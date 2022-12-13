Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
Quarterback Dante Moore Commits to UCLA Football, Flips From Oregon
The Bruins have reeled in their highest-rated offensive recruit in program history, stealing the five-star prospect away from the Ducks.
NBC Sports
Bengals players take jabs at Tom Brady over 'fairly tough' comment
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called the Bengals' defense "fairly tough" earlier this week. Cincinnati apparently felt slighted by that description. After Sunday's 34-23 comeback road win over Tampa Bay, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle B.J. Hill each took jabs at Brady on their way to the locker room at Raymond James Stadium.
Touted QB prospect Dante Moore flips from Oregon to UCLA
Quarterback prospect Dante Moore, the No. 3 player in the Class of 2023, told ESPN he has flipped from Oregon to UCLA.
NBC Sports
Zolak has perfect reaction to disastrous Pats-Raiders finish
The wild ending to Sunday's New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game sparked plenty of stunned reactions. Perhaps the best one of all came on the Patriots' radio broadcast. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci could hardly contain himself as Jakobi Meyers tossed the ball into the hands of Chandler Jones, who returned it for the Raiders' game-winning TD. After Jones made his way into the end zone, an astonished Scott Zolak delivered a line that summed up what Patriots fans have been thinking all season.
NBC Sports
Broncos are making the smart move with Russell Wilson
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, a rare winnable game for a beleaguered Denver team. Wilson won’t even be in uniform. It’s the smart move by the Broncos. Wilson’s Week 14 concussion was more jarring than most, with his head ramming...
NBC Sports
Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks
George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
NBC Sports
Report: Andrew Benintendi lands five-year deal with new team
A key piece of the 2018 championship Boston Red Sox roster has found a new home in free agency. Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year contract worth $75 million with the Chicago White Sox on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Benintendi spent the first five seasons of his MLB career...
NBC Sports
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
NBC Sports
How 49ers will approach final games after clinching division
The 49ers became the second NFC team to secure a playoff spot Thursday night with their division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. But even so, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season.
NBC Sports
Joseph, facing felony assault charge, no longer with Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. – Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games this season who was charged with felony assault, is no longer part of the Cornhuskers’ program, the athletic department announced Friday. The department said in a statement it would have no additional comment. Joseph is...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Raiders takeaways: A fitting ending to an ugly Pats loss
There are devastating losses, and then there's what the New England Patriots experienced Sunday in Las Vegas. The Patriots were on the verge of 8-6 as they held a seven-point lead with 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That's when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr launched a 30-yard pass caught in the end zone caught by Keelan Cole, whose foot appeared to be just barely out of bounds.
NBC Sports
Some are trying to suggest the Sean Kugler “mistaken identity” claim is a reference to Steve Keim
The Cardinals have had a very strange year. There’s a wrinkle to the latest strangeness that makes it even stranger. Many first became aware that former Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler has filed an arbitration claim against the team via a tweet from Brett McMurphy, a college football insider with Action Network. McMurphy retweeted the press release from the law firm representing Kugler, and McMurphy mentioned the “mistaken identity” suggestion from Kugler.
NBC Sports
Ravens lose Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell to injuries
The Ravens have lost two defensive stalwarts to injuries today against the Browns. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a calf injury and has been ruled out. And Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell suffered a knee injury, and while his status has not been confirmed, he limped to the locker room and didn’t look like he was going to be in any condition to return to the game.
NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker are questionable for Sunday vs. Cowboys
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) had a limited practice Friday and is questionable to Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. He is expected to play despite the designation for this week. Lawrence also was questionable before last week’s game after sitting out two practices and being limited in the other....
NBC Sports
Hurts overcomes frigid cold, INTs, big hits in gritty performance
CHICAGO — Jalen Hurts couldn’t feel his hands. As the wind came off Lake Michigan and swirled around Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon, it made for a frigid ballgame. At kickoff, the temperature was 18 degrees but 16 mph winds delivered a real feel punch of 3 degrees. Hurts claimed it was the coldest game he’s ever played in.
NBC Sports
Did NFL screw up review of late Raiders touchdown in game vs. Patriots?
The New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of the craziest plays in NFL history, but you could make a strong case that the visiting team at Allegiant Stadium never should have been in that position in the first place. The Patriots went up 24-17 with...
NBC Sports
Sean McDermott praises Devin Singletary for not scoring touchdown on final carry
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for not scoring.
NBC Sports
Perry: Josh McDaniels' reaction to Patriots laterals says it all
LAS VEGAS -- The Raiders have lost four games during which they had double-digit leads at halftime. They've won one coin toss in 14 games, a member of the organization relayed to me Sunday. They've had key contributors miss time on injured reserve. You could understand if they felt a...
NBC Sports
Mike McDaniel: I was concerned with safety when ice balls were flying at people’s heads
Bills fans were throwing so many snowballs on the field that the officials threatened to call a penalty on the home team on Saturday night, and Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said it created a safety concern. According to McDaniel, Dolphins players were getting hit not just with snow but with...
