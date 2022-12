Basin sports schedule Dec. 14-20

COLUMBIA BASIN – Winter sports continue over the next week before teams begin to rest over the holiday break. Check out this week’s Basin sports schedule.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Moses Lake girls, boys wrestling vs Eastmont - 6, 7 p.m.

Wilson Creek boys basketball vs Entiat - 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Ephrata boys wresting vs East Valley (Yakima) - 7 p.m.

Lind-Ritzville girls wrestling at Colfax - 5 p.m.

Moses Lake boys swim and dive at Davis - 4 p.m.

Quincy boys wrestling at Cascade (Leavenworth) - 6 p.m.

Royal, Wahluke boys wrestling at Wapato - 6 p.m.

Soap Lake boys, girls basketball vs Bridgeport - 6, 7:30 p.m.

Warden girls, boys basketball at Walla Walla Valley Academy - 6, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

ACH girls, boys basketball vs Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame - 6, 7:30 p.m.

Ephrata girls, boys basketball vs Prosser - 6, 7:30 p.m.

Moses Lake girls, boys basketball vs Wenatchee - 5:45, 7:30 p.m.

MLCA/CCS girls basketball at Waterville-Mansfield - 7:30 p.m.

Royal girls, boys basketball vs College Place - 6, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-State wrestling tournament - includes Moses Lake, Othello. Begins at 10 a.m. at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Wahluke girls, boys basketball at Connell - 6, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson Creek girls, boys basketball vs Soap Lake - 6, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

ACH wrestling at Oroville tournament - 10 a.m.

Ephrata boys wrestling at Cadet Classic at Eisenhower - 10 a.m.

Lind-Ritzville girls, boys basketball at Colfax - 4:30, 6 p.m.

Lind-Ritzville wrestling at Pomeroy tournament - 10 a.m.

Moses Lake girls, boys basketball at Sunnyside - 4:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

MLCA/CCS girls, boys basketball vs ACH - 5, 6:30 p.m.

Othello girls wrestling at Hammer Head Girls Tournament - 8 a.m. at Kitsap County Fairgrounds.

Othello girls, boys basketball at Grandview - 4, 5:30 p.m.

Quincy, Royal, Wahluke, Warden boys wrestling at Cashmere tournament - 10 a.m.

Quincy girls, boys basketball at Brewster - 6, 7:30 p.m.

Royal girls, boys basketball at Toppenish - 6, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-State wrestling tournament - includes Moses Lake, Othello. Begins at 9 a.m. at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Wahluke girls, boys basketball at La Salle - 6, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

Moses Lake girls basketball at Kennewick - 5:30 p.m.

Soap Lake girls, boys basketball vs Waterville-Mansfield - 6, 7:30 p.m.

Warden girls, boys basketball vs Colfax - 6, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

ACH girls, boys basketball vs Republic - 6, 7:30 p.m.

Ephrata girls wrestling Mix-n-Match - 5 p.m.

Lind-Ritzville girls, boys basketball at Columbia (Burbank) - 6, 7:30 p.m.

Moses Lake girls basketball at Eastlake - 5:15 p.m.

MLCA/CCS girls, boys basketball vs Bridgeport - 6, 7:30 p.m.

Othello girls wrestling at Best of the West - 8 a.m. at Pasco High School.

Othello girls, boys basketball vs Naches Valley - 6, 7:30 p.m.

Quincy girls, boys basketball at Cascade (Leavenworth) - 5:45, 7:15 p.m.

Royal girls, boys basketball vs Ephrata - 5:30, 7 p.m.

Wahluke girls, boys basketball vs White Swan - 6, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson Creek girls, boys basketball at Pateros - 4:30, 6 p.m.

Big Bend Community College

Mens basketball at NWAC Crossover - Dec. 16-18 at Shoreline Community College, vs Shoreline (Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.), Highline (Dec. 17 at 1 p.m.) and Mount Hood (Dec. 18 at 12 p.m.).

Womens basketball home NWAC Crossover Tournament - Dec. 15-17, vs South Puget Sound (Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.), Lane (Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.) and Whatcom (Dec. 17 at 1 p.m.)