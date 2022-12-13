Read full article on original website
Ocean County, NJ Mayors express strong concern and opposition to Offshore Wind Farms
There are several offshore wind turbines along the southern part of the Jersey Shore in Atlantic City, but with word circulating hinting at the idea of Offshore Wind Farms coming to Ocean County, there are mayors looking to nip the proposal in the bud right now. Concern Number One: Optics.
Awesome! Let’s Track Santa From the North Pole to Ocean County, NJ
This is something we all look forward to every year. It's the official Norad Santa Tracker. We didn't have this when I was a kid. There are so many Santa trackers out there, and pretty much every one of them started on December 1st. Throughout the years, I always loved the Norad Santa Tracker.
This Adorable Town Has Been Named NJ’s Destination of the Year for 2023
An absolutely adorable New Jersey town has just been named the 2023 NJ Destination of the Year, according to Jersey's Best. It's Lambertville, New Jersey. When I saw this article online I giggled because just over the weekend, my husband and I drove through Lambertville, over the New Hope Bridge, on the way to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Pa, and I commented how we have to stop in Lambertville one of these days instead of always driving through because it's so darn cute, especially during the holidays.
Pet Expo coming to NJ sounds completely bonkers and totally fun
Just after the holidays are through the 22nd Super Pet Expo comes to the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison and it sounds both ridiculous and amazing. Sure there are practical reasons to go. Toys, treats, pet gifts, grooming supplies and exhibitors offering services for food and daycare, grooming, adoption, pet healthcare, etc.. But listen to what else will be going on.
Yum! Where to Get the Best Amazing Apple Pie in New Jersey
So let's talk about a delicious subject this time around, pie. One of my favorite desserts is pie and one of the best flavors is of course "apple" which I'm sure is a fan favorite. So let's find out where to get the best "apple" pie in New Jersey, according to Love Food.
Check Out the Amazing Winter Wonderland Light Show in Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Let me first say that it is very hard to photograph outdoor Christmas lights. Pictures of Christmas light displays do not do justice to the look of holiday light displays. So although I am sharing a few, you need to see them in person to enjoy them. Something you want...
Disabled boat with 14,000 pounds of squid rescued off Jersey Shore
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people on board a boat carrying 14,000 pounds of squid have the Coast Guard to thank for making it safely back to shore. The Yankee Pride, a 78-foot vessel, became disabled 90 miles off the coast of Barnegat Light on Dec. 15, according to USCG Station Atlantic City. Coast Guard spokesperson Carmen Caver told New Jersey 101.5 on Sunday that the boat reported a shaft issue and that the crew requested assistance to the closest port.
NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel
New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
One Of New Jersey’s Best Hot Dog Joints Has Been Opened Nearly 100 Years
This place makes hotdogs an absolute art form, and it's simple to see why people go out of their way to grab a bite to eat from this legendary restaurant open since 1932!. When I think of hot dogs, I usually picture one of two things; a pot of boiling water that has a pack of ballpark franks in it, or over-chared dogs on a charcoal grill.
Toms River, NJ men, standing next to car, killed on Parkway
Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on the northbound Garden State Parkway. State Police said a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jerome Digiovanni, 75, was stopped at 1:30 p.m. in the right shoulder and right travel lane near Exit 98 (Route 195/Route 34) in Wall. Digiovanni...
The best pasteles in Jersey City aren’t found in a store. They come from this crossing guard’s kitchen. | Calavia-Robertson
By day, Milagros Matos is a dedicated Jersey City school crossing guard. And by night, she’s a masterful Puerto Rican pasteles maker. But shhh! That’s only during the holidays when parents — who’ve known her for years — get to talking and news of her talent in the kitchen inevitably starts to spread.
Wow! Are You Dreaming of a White Christmas in Ocean County Could it Happen?
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas. Just like the ones I used to know. Where the treetops glisten and children listen, to hear sleigh bells in the snow, oh, the snow ~ Irving Berlin. Yes, the idea of a snowy Christmas is always a holiday treat. Most holiday specials involve...
PNC Bank Arts Center “Magic of Lights” is Fantastic for the Family
There are so many Christmas lights and a drive-through. It's become a family tradition in my house. If you've never been to the PNC Bank Art Center's Magic of Lights, make it a special Christmas memory this year. Thousands of Christmas lights are everywhere in the parking lot at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ.
Atlantic County, NJ Animal Shelter Lowers Adoption Fees For Christmas
The Atlantic County, New Jersey Animal Shelter is significantly reducing its fees for Christmas Day adoptions. On Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 2022, you can visit the Atlantic County Animal Shelter, located at 240 Old Turnpike Road in Pleasantville, (by appointment only). On this special holiday, all eligible adoption fees...
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore
Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
Celebrate New Year’s Eve aboard NJ’s famous battleship
CAMDEN — Celebrate New Year’s Eve aboard the Battleship New Jersey on Clinton Street. There are two fireworks shows on Dec. 31 sponsored by the Comcast Military, aboard the most decorated battleship in naval history, one from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the second from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Get Into the Holiday Spirit With Arts & Crafts Activities in NJ
Glassblowing, Pottery, Painting, Candle Making and More Arts & Craft Activities in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Glassblowing. Paint-your-own pottery. Clay creations. Candle making. Whatever your craft of choice, the Garden State has hundreds of unique destinations where you can brush up on a variety of artsy ideas.
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
