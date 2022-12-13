Read full article on original website
Food Truck Fridays: Taquero Moocho
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Taquero Moocho has everything from tacos, tortas and flautas, to so much more. Owner Irma Barrera says she opened the food truck in February of 2022 but it has been in the plan since 2020. She says after being influenced by other eateries in bigger cities,...
Celebrate Hanukkah with special treats from Zeitman’s
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you walk through the door of Zeitman’s Grocery Store in Downtown Bryan, you are greeted by the sights and smells of cinnamon rolls, bagels and New York Double Ruebens that transport you to an East Coast Deli you’ve only seen in the movies.
Holiday artisan market gives small businesses chance to showcase one of a kind items
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -With Christmas being just one week away, last-minute shoppers and lovers of unique items had an opportunity to shop while supporting local merchants. Visit College Station partnered with Century Square to host its annual Holiday Artisan Market on the Green Sunday. More than two dozen vendors...
Freeze warning tonight for most of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued several FREEZE WARNINGS across the Brazos Valley. The freeze warning is in effect Saturday evening through 9 AM Sunday morning. More counties could be placed under a freeze watch or warning throughout the rest of the evening. Now is the...
2nd Annual Celebration Station brings families together in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in Robertson County got a taste of snow Saturday evening while attending the second annual Celebration Station. This is an event put on by The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition. The event included real snow...
Inspiring smiles this Christmas through homemade cards
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nine days away from Christmas and people in the community are out spreading holiday cheer. Kimberly Smith, a long-time Bryan resident, said her version of Christmas is all about giving back to those in need. This year, her focus was to honor her mother, who passed away last year, by sending homemade Christmas cards across nursing homes in the Brazos Valley.
Madisonville Mustang Band has 2nd annual March-a-Thon
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Mustang Band packed a morning full of Christmas Cheer!. They had 14 concerts and two parades all in one morning for their 2nd annual March-a-Thon. What a great way to make Madisonville’s Christmas extra merry. Check out the photos in the post below.
Keep the kids reading over winter break
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time for the kids to go on winter break and if you’re looking for a way to keep their minds active, check out one of our local libraries. “There are so many resources available at the library. Aside from the physical, obvious books, we have programming, especially at this time of the year. There are so many events you can participate in at the libraries. For kids and adults, there’s always arts and crafts projects. There’s also a bunch of literacy and STEM activities for the kids,” Beatrice Saba, Library System Director said.
BTU reporting outages as storms move through area Monday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities is reporting scattered outages Monday morning as some heavy rain and lightning moves through the Brazos Valley. The outages are currently affecting customers in Brazos County. BTU says crews are responding to restore power as quickly as possible.
Author shares keys to coping with loss during holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While the holiday season is a joyous time, it can come with a lot of sadness and loneliness. Many people have experienced loss like never before, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, which can make holidays like Christmas different from years past. Those losses include loved ones, jobs, homes and relationships.
Treat of the Day: PAWS Service Dogs partners with Caliber Home Loans to place Service Dog with recent Texas A&M veterinarian graduate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Patriot PAWS placed Service Dog, Caliber, with a recent Veterinary School Graduate from Texas A&M University thanks to a partnership with Caliber Home Loans. Founded in 2006, Patriot PAWS Service Dogs trains and provides Service Dogs at no cost to disabled American Veterans, and others, who...
Texas A&M Foundation spreading holiday cheer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the school year comes to a close, staff at the Texas A&M Foundation took time to gather and have fun at an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest Thursday. “This is a way for my team at the Texas A&M Foundation to get together to look...
Missing person alert issued for Texas A&M student
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Texas A&M student. Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen by his roommates on Friday, December 16, around 11 a.m. on Colgate Drive in College Station. According to the Amber Alert...
Aggie owned store donates funds for veterans’ mental health
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new pop-up shop is in College Station to celebrate graduation at Texas A&M University. The Charge Stately Apparel, a veteran and Aggie owned clothing company based in Austin made a quick trip to College Station on Friday. The owners said their shop has some last minute options for holiday gifts that also spread some Christmas cheer.
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic south of Hearne Monday morning
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic along Highway 6 at Old Hearne Road south of Hearne. According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday. At one point, they say an 18-wheeler was blocking all lanes of travel. The...
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man’s condition is stable after he was shot early Saturday morning on Texas Avenue in Bryan. Bryan police say around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot.
Report: Gonzalo Lopez requested books on survival techniques and weapons ahead of escape
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Serious incident reviews from both the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and CGL Companies, a criminal justice consulting firm, blame a series of missteps and failures that led to the escape of convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez and the subsequent senseless murder of Mark Collins and his four grandsons Waylon, Carson, Hudson, and Bryson.
Bryan Police Department begins “Impaired Driving Mobilization” program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday, the Bryan Police Department increased its patrols in two specific areas of town as part of a TxDOT program. The “Impaired Driving Mobilization Program” offered by TxDOT is a two-week Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grant. The program’s goal is to increase traffic safety and reduce crashes that involve fatalities or cause serious bodily injury. During the two-week program, BPD will be performing increased traffic enforcement around Highway 6 from the Bryan city line to Booneville Road and the Midtown Park area.
Bryan police investigating shooting near busy intersection
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Police Department is investigating a shooting on W. 17th St near San Jacinto Lane. Neighbors on the scene tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette that they heard multiple gunshots just after 6 p.m. and that one person was injured and transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
King transferring to Georgia Tech
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King is transferring to Georgia Tech. King was the starter at the beginning of the season and played in six games for the Aggies. He finishes his injury-riddled career with the Maroon and White with 11 total touchdowns (10 passing, 1 rushing) and 10 interceptions. He threw for 1220 yards this season and 1579 for his career.
