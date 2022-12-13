Read full article on original website
Music: Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years, Axl Rose, U2, Scott Weiland!
Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years. Pantera’s comeback is official. The legendary rock band performed its highly-anticipated first show in 21 years over the weekend at the Heaven & Hell Festival near Mexico City. And while the rockers’ return was welcomed by fans everywhere, the band is being wary of calling it a reunion.
Charlie Benante Details His Phone Call With Philip Anselmo When Asked to Join Pantera
Pantera's celebratory tour kicks off this Friday (Dec. 2) in Texicoco, Mexico, which will mark the first time Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown will perform with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante as a group. In a new interview with BraveWords, Benante detailed the phone call he had with Anselmo when he was asked to join the group.
1 Rock Star Hated Led Zeppelin, but His Angry Tirade Missed the Mark
One rock star hated Led Zeppelin and didn’t hold back when discussing Jimmy Page’s guitar playing.
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup
Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...
Charlie Benante Comments on His First Show Playing Drums for Pantera
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante marveled that he "went to some other place" when he took the stage for the first time as the drummer of Pantera at Mexico's Heaven & Hell Metal Fest last Friday (Dec. 2). That's how he put it in his first public remarks since that show.
Motley Crue Announces First US Shows With John 5
Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced a pair of comparatively intimate U.S. shows for February 2023 before they embark on their mammoth world tour. The rockers will post up in Atlantic City, N.J., for two consecutive nights at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Feb. 10 and 11. The 7,000-capacity venue is much smaller than the stadiums they'll be visiting across Latin America and Europe, beginning on Feb. 18 in Mexico City and running through July 6 in Glasgow. Motley Crue and Def Leppard co-headlined the similarly huge Stadium Tour in 2022, storming North America with help from Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act.
Watch Pantera Play First Concert in Over 21 Years at Mexico Metal Fest
Pantera staged their first concert in over 21 years as the semi-reunited heavy metal band headlined Friday night at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. The gig marked Pantera’s first concert since Aug. 2001: After initially going on hiatus, the metal legends broke up in 2003. A year later, guitarist and founding member “Dimebag Darrell” Abbott was killed onstage by a deranged fan at a Columbus, Ohio concert in Dec. 2004. Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, Abbott’s brother, died in 2018. The current Pantera lineup features singer Phil Anselmo alongside longtime bassist Rex Brown, with Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax...
How Pantera’s Rex Brown Went From Playing Tuba to Picking Up the Bass
Rex Brown is currently celebrating the legacy he helped build, playing bass and revisiting the music of Pantera on the band current tour dates. But did you know that the bass wasn't his first instrument? That actually would be the tuba. During an interview conducted with Gibson TV in December...
Pantera to Headline 2023 Inkcarceration Music + Tattoo Festival
Pantera have officially been announced as a headliner at the 2023 Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival, which will take place from July 14-16 at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. The three-day event has become a fixture of the U.S. festival scene over the last handful of years and,...
John Bonham Once Explained Led Zeppelin’s Popularity in Just 60 Seconds
John Bonham once quickly explained why Led Zeppelin was so popular with music fans of the era in just 60 seconds.
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
Setlist + Video – Pantera Play Second Comeback Show, Cut Two Songs From First Set
Yesterday (Dec. 6, 2022) Pantera performed their second comeback show, this time at the Monterrey Metal Fest in Monterrey, Mexico. The setlist differed just slightly from the band's Dec. 2 show (their first with Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante) as two songs were cut from that original set and fan-filmed footage from the night has also made its way online.
Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ Cracks Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Tracks Chart
Metallica's newest song "Lux Æterna" has struck within the Top 10 of Billboard's Twitter-powered Hot Trending Songs chart, landing at No. 6 for the week of Dec. 10. The Billboard Hot Trending Chart, which just rolled out last year, provides a real-time ranking of the most discussed songs on Twitter from the last week.
The Difficult Parts of Touring Crowbar’s Kirk Windstein Appreciates Now
Crowbar's Kirk Windstein was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. With their latest album Zero and Below released earlier this year, the band has spent a lot of time on the road in support and the frontman now finds himself enjoying the more difficult elements of touring after being cooped up in the house during the lockdown phase of the pandemic.
Sons of Iron Maiden’s Janick Gers + Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Release Chill Song
We have another new collaboration between the sons of two prominent musicians — Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke — a chill song called "Red Skies," which was released by Dylan Gers and features instrumental and background vocal contributions from Noah Yorke. While it's clear that...
Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold + Pantera to Headline Welcome to Rockville 2023
The annual rock and metal festival Welcome to Rockville has announced a stacked lineup of bands for the 2023 edition of the fest. As revealed this week by the organizer Danny Wimmer Presents, Welcome to Rockville 2023 will be headlined by Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and Pantera. It will be...
Ville Valo Reveals HIM Songs He’ll Play on 2023 Solo Tour
Five years after the dissolution of HIM, Ville Valo is finally releasing his debut solo album, Neon Noir. We spoke with the goth rock icon about his life after HIM, his decision to stay sober after years of hard partying, the new album and more. “I wasn’t sure what to...
