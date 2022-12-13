Read full article on original website
Sons of Iron Maiden’s Janick Gers + Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Release Chill Song
We have another new collaboration between the sons of two prominent musicians — Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke — a chill song called "Red Skies," which was released by Dylan Gers and features instrumental and background vocal contributions from Noah Yorke. While it's clear that...
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Why Musical Artists Are Selling Their Catalog Rights
Why are so many artists selling their music catalogs these days?. It’s become a major story in the music industry during the past couple of years, to the point where the biggest music buyers these days are not fans but rather companies acquiring artist catalogs — especially ownership of songwriting and publishing rights in order to profit from opportunities in a still-expanding media world where music content is gold. Thomas Scherer, president of Repertoire & Marketing for BMG, one of the top buyers in the market, tells Loudwire it's "kind of a gold rush mentality. It started with the big (names) and then all of a sudden everyone else is thinking, 'Maybe I should sell as well' and deals are being made all the time."
Where James Hetfield Got the Idea for Metallica’s ‘72 Seasons’ Album Title
We've already shared with you the meaning of the Metallica song title, "Lux Æterna," so it seems fitting to give you some insight on why 72 Seasons is the title of the new Metallica album and where that title actually comes from. Luckily, James Hetfield filled in the blacks...
Pantera to Headline 2023 Inkcarceration Music + Tattoo Festival
Pantera have officially been announced as a headliner at the 2023 Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival, which will take place from July 14-16 at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. The three-day event has become a fixture of the U.S. festival scene over the last handful of years and,...
Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup
Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
Bands Who Have Admitted to Using Backing Tracks
The world of rock music went berserk over a few things in 2022. Trying to cancel cancel culture was one of them. Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing was another. And we had some spectacular fireworks over bands who were suspected of using backing tracks when they perform. Bands use backing tracks, or...
Are Limp Bizkit Now Working on the Follow-Up to ‘Still Sucks’?
Is a new Limp Bizkit album, the follow-up to 2021's comeback from the notorious rap-rock crew, Still Sucks, already in the works? That's the question Metal Injection asked this week in light of recent online exchanges between the band's Fred Durst and Wes Borland. As Borland showed on Instagram on...
Keith Buckley Shares Statement Confirming He’s Started a New Band
Earlier this year marked the end of Every Time I Die when they announced their breakup through various statements. Keith Buckley, however, has now shared a new message confirming that he has started a new band. Last December, the vocalist announced he was taking a hiatus from the band in...
Hei’An Create Colorful Shades of Prog Metal on New Song ‘noises’ + Debut Album
Hei'An, a burgeoning post-progressive metal band from Slovenia, show the music world what they can do with "noises," their expressive and expansive new single. It's one of many such songs on imago, the talented group's debut album that emerged last month. Unexpectedly contradicting its song title, "noises" starts off slow...
Talented Kid Band Hammerhedd Crushes Metallica’s ‘Eye of the Beholder’ on the Street
You've never seen a kid band play Justice-era Metallica quite like this band. Or maybe you have. But the proof is in the pudding — an amateur video has gone viral for showing a trio of pint-sized thrashers killing Metallica's 1988 track "Eye of the Beholder" on an outdoor storefront.
The Difficult Parts of Touring Crowbar’s Kirk Windstein Appreciates Now
Crowbar's Kirk Windstein was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. With their latest album Zero and Below released earlier this year, the band has spent a lot of time on the road in support and the frontman now finds himself enjoying the more difficult elements of touring after being cooped up in the house during the lockdown phase of the pandemic.
Ozzy Osbourne Says He ‘Can’t F–king Walk Much Now’ + Wants to Be Onstage
Talking with SirusXM satellite radio, Ozzy Osbourne says that he is still fighting to walk six months after his spinal surgery. Unfortunately, he said that his inability to fully get around onstage may affect his 2023 tour dates. This may come as a surprise to those that watched Ozzy perform...
See Spotify Wrapped 2022 Stats for Over 50 Rock + Metal Bands
It's been another great year of music, and with 2022 winding down, the official Spotify Wrapped stats were revealed earlier this week. And it certainly looks like hard rock and metal fans were out in force listening to their favorite bands on Spotify over the past year. Many of today's...
How Pantera’s Rex Brown Went From Playing Tuba to Picking Up the Bass
Rex Brown is currently celebrating the legacy he helped build, playing bass and revisiting the music of Pantera on the band current tour dates. But did you know that the bass wasn't his first instrument? That actually would be the tuba. During an interview conducted with Gibson TV in December...
10 Epic Concert Ejections
Consider this your official lesson on how NOT to act at a concert. Not only did these fans get kicked out of rock and metal shows by the performers themselves, but each ordeal was caught on film, forever labeling each concertgoer as "that guy." If you've grabbed tickets to a...
Bad Omens Are Latest Band to Call Out Venues for Taking Cut of Merch Sales
A lot of musicians have been taking a stand against concert venues lately for taking a cut of bands' merchandise sales, and now, Bad Omens are the latest to make a statement regarding the matter. A fan posted a photo of a specialty cocktail menu at a venue bar, and...
Tuomos Holopainen Was ‘Convinced’ Nightwish Were Done When Marko Hietala Quit
It happens. Bands go through lineup changes, but for those involved, some of the cuts are felt a little deeper. That was the case for Nightwish, who said farewell to bassist Marko Hietala back in January of 2021, and according to keyboardist Tuomos Holopainen, he wasn't sure the band would survive it.
Bands That Got Back Together in 2022
We’re sure you’ve lost track of all the bands that got back together in 2022, so here’s the whole list to remind you how crazy 2022 was for band reunions. 2022 was the year when Pantera finally reformed with classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown. Zakk Wylde was announced to fill in for late guitar legend Dimebag Darrell, while Anthrax’s Charlie Benante will tackle the drum parts written by the late Vinnie Paul. The Pantera reformation will begin performing live in December 2022 in South America before touring with Metallica in 2023.
