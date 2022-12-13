Read full article on original website
WSET
Special election for 24th House District set following the death of Del. Campbell
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert on Saturday announced writs of election declaring a special election in the 24th House District for January 10, 2023. The seat was previously held by The Honorable Ronnie Campbell, who died on Tuesday. On Thursday, Campbell's wife...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin addresses 'mixed' Virginia labor force statistics, challenges
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is addressing Virginia's labor force following a November economic indicators report. Younkin announced Friday the number of employed residents dropped by 7,426 in November and according to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”, or “the household survey”), the labor force in Virginia showed little change, decreasing by 519 to 4,347,555.
WSET
'It is happening today:' Miyares addresses rise in antisemitism at colleges nationwide
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter off to public colleges across the Commonwealth after a disturbing nationwide trend. Miyares sent the letter to address a recent rise of antisemitism at universities across the U.S. According to his letter, a recently released...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces new permit streamlining and transparency process
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — This week, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the release of a new platform at the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to streamline and provide transparency to the public on the permitting process. According to Youngkin, the DEQ platform will enable permit applicants, as well as...
WSET
Virginia senators announce $1 million in funding for mental health lifeline
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have announced $1,000,000 in federal funding to expand and enhance the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the Commonwealth. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline transitioned from a 10-digit number to 988 in July. Following the switch, crisis call...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from December 12 through 15
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from December 12 through December 15. Youngkin launches Temporary Detention Order task force as VA wait times rise to 43 hours. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the launch of a major initiative to end the Temporary Detention Order (TDO) crisis. Youngkin...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin asks Virginia inspector general to investigate hiring of Austin Edwards
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has asked the inspector general of Virginia to investigate the hiring of Austin Edwards by Virginia State Police. A statement was sent to News 5 by the governor's office Friday morning. Edwards was hired by Virginia State Police earlier this year. The...
WSET
Gas drops below $3 in Virginia, national average dives
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Gas prices across Virginia have taken a nosedive a week before Christmas as gas drops below $3--an early Christmas present for drivers in the state. The $2.99 average is more than 11 cents cheaper than last week and will save dollars at the pump as families set out to travel for the holidays, according to Gasbuddy.
WSET
City of Roanoke selects land planning consultant for Evans Spring redevelopment
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke has selected a land planning consultant to engage community stakeholders in the planning process for the development of the Evans Spring area. According to the city, LPDA Landscape Architecture Land Planning of Charlottesville was selected because it offered a very strong...
WSET
Ferrum College introduces new interim president
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Ferrum College is under new leadership as the school welcomes a new interim president beginning on January 2, 2023. As interim president, Dr. Mirta Martin will focus on strengthening the brand and identity of the school, recruitment, retention, and supporting the success of faculty, staff and student.
WSET
Bedford Co. high school student wins statewide holiday traffic safety jingle contest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 10th-grade student at Liberty High School, Laci Craig, is the statewide high school division winner of the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest. The contest began as a challenge for students, ages 11-19, to create a safe driving jingle,...
WSET
'Loaves of bread are even outrageous:' Experts weigh in on looming recession
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Area experts are weighing in on a looming recession. With the prices where they are right now, folks are feeling the pinch. "Loaves of bread are even outrageous. I remember when it was three times less two years ago," James Rocco, a Brookneal resident said.
WSET
E.C. Glass Principal search begins; how you can help weigh in
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After E.C. Glass's principal announced her decision to retire, Lynchburg City Schools says the search for a new principal has begun. LCS says it recognizes the critical role that school principals play in the community and believe it is important to engage with the community as it looks for its next leader.
WSET
AAA predicts one of the largest holiday travel seasons on Christmas week
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The holiday season leads many to the roads to go celebrate with friends and family, especially this year with fewer COVID restrictions than in 2021. AAA's Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson, Morgan Dean, said they're expecting "Higher travel numbers than we saw in 2021, and just below the pre-pandemic numbers we saw back in 2019."
WSET
'It is awesome:' Tyson Foods gives away 40,000 pounds of chicken to Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Tyson Foods is celebrating Christmas by giving back to the community -- distributing free food to those who need it to make sure everyone is fed this Christmas. They gave away 40,000 pounds of free chicken Saturday at Danville Community College. Tyson's Complex Manager Andrew...
WSET
Shooting on Melrose Avenue NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday in Roanoke. On Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers responded to the hospital...
WSET
The Summit Offers Senior Living With Convenience in Good Location to Area Spots
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Summit, located in the Wyndhurst community, is offering senior living with ease and convenience for your loved ones. They have a ton of amenities and a great location to area spots. Emily went to check it out and find out everything they have to offer with their assisted living program.
WSET
Police chief, former Charlotte Co. board member killed in crash on Rt. 58
BRODNAX, Va. (WSET) — A police chief and former member of the Charlotte County Board of Supervisors was killed in a pedestrian crash in Mecklenburg County on Friday. Virginia State Police said Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey had pulled off to the right side of the road in the 200 block of Piney Pond Road/Route 58 to recover the remains of an animal that had been hit in the road.
WSET
I-81 rest area in Troutville open ahead of holiday travel
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A rest area on Interstate 81 is now open ahead of holiday travel. As of Friday, the Troutville Rest Area on southbound I-81 near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County has reopened. The rest area had been closed since May for work on a $4.9 million project to extend the ramps at the facility.
WSET
No school delay despite icy road conditions; Lynchburg parent concerned
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some parents who have children in Lynchburg City Schools were outraged Friday morning after announcing no delay due to the icy roadway conditions. The rain Lynchburg received froze between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday morning when the temperature went below the freezing point. Bryan...
