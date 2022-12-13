Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Two men charged with delivering drugs, endangering child welfare in Scott City, Missouri
SCOTT CITY, MO — Two Scott City, Missouri, men face drug charges after police say a search warrant uncovered methamphetamine and other drugs in their home. The Scott City Police Department says officers served a search warrant around 7:26 p.m. Thursday at a home on James Street. The police department says officers found multiple baggies of meth, as well as small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine.
kbsi23.com
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Three people were arrested and face charges after a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau on Thursday. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 1101 William Street at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The driver of the vehicle gave the officer...
westkentuckystar.com
Symsonia woman arrested on drug charge
A traffic stop Saturday night on Lovelaceville Florence Station Road East resulted in the arrest of a Symsonia woman. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said the driver, 33-year-old Kaley M. Leek, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Leek was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail, charged...
KFVS12
Operation Christmas Spirit with the Carmi Police Department
KFVS12
Benton, Ky. man arrested in connection with armed burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested in connection with an armed burglary. According to Mayfield police, 44-year-old John Harpole of Benton was arrested on a charge of first-degree facilitation to commit burglary. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail. Other warrants served to him included...
wpsdlocal6.com
Poplar Bluff woman arrested in connection to infant death
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — A mother in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested Thursday after her 7-week-old infant died at an area hospital. Police claim the baby had severe head trauma indicative of abuse. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says officers went to a home on Kinzer Street around 10...
KFVS12
Two arrested by Carbondale Police Department after fight outside bar
KFVS12
Person of interest in custody in connection with Williamson Co. death investigation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A person of interest is in custody in connection with a death investigation from late November. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Thurman L. Wade, of Carbondale, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery/great bodily harm. They said Wade is a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Scott City commissioners acted 'beyond the authority of their office' in their decision about K-9 officer, sheriff says in statement
BENTON, MO — Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury released a statement early Wednesday morning expressing frustration with an incident involving a K-9 officer, his former handler, and two county officials. Previously, the sheriff's office faced backlash on social media regarding their decisions about the retirement of a K-9 officer...
kbsi23.com
Fentanyl and the deadly effects it causes
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid typically used to treat patients with severe pain. But when misused or abused, even a microscopic dose can lead to death. The Cape Girardeau Police Department wants to make sure the public knows just how dangerous this drug can...
kbsi23.com
Paducah Police Department asking for information on 1995 cold case
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department is asking for information about a cold case from 1995. On June 29, 1995, 31-year-old Lois McCain was found dead in the bathtub of her Madison Street apartment. She had been strangled and drowned by an unknown suspect, according to the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Current Obion County Courthouse employee indicted in October, accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from school baseball club
TROY, TN — On October 4, an employee of the Obion County Courthouse Property Assessor's Office was indicted by a Grand Jury on a felony charge of Theft of Property over $2,500, stemming from the accusation that she stole nearly $10,000 from the Obion County Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club.
KFVS12
More than 500 families picked up bags of toys at Toys for Tots in Carbondale
KFVS12
Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.
MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County woman pleads guilty to wanton endangerment after children exposed to meth
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, woman accused of exposing children in her care to methamphetamine pleaded guilty Tuesday to wanton endangerment charges. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Aaliyah Pilcher pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense. In a news release about the guilty plea, Kemp says Pilcher will be sentenced to four years in prison.
westkentuckystar.com
Stolen motorcycle recovered during drug raid in Pryorsburg
A stolen motorcycle was recovered on Tuesday during a drug raid on a home off KY 1748 in the Pryorsburg area of Graves County. Graves County Sheriff's deputies had been investigating drug activity and a connection to stolen vehicles when they served a search warrant on the home of 26-year-old Daniel Crump just after Noon on Tuesday.
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after sheriff’s office receives tips of illegal drug sales
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began receiving information alleging illegal drugs were being sold out of a home on Linden Street in Paducah. Detectives identified the resident as Jerome R. Britt, 39, and obtained a search warrant...
KFVS12
Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Faces Charges for Pointing Gun at Sister
Warrants were obtained for a Union City man, after he allegedly pulled a gun on his sister. Union City police reports said charges of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, along with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, were issued for 34 year old Donell Curtis Reid of North Division Street.
