Fox 8 Jukebox: Suzuki Strings
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Suzuki Strings is an ensemble of talented students from the Western Reserve Suzuki School under the direction of Dr. Marlene Moses. The Western Reserve Suzuki School offers music instruction in violin, viola and cello and draws students from all over Northeast Ohio.
Downtown riverfront dining in an igloo
The Cleveland Metroparks wants to remind everyone that Merwin's Wharf is open for winter dining. It's a chance to enjoy delicious food, great views and also the opportunity to dine in an igloo. Fox 8's Natalie Herbick and Todd Meany learn more about all that Merwin's Wharf has to offer. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/visit/parks/lakefront-reservation/merwin-s-wharf.
Woman dies in Mentor residential fire
MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — A residential fire left one woman dead early Sunday morning, the Mentor Fire Department said. The blaze broke out around 2 a.m. at the 7100 block on Mentor Avenue, with crews arriving on scene after a neighbor called in seeing heavy smoke. Firefighters found one...
Parked, empty cars at Hopkins terminal traffic raise security concerns
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A FOX 8 I-Team investigation has exposed security concerns at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. We found drivers doing what they want for as long as they want outside the terminal. During the day and at night, we found traffic chaos with many people parking right at...
Coldest Christmas in over two decades!
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The chances for a white Christmas are climbing, but it will be cold! Mid-30s to start the week ahead of plunging temps for the holiday weekend. Another winter system later in the week. Rain to a wintry mix to snow with this, plus very windy. Snow chances climbing!
6-count indictment against suspect in Hopkins airport breach
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A federal grand jury on Friday handed up a six-count indictment against Isaac Woolley, accused of carjacking a woman then driving through a security fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and onto a runway. The 26-year-old is charged with single counts of entering an aircraft or...
Some lake effect snow continues overnight
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Most of us will be cloudy tonight, aside from some lake effect snow showers. Cold, in the low to mid 20s and feeling more like the teens! Bundle up Monday morning. Lake effect snow affecting mainly the I-90 corridor of the snowbelt. A couple inches possible.
