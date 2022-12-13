Read full article on original website
Video: Alvarez: I was so proud to wear a 956 T-shirt outside the Texas capitol
MCALLEN, Texas – In his last speech as a Texas Workforce Commissioner, Julian Alvarez explained why he was grateful Gov. Greg Abbott appointed him. The speech was made at the McAllen Convention Center at a reception hosted by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. The speech was made on Alvarez’s last day in office. RGVP presented Alvarez with an award in recognition of his accomplishments at TWC, the inaugural RGV Legacy Award.
Multiple outages reported throughout the Valley
More than 1,900 homes are without power Saturday. According to the Magic Valley Electric Cooperative outage map, more than 1,600 customers in the Las Milpas community in Pharr are affected by the outage. AEP reports 322 outages throughout Cameron and Hidalgo counties as of Saturday evening. The outages come the...
Power outages reported across the Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple outages have been reported across the Rio Grande Valley. At least nine outages have been reported throughout the RGV from AEP customers, according to the AEP Texas outage website. “They should be restored by 1 p.m.,” spokesperson for AEP, Eladio Jaimez said....
Audio & Video: Maquiladora foundation presents checks worth over $100,000 to local charities
MCALLEN, Texas – The Index Reynosa Foundation presented checks to various charities at an event at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in McAllen this week. The money, totaling over $100,000, was raised at a charity golf tournament the group held at Tierra Del Sol Golf Club in Pharr in the fall.
Julian Alvarez is joining Lone Star National Bank
MCALLEN, Texas – Rio Grande Valley native Julian Alvarez, the retiring representative for labor on the Texas Workforce Commission, is joining Lone Star National Bank as senior vice president. Alvarez made his announcement at a reception held in his honor by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. The event was...
Men increasingly living alone in Brownsville, data indicates
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce might have you checking on your Brownsville buddies. They could be lonely— or at least have so much more room for activities. By choice or not, the overall percentage of people living alone in Brownsville has been increasing faster than all but one […]
Shipping container turned restaurant earns Top Performer award
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on McAllen and Mission for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” Antojitos Mexicanos El Búfalo at 1826 W. Mile 3 Road in Mission is this week’s Top Performer with a perfect score on their June 9th Hidalgo County Health Report. Owners […]
Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into Texas
Yesterday I wrote an article about hundreds of migrants being released every day near the southern border with Mexico. Fox News had posted a video reportedly of hundreds of migrants being released by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas. The video shows migrants wearing masks and holding documents walking off a bus and into a building. There was no report on how the migrants entered Texas or where they were traveling next.
Feds: Brownsville man ‘with no criminal history’ sentenced for drug trafficking
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was ordered to prison on Wednesday for attempting to transport cocaine through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. Jonathan Martinez, 27, was ordered to serve two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas announced in a news […]
FBI Warns Of Another Scam
The FBI is warning Brownsville residents of another scam that’s circulating just in time for the holidays. In this scam, the FBI reports phone calls appear to come from the FBI office itself. The agency warns residents to disregard the calls because it does not make such calls.
FBI warns of scam calls in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The FBI sent out a warning to alert the residents of Brownsville of recent scam calls. According to a tweet sent out by the FBI, multiple people have called to claiming they missed a call from the FBI office. The tweet stated it appears to be a scammer who spoofed the […]
Two Valley residents each win $100K from same lotto scratch game
Update: The original version of this story reported that one Rio Grande Valley resident won $100,000. Now, ValleyCentral has learned two winners from the Valley have claimed the top prize amount from the Texas Lottery’s Nutcracker Cash scratch-off game. RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas arrived early for one lucky Rio Grande Valley woman […]
Brownsville man sentenced to prison for attempting to smuggle cocaine
Johnathan Martinez, a 27-year-old man from Brownsville, has been ordered to prison for attempting to smuggle cocaine through a Border Patrol checkpoint.
McAllen police search for theft suspect
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to thefts. Police said two arrest warrants were issued for Miguel Angel Meza, 33. According to police, the thefts happened Aug. 16 and Nov. 9 on the 700 block of S. Jackson Road. Surveillance footage captured an […]
Man charged with murder in three-month-old Harlingen stabbing
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police have arrested a man they suspect in a three-month-old murder case. Cruz Dominguez, 19, of Harlingen, was placed under arrest Wednesday and arraigned on a charge of murder in connection to the killing of Jonathan Erevia. On Sept. 24, Harlingen Police found Erevia, age 20, lying on a driveway […]
BISD teacher receives outstanding teaching award
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville Independent School District teacher will be one of 15 educators in Texas to be presented with the Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Award. The award recognizes K-12 humanities teachers making contributions in teaching, curriculum development and extracurricular programing. Alma Salazar, of Faulk Middle School in Brownsville, has been an educator […]
McAllen PD: Man breaks into home, chokes owner
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is looking for a man who officers allege broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her. Eluid Pina Jr., 36, is wanted for burglary of habitation, according to police. The assault was reported to authorities at about 4:22 a.m. on the 1700 block of W. Eagle Avenue […]
Driver tried to smuggle cocaine in candy wrappers, feds say
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers discovered cocaine concealed in candy wrappers during a vehicle stop in Mission. On Tuesday, agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, suspected a vehicle in Mission was smuggling migrants, authorities said. A vehicle stop from DPS revealed […]
HCSO: Man assaults store clerk, takes money and cigarettes
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Dec. 9. A social media post from the sheriff’s office said deputies responded at around 8 p.m. to a call of an aggravated robbery at Servi Express Drive Thru located south of 8 Mile Line Road in Mission. When deputies […]
Vehicle crashes into front of Weslaco gordita restaurant
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle crashed into the Gorditas Dona Lula in Weslaco on Thursday morning. A restaurant employee told ValleyCentral the accident occurred at around 10 a.m. after a driver mistook the accelerator for the brake and crashed into the building. A news release from the Weslaco Police Department stated police received a […]
