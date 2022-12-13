ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

KSBW.com

Arrest made in Salinas hit-and-run

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department made an arrest for ahit-and-run which happened in front of Salinas High School on Dec. 12. Detectives were able to identify the suspect's vehicle from video surveillance and witness statements. They identified the driver of the BMW as Adrian Santos, 19, from Salinas.
SALINAS, CA

