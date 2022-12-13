ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Why Musical Artists Are Selling Their Catalog Rights

Why are so many artists selling their music catalogs these days?. It’s become a major story in the music industry during the past couple of years, to the point where the biggest music buyers these days are not fans but rather companies acquiring artist catalogs — especially ownership of songwriting and publishing rights in order to profit from opportunities in a still-expanding media world where music content is gold. Thomas Scherer, president of Repertoire & Marketing for BMG, one of the top buyers in the market, tells Loudwire it's "kind of a gold rush mentality. It started with the big (names) and then all of a sudden everyone else is thinking, 'Maybe I should sell as well' and deals are being made all the time."
Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup

Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...
Bands Who Have Admitted to Using Backing Tracks

The world of rock music went berserk over a few things in 2022. Trying to cancel cancel culture was one of them. Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing was another. And we had some spectacular fireworks over bands who were suspected of using backing tracks when they perform. Bands use backing tracks, or...
Keith Buckley Shares Statement Confirming He’s Started a New Band

Earlier this year marked the end of Every Time I Die when they announced their breakup through various statements. Keith Buckley, however, has now shared a new message confirming that he has started a new band. Last December, the vocalist announced he was taking a hiatus from the band in...
The Difficult Parts of Touring Crowbar’s Kirk Windstein Appreciates Now

Crowbar's Kirk Windstein was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. With their latest album Zero and Below released earlier this year, the band has spent a lot of time on the road in support and the frontman now finds himself enjoying the more difficult elements of touring after being cooped up in the house during the lockdown phase of the pandemic.
See Spotify Wrapped 2022 Stats for Over 50 Rock + Metal Bands

It's been another great year of music, and with 2022 winding down, the official Spotify Wrapped stats were revealed earlier this week. And it certainly looks like hard rock and metal fans were out in force listening to their favorite bands on Spotify over the past year. Many of today's...
10 Epic Concert Ejections

Consider this your official lesson on how NOT to act at a concert. Not only did these fans get kicked out of rock and metal shows by the performers themselves, but each ordeal was caught on film, forever labeling each concertgoer as "that guy." If you've grabbed tickets to a...
Bands That Got Back Together in 2022

We’re sure you’ve lost track of all the bands that got back together in 2022, so here’s the whole list to remind you how crazy 2022 was for band reunions. 2022 was the year when Pantera finally reformed with classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown. Zakk Wylde was announced to fill in for late guitar legend Dimebag Darrell, while Anthrax’s Charlie Benante will tackle the drum parts written by the late Vinnie Paul. The Pantera reformation will begin performing live in December 2022 in South America before touring with Metallica in 2023.
