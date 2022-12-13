ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Cantrell addresses chief search: "The fighting must cease"

By Chris Miller
 5 days ago

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement on selecting a new superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department. The mayor does not say if she will make her appointment before or after the voter-approved council confirmation process becomes part of the city charter on January 1, nor does she commit to a nationwide search.

The mayor's statement reads:

"My initial step towards finding a replacement for Chief Ferguson includes using this time to assess all options, have important conversations and create meaningful dialogue with a wide range of stakeholders who are equally invested in keeping our City safe," said Mayor Cantrell. "From existing leadership within the NOPD to members of our esteemed business community, the recommendations, advice and counsel I have elicited lends a helping hand towards making an informed decision that is best for the residents and visitors of this great city.

"As I said during my State of the City Address, the fighting must cease, and we must collectively come together as leaders to build a stronger, safer and more prosperous New Orleans. I welcome and look forward to even more community involvement as we move forward in identifying the next leader of the New Orleans Police Department."

The New Orleans City Council, the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, and the NOLA Coalition have all urged the mayor to hold a transparent search for candidates from around the country, and to honor the will of the voters, who approved the charter amendment in November.

NEW ORLEANS, LA
