Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Scoop: Stacey Abrams campaign in debt after blowout loss
After raising more than $100 million in her second bid to be Georgia governor, the Stacey Abrams campaign owes more than $1 million in debt to vendors, two-time campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: Abrams has been heralded for her fundraising prowess and had brought in...
Democrats won’t use Sam Bankman-Fried’s campaign donations
Democrats won't use any donations from controversial crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried made to their campaigns, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The disgraced Bankman-Fried submitted campaign donations and indirect financial support to dozens of Congressional candidates, many of them Democrats, in the last election cycle. By the numbers: Bankman-Fried...
Ayanna Pressley aims to lead Dem Women's Caucus
Rep. Ayanna Pressley is looking to make a bigger impact on the 118th Congress.Driving the news: Pressley has launched a bid to lead the Democratic Women's Caucus, and wants to build it into a key voting block on the Hill on par with the Progressive Caucus and Congressional Black Caucus.The former Boston City Council member told Vanity Fair there's an opportunity in the next two years to affirm the Democratic Party's values around abortion rights and other issues.Pressley also intends to create closer ties between female Democrats in the House and President Biden's White House.To prove her qualifications for the job, she's touted her roles working with Vice President Harris on abortion policy and as a lead negotiator in the push for student debt cancellation.Pressley sees a need to safeguard women's rights as Republicans move into the House majority next year.What they're saying: "[Republicans] don't see us. They don't see women," Pressley said.Abortion in particular motivated Democratic voters to resist the expected "red wave" in last month's elections.It's this energy Pressley wants to use to strengthen the Women's Caucus and unify Congressional Democrats' message on women's rights with that of the White House.
Former military leaders call on Congress to help Afghan refugees
More than two dozen former U.S. military leaders, including 11 retired generals and admirals, called on Congress to include legislation in the must-pass omnibus spending bill to help Afghan refugees that were evacuated during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Why it matters: The legislation, the Afghan Adjustment Act, would provide...
Vatican defrocks anti-abortion activist Frank Pavone
The Vatican has stripped Frank Pavone, a well-known anti-abortion rights priest in the United States, of his priesthood. Driving the news: The Vatican’s decision to defrock Pavone follows his “blasphemous communications on social media” and "persistent disobedience" of his diocesan bishop, according to a newly released letter, per AP.
Texas Gov. Abbott calls on courts to uphold Title 42
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in an interview aired Sunday on ABC's "This Week" called on courts to intervene and uphold the Trump-era Title 42 policy that allows the U.S. to expel migrants at the southern border without the chance for asylum. Why it matters: The policy, barring further appeals, is...
Scoop: GOP shadow committee re-emerges for Jan. 6 report
House Republicans are privately plotting to release their own 100+ page rebuttal timed to the Jan. 6 committee report this week, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Republicans aim to cast the select committee's report as partisan by contrasting its expected focus on former President Trump with their concentration on Capitol security.
North Carolina's Supreme Court strikes down voter ID law
The North Carolina Supreme Court struck down a state voter identification law Friday, ruling that it had a "racially discriminatory purpose" against Black voters. Driving the news: "The provisions enacted … were formulated with an impermissible intent to discriminate against African American voters in violation of the North Carolina Constitution," Associate Justice Anita Earls wrote in the 89-page ruling obtained by the Washington Post.
Ex-House members demand probe into sitting lawmakers linked to Jan. 6
A bipartisan group of former members of the House of Representatives released an open letter Saturday demanding an ethics investigation into lawmakers linked to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Driving the news: The 36 former lawmakers urged current House members to request the Office of Congressional Ethics "thoroughly...
January 6 panel to hold final public hearing and vote on referrals against Trump – live
Panel to vote to recommend referral to the justice department for criminal charges against the former president
What the health headlines told us about 2022
The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and the baby formula shortage overshadowed the COVID pandemic in generating interest among registered voters this year, per a Morning Consult analysis shared first with Axios. Why it matters: Americans appeared ready to move on after two years of pandemic news and...
The left's critique of mail-in voting
Democrats are generally big advocates of Washington’s vote-by-mail system. But a coalition of left-leaning groups is now suing to get rid of one of its main features: signature checks. Why it matters: A recent statewide audit found that the ballots of Black, Native American, Asian and Latino voters were...
Scoop: Kevin McCarthy goes on offense in speaker battle
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is pivoting to more aggressive tactics to buoy his bid for speaker — beginning with 54 defiant "Kevin Only" statements of unqualified support, provided first to Axios. The big picture: Some of them say they're a hard "no" on anyone besides McCarthy — and...
North Carolina's elections board cries for help
Diminishing state and federal funds have forced North Carolina's state elections board to lay off dozens of employees in the last two years, it said in a letter to the state's congressional delegation Thursday. Why it matters: The agency is working with fewer people as it faces increasing demands. As...
Virginia's abortion fight begins
Language tucked into Gov. Youngkin's proposed budget sets aside $50,000 to pay to incarcerate people who violate a 15-week abortion ban he is pursuing.Why it matters: It's the opening salvo in the fight over abortion rights in the coming legislative session, which begins Jan. 11.What's happening: Democrats blasted Youngkin for not mentioning or otherwise noting the appropriation when he formally presented his budget last week.The allocation is required under procedural rules in the General Assembly, which require a minimum of $50,000 in new corrections funding for any new laws that could increase the state's prison population.What they're saying: "The Governor...
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0