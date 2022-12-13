ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Gov. Youngkin addresses 'mixed' Virginia labor force statistics, challenges

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is addressing Virginia's labor force following a November economic indicators report. Younkin announced Friday the number of employed residents dropped by 7,426 in November and according to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”, or “the household survey”), the labor force in Virginia showed little change, decreasing by 519 to 4,347,555.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Gov. Youngkin announces new permit streamlining and transparency process

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — This week, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the release of a new platform at the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to streamline and provide transparency to the public on the permitting process. According to Youngkin, the DEQ platform will enable permit applicants, as well as...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Gas drops below $3 in Virginia, national average dives

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Gas prices across Virginia have taken a nosedive a week before Christmas as gas drops below $3--an early Christmas present for drivers in the state. The $2.99 average is more than 11 cents cheaper than last week and will save dollars at the pump as families set out to travel for the holidays, according to Gasbuddy.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Ferrum College introduces new interim president

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Ferrum College is under new leadership as the school welcomes a new interim president beginning on January 2, 2023. As interim president, Dr. Mirta Martin will focus on strengthening the brand and identity of the school, recruitment, retention, and supporting the success of faculty, staff and student.
FERRUM, VA
WSET

E.C. Glass Principal search begins; how you can help weigh in

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After E.C. Glass's principal announced her decision to retire, Lynchburg City Schools says the search for a new principal has begun. LCS says it recognizes the critical role that school principals play in the community and believe it is important to engage with the community as it looks for its next leader.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

AAA predicts one of the largest holiday travel seasons on Christmas week

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The holiday season leads many to the roads to go celebrate with friends and family, especially this year with fewer COVID restrictions than in 2021. AAA's Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson, Morgan Dean, said they're expecting "Higher travel numbers than we saw in 2021, and just below the pre-pandemic numbers we saw back in 2019."
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Shooting on Melrose Avenue NW in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday in Roanoke. On Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers responded to the hospital...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Police chief, former Charlotte Co. board member killed in crash on Rt. 58

BRODNAX, Va. (WSET) — A police chief and former member of the Charlotte County Board of Supervisors was killed in a pedestrian crash in Mecklenburg County on Friday. Virginia State Police said Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey had pulled off to the right side of the road in the 200 block of Piney Pond Road/Route 58 to recover the remains of an animal that had been hit in the road.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WSET

I-81 rest area in Troutville open ahead of holiday travel

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A rest area on Interstate 81 is now open ahead of holiday travel. As of Friday, the Troutville Rest Area on southbound I-81 near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County has reopened. The rest area had been closed since May for work on a $4.9 million project to extend the ramps at the facility.
TROUTVILLE, VA
WSET

No school delay despite icy road conditions; Lynchburg parent concerned

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some parents who have children in Lynchburg City Schools were outraged Friday morning after announcing no delay due to the icy roadway conditions. The rain Lynchburg received froze between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday morning when the temperature went below the freezing point. Bryan...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy