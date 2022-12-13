BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time for the kids to go on winter break and if you’re looking for a way to keep their minds active, check out one of our local libraries. “There are so many resources available at the library. Aside from the physical, obvious books, we have programming, especially at this time of the year. There are so many events you can participate in at the libraries. For kids and adults, there’s always arts and crafts projects. There’s also a bunch of literacy and STEM activities for the kids,” Beatrice Saba, Library System Director said.

