing children in her care to methamphetamine pleaded guilty Tuesday to wanton endangerment charges. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Aaliyah Pilcher pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense. In a news release about the guilty plea, Kemp says Pilcher will be sentenced to four years in prison.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Stolen motorcycle recovered during drug raid in Pryorsburg

A stolen motorcycle was recovered on Tuesday during a drug raid on a home off KY 1748 in the Pryorsburg area of Graves County. Graves County Sheriff's deputies had been investigating drug activity and a connection to stolen vehicles when they served a search warrant on the home of 26-year-old Daniel Crump just after Noon on Tuesday.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners

Islamic faith leaders in Cape Girardeau say they feel emotional after the man accused of burning down their worship center admits to committing the crime. Stoddard County man facing life in prison after sex crimes conviction. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Stoddard County man faces four life sentences after...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Man Faces Charges for Pointing Gun at Sister

Warrants were obtained for a Union City man, after he allegedly pulled a gun on his sister. Union City police reports said charges of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, along with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, were issued for 34 year old Donell Curtis Reid of North Division Street.
UNION CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy