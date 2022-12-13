ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

An 89-year-old woman was raped and murdered in 1994. Now, DNA from her nightgown has identified her killer

By Shira Moolten, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago
Broward Sheriff's Detective David Towsley speaks as Sheriff Gregory Tony looks on, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the agency's headquarters in Fort Lauderdale. The cold case homicide unit announced the closure of the 1994 Pompano Beach murder case of Lillian DeCloe. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Lillian DeCloe was an elderly woman with memory problems and little money to her name in 1994. So when a man came in through the window of her Pompano Beach home, looking for something to take, the 89-year-old dressed in a pink-checkered nightgown didn’t have anything to give him.

He ransacked the house, beat her, raped her, and killed her in broad daylight . She had less than $50 in the house; the only thing he took was her gold wedding band.

Despite the brazenness of the attack, Pompano Beach police detectives who investigated the case in 1994 came away with no named suspects or eyewitnesses. They asked the public for assistance , to no avail. The case went cold.

But DeCloe’s killer had lived right around the corner, detectives now say.

He was convicted of crimes five years before he killed DeCloe, records show. Only months after DeCloe died, he was arrested again. But when detectives looked for him in the system, they did not find him.

Then, almost 30 years later, a DNA connection between DeCloe’s nightgown and her killer’s son led Broward detectives to name him Tuesday: Johnny Mack Brown, a Vietnam veteran who lived on and off the streets, but whose address places him only a few houses away from her in the early 90′s.

Despite the time it took, the Sheriff’s Office hopes the closing of the case will offer some closure to DeCloe’s family and her community, left reeling in the wake of a senseless act of brutality.

“When a murder is committed in any part of this county, it creates a shockwave, a devastation, a fear, an uncertainty, and an insecurity in the environment in which we live,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said at a news conference Tuesday. “And that doesn’t go away when a suspect dies, it doesn’t go away when a witness dies, it doesn’t go away when a victim, if they’re killed, is gone.”

The day DeCloe died began as any other hot Saturday in April. In the morning, she went out to buy a newspaper. That evening, her niece, June Nicholas, came to bring her groceries.

“Auntie, where are you?” Nicholas recalled asking as she entered the house about 6 p.m. in a video released by the Sheriff’s Office. She remembered how she went down the hallway, looked to the right and saw her aunt’s body on the bedroom floor.

Drawers were left open. A floor lamp lay there, overturned. And DeCloe’s nightgown was askew, leading detectives to believe she may have been assaulted.

Afterward, Nicholas took a year off work to cope and had someone else care for her kids. She had trouble sleeping at night.

“I would lay in my bed and I would see her on the floor,” Nicholas said in the video.

In the days and weeks after DeCloe’s death, detectives pursued multiple leads, but they did not interview Brown.

“He wasn’t even on anybody’s radar,” Detective David Towsley said at Tuesday’s news conference. “We investigated numerous leads at the time, looked at numerous suspects. His name never came up.”

Detectives tested his DNA but did not match it to any other victims, Towsley said.

In 2004, detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab had begun DNA testing on cold cases. They reopened the DeCloe case and tested her nightgown. This time, they found traces of semen, which they ran through the state DNA database, but “didn’t get a hit,” Towsley said.

Brown had been arrested three times by then.

In 1989, he was convicted of grand theft and dealing in stolen property. Then, in October 1994, six months after DeCloe’s death, he was arrested on aggravated battery charges. In 2002, two years before the Sheriff’s Office tested the nightgown, Brown was again accused of aggravated battery and lewd or lascivious molestation of a child under 16.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement now keeps a database of DNA samples from individuals either arrested or convicted for offenses including lewdness and theft.

But the department only began collecting DNA from convicted felons in 1990, and it wasn’t until 2006 that they included those convicted on theft charges. The department didn’t collect DNA for arrests at all until 2011. Brown’s DNA wouldn’t have made it into the system.

So DeCloe’s case “sat” again until 2019, when the Sheriff’s Office launched its Cold Case Unit. By this time, new technology allowed detectives to use DNA to find possible family members of suspects who aren’t in the system themselves. The Sheriff’s Office asked the FDLE to search its database, in hopes it might turn up close relatives of the killer. This time, they found a match: a man who was very likely Brown’s son, whose DNA was on file because he had served time in Florida prison.

Detectives looked into Brown for the first time since DeCloe was killed, realizing he had lived a few doors down. His family members said that he had PTSD and struggled with drug addiction.

Brown died in 2010, 16 years after the murder. He was buried as a veteran at the South Florida National Cemetery in Palm Beach County.

In August, detectives obtained a court order and unearthed his coffin from the ground to collect DNA from his remains. It matched the DNA left on the nightgown, mixed into traces of DeCloe’s own DNA.

DNA results come in the form of probabilities, and the probability of a match, and that Brown killed DeCloe, is exceedingly high: it is 66.8 trillion times more likely that the DNA on that nightgown came from Brown and DeCloe than from DeCloe and another person, according to Karen Crenshaw, the manager of Broward’s DNA Unit.

“It’s a very large number,” she said.

Though there will be no arrest or trial, the case is considered solved. Brown will never explain himself, or explain his seemingly random act of violence that April day.

“I think it was just an opportunity,” Towsley said. “He lived close by, only a few houses down. When he fell on hard times, and he went homeless, and he had a drug habit ... it looked like a burglary gone bad.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman wounded in shooting at Cooper City coffee shop

A woman at a Cooper City coffee shop was found shot Sunday morning and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The circumstances of the shooting were not disclosed, but the sheriff’s office notified its robbery detectives, and they were investigating, the sheriff’s office said. The 911 call came in about 9 a.m. Sunday from Clutch Coffee Bar, at 9630 ...
COOPER CITY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Juries don’t always share public outrage in alleged police misconduct cases

The verdict came late. For Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Steven Pohorence, it came very late — more than two years after he was accused of brutality, knocking over a kneeling protester who had her hands up during a Black Lives Matter rally following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. For Broward County, the May 31, 2020, encounter was quickly overshadowed by another, one involving an ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rabbis protest ban on open-flame Hanukkah candles in Broward jails

Jewish inmates in Broward County jails won’t be allowed to light their own menorahs with open-flame candles for Hanukkah, and local rabbis are not happy about it. On Monday, a letter signed by more than 20 Broward rabbis decried the restrictions on open-flame candle lighting as the latest affront to Jewish volunteers at Broward jails, and stated that the jails are violating both Jewish law and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A Tractor Supply store in Broward County? Yep, at the western edge of civilization

Broward County might not seem a place with strong consumer demand for gun safes, equestrian helmets, chicken wire, saddle soaps and fortified deer chow. But decision-makers at Tractor Supply, a 2,108-store chain that bills itself as the nation’s “largest rural lifestyle retailer,” have identified a local market for its unique blend of countrified goods and services. For it’s first Broward ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Cult favorite Effe Cafe returning to Cooper City, plus another Frank Pepe planned

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Black Rock Bar & Grill, Coral Springs A new location of this Michigan-born, grill-your-own-steaks chain is set to debut this January in the space formerly occupied by The New York Bagel Factory. As with its Fort Lauderdale location (which opened in ...
COOPER CITY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Find free art in Fort Lauderdale: Drawings left around town to spotlight native plants, animals

Take her drawings, please. They’re posted on fences and sign posts near the New River in Fort Lauderdale; you’ll find them on some Himmarshee Street restaurant counters, too. Amid the historic markers, boisterous eateries and construction sites that animate the riverfront, colorful portrayals of local plants and animals await removal by passersby. A tab attached to the playful drawings says it ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Good spots to watch Boca Raton’s boat parade this weekend

About 30 boats — interspersed with a fireworks show — will wind down the Intracoastal this weekend as Boca Raton celebrates its 48th Annual Holiday Boat Parade. The parade will start from the Delray Beach/Boca Raton line, south to the Hillsboro Boulevard bridge, just around the area of Red Reef Park. Thousands of people are expected to line the route when the parade starts at 6:30 p.m. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida startups may fare in 2023 as recession looms over economy

In the far distant future, Broward County entrepreneur Wanjan Gao envisions his smart growing system as a food source in far away places: outer space. But first things first. His nascent company, Bifarm, is seeking funding next year so he can sell his operating system to consumers who would like to grow their own food here on Earth. “We’re in discussions with venture capitalists,” Gao said ...
DAVIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

American Heritage star Mark Fletcher commits to Hurricanes over Florida

The Hurricanes picked up a major addition when a local star picked them over rival Florida. American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher committed to Miami on Sunday after considering UM and UF, joining the Hurricanes’ highly-rated recruiting class. Fletcher, who was previously committed to Ohio State, said after American Heritage’s loss to Miami Central (and future teammate Rueben Bain) in ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes’ top prospect Cormani McClain ends high school career with state championship

Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain has accrued a list of accolades during his high school career, and he added a state champion’s medal to his trophy case Saturday. The five-star prospect ended his high school career with a state title, helping the Dreadnaughts beat Venice 21-14 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. “It means a lot,” McClain said. “You’ve got to take a lot of sacrifices to ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

National cap and gown company cuts ties with controversial Broward schools vendor

Herff Jones, a national supplier of scholastic products, is severing ties with a Broward schools vendor who was criticized for overcharging parents for graduation caps and gowns, and failing to provide students’ invoices to the district. Chuck Puleri, 65, has been Broward County’s exclusive distributor of Herff Jones products since 1992. The school district is also dropping him due to a ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Relentless’ Hurricanes staff pushing for committed safety Conrad Hussey

St. Thomas Aquinas safety Conrad Hussey has been committed to Penn State since April, but that has not stopped Miami coach Mario Cristobal from pushing hard to keep the star defensive back closer to home. “That boy does not quit,” Hussey said. “Cristobal’s going to show you he wants you bad.” Hussey said he still hears from the Hurricanes staff “every day,” and that Cristobal has been ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher set to choose between Hurricanes and Gators

Mark Fletcher’s high school career did not end with a championship like he wanted, but he may pick up his college career nearby. The American Heritage star running back is taking one final visit to Coral Gables before the Early Signing Period begins Wednesday, and then he plans to sign with either Florida or Miami — though he said he knows where he will sign. “I love both atmospheres,” ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: If Heat can pull off full house, who gets dealt out of mix?

Cringeworthy to Erik Spoelstra is not necessarily being asked about a close loss. Cringeworthy is being asked about what comes next when the Miami Heat rotation is whole. It rarely is a place the Heat coach is willing to go, if only because he appreciates how quickly things can turn in the NBA, and how quickly they already have turned for his team this season when it comes to the injury ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ defense has its issues, but it’s good enough to get Miami to playoffs

For a Miami Dolphins defense that’s been tested all season, a few more critically important tests await starting with a Christmas Day matchup with Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay’s future Hall of Fame quarterback. Given the choice, I choose to ride with the defense to finish the job. After the Rodgers matchup, a New Year’s Day game awaits with New England and quarterback Mac Jones, and then comes the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Will padding record lead to Heat padding roster?

Q: Report: Miami Heat looking forward to more crappy wins against more crappy teams as they pad their record leading into big trade-deadline acquisition. – Jay. A: Which I still believe is better than not padding the record. But I’m going to take this in a bit of a different direction. I’m not sold that the Heat have the personnel and financial wherewithal to make a “big trade-deadline ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy