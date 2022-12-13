Editorial: Lunar round-trip is success worth celebrating in Hampton Roads

There are so many stories competing for attention these days — so many of them bad — that it was both a welcome respite and an exciting achievement that NASA’s Artemis mission successfully propelled the new Orion spacecraft to the moon and back.

After numerous setbacks and delays, this was a huge moment for the nation, for NASA and for the engineers and staff — including some talented folks in Hampton Roads — who helped make it happen.

As with most NASA initiatives, the Artemis program was years — decades, really — in development. Some could argue that it was an aspiration for humans to return to our nearest celestial body from the moment Apollo 17 astronaut and Navy aviator Gene Cernan was the last person to walk on the moon in 1972.

As he prepared to board the lunar module to return to Earth, Cernan famously said, “We shall return, with peace and hope for all mankind.”

In 2004, President George W. Bush announced an initiative, called the Constellation program, with ambitious plans to return to the moon with the eventual goal of landing humans on Mars only to fall victim to budget cuts in 2010 under President Barack Obama.

In 2017, America’s path to the moon was restored by President Donald Trump, who in 2019 pledged that humans would return to the lunar surface by 2024, though NASA officials warned at the time that the target was unrealistic.

But President Joe Biden confirmed last year that the program would continue. And some of the development conducted as part of the Constellation initiative, such as the Orion craft that will carry astronauts to the moon, gave the new initiative — called Artemis — a sturdy foundation for success.

The goal of landing again on the moon moved closer to fruition with the Artemis I mission that concluded Sunday when the Orion capsule safely splashed down in the Pacific Ocean — 50 years to the day that Cernan and Harrison H. Schmitt landed on the lunar surface during the Apollo 17 mission. Those versed in Greek mythology will note that Artemis is both goddess of the moon and the twin sister of Apollo, making it an apt moniker for the program.

The capsule’s return marked the end of a 26-day mission that saw the craft travel more than 1.3 million miles. Instead of astronauts, three mannequins, named Commander Moonikin Campos, Helga and Zohar, were inside Orion for the initial journey, decked out with an array of sensors to inform the safety of future missions.

The trickiest part of the mission — the one that had mission staff holding their breath — was the reentry and splashdown. The Orion capsule hit the Earth’s atmosphere at 25,000 mph before heat shields and parachutes decelerated the craft to 20 mph for its water landing.

NASA Langley in Hampton will take a special measure of pride in that success, since Orion’s landing systems were tested and tested and tested at the Hampton Roads facility. It is one of several mission aspects for which local NASA employees were responsible.

The space agency also lists several area companies as contractors for the Orion, businesses located in York County, Hampton and Virginia Beach. NASA notes that every state has played some role in the program, making this the epitome of a national endeavor.

And so it should be. The determination to go to the moon in the 1960s was the product of national resolve and required a national commitment — in federal dollars, yes, but also in the work developing components, refining systems and staffing the control centers and the missions themselves.

The return on investment is evident all around us, from fire-control systems to the technology used on cell phone cameras. But its primary achievement was to draw our attention to the heavens and to inspire a generation of scientists, astronomers and physicists.

Artemis can do the same and raise our gaze to the heavens again. The best part? It’s just getting started.