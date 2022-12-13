Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSBW.com
Local nonprofit, CALI Project, now officially owns their building, with the help of community support
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Saturday, The CALI Project, held a ribbon cutting to signify owning their property for the first time, organizers of the Santa Cruz nonprofit are calling it a “Christmas miracle.”. CALI stands for Community Alliance for Lifelong Independence. The CALI Project is a small nonprofit...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz motorcyclist dead after crashing during CHP chase, investigators say
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A motorcyclist crashed and died following a California Highway Patrol chase in Santa Cruz, according to the CHP. The crash happened early Saturday shortly after 2 a.m., according to the CHP. Officers reported that they saw a rider on a motorcycle speed through a stop...
KSBW.com
Arrest made in Salinas hit-and-run
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department made an arrest for ahit-and-run which happened in front of Salinas High School on Dec. 12. Detectives were able to identify the suspect's vehicle from video surveillance and witness statements. They identified the driver of the BMW as Adrian Santos, 19, from Salinas.
