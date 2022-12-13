Read full article on original website
Watch Fan Breathe Fire in the Pit During Pantera’s Knotfest Chile Set
During Pantera's Knotfest Chile set, one fan breathed fire in the put as the band played the Vulgar Display of Power favorite "This Love," sending flames sky-high in a dangerous but cool stunt. We've all heard the general rules of the mosh put before, right? If someone falls down you...
The Difficult Parts of Touring Crowbar’s Kirk Windstein Appreciates Now
Crowbar's Kirk Windstein was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. With their latest album Zero and Below released earlier this year, the band has spent a lot of time on the road in support and the frontman now finds himself enjoying the more difficult elements of touring after being cooped up in the house during the lockdown phase of the pandemic.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police Debunk Rumor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Lost His Life Savings, Say He Did Leave A Note
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death remains a huge shock to fans, and authorities are clearing up certain rumors about his financial situation and suicide note.
How to Stream Metallica’s 2022 ‘All Within My Hands’ Benefit Concert
Metallica are winding up their 2022 tour schedule in a grand way, staging their annual All Within My Hands foundation benefit concert and auction to raise money for their charitable foundation. This show has become a staple of the Metallica concert calendar, and this year you can catch James, Lars, Kirk and Robert all rocking from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
See Pro-Shot Photos of First Pantera Show With Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante
At the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico on Dec. 2 (Friday), Pantera performed their first live show since 2001 and you can view pro-shot photos below. It was Pantera's first show without the late Abbott Brothers (Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell) as well as their first with guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, who have stepped in to pay tribute to their legacy alongside Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown.
Watch Municipal Waste Drummer’s Mom Stage Dive at Their Show
What mothers won't do for their sons! There have been a fair share of parental figures who've turned up at their kids shows over the years, often introducing the band, but supreme metal props go out to the mother of Municipal Waste drummer Dave Witte who took things to a new level by stage diving mid-song during a recent performance in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
Talented Kid Band Hammerhedd Crushes Metallica’s ‘Eye of the Beholder’ on the Street
You've never seen a kid band play Justice-era Metallica quite like this band. Or maybe you have. But the proof is in the pudding — an amateur video has gone viral for showing a trio of pint-sized thrashers killing Metallica's 1988 track "Eye of the Beholder" on an outdoor storefront.
Charlie Benante Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Pantera Comments – ‘This Was Never a Reunion’
This week, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante claimed that Pantera's return to the stage this month, after over two decades away, was "never a reunion." He also called out "disrespectful" comments he sees online about the heavy metal comeback. He made those comments among others in a radio interview surrounding Pantera's...
Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold + Pantera to Headline Welcome to Rockville 2023
The annual rock and metal festival Welcome to Rockville has announced a stacked lineup of bands for the 2023 edition of the fest. As revealed this week by the organizer Danny Wimmer Presents, Welcome to Rockville 2023 will be headlined by Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and Pantera. It will be...
Pantera to Headline 2023 Inkcarceration Music + Tattoo Festival
Pantera have officially been announced as a headliner at the 2023 Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival, which will take place from July 14-16 at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. The three-day event has become a fixture of the U.S. festival scene over the last handful of years and,...
Metal Version of ‘Home Alone’ Soundtrack Song Is Heavier Than Kevin McCallister Throwing Bricks Off the Roof
In the spirit of having a rocking Christmas this year, music video director Jeb Hardwick has taken the music from one of his favorite Home Alone movie scenes and given it a full on metal makeover. For those who need a refresher, Home Alone was the 1990 film in which...
Rex Brown Issues Statement, Will Miss Remaining 2022 Pantera Shows While Recovering From COVID
Pantera have issued an update following Rex Brown's absence from the lineup at their Knotfest Chile set on Dec. 11 where two fill-ins were tapped instead. Brown confirms he has contracted COVID-19 and will miss the band's remaining 2022 shows before rejoining them in the new year. "Thanks to all...
Ozzy Osbourne Says He ‘Can’t F–king Walk Much Now’ + Wants to Be Onstage
Talking with SirusXM satellite radio, Ozzy Osbourne says that he is still fighting to walk six months after his spinal surgery. Unfortunately, he said that his inability to fully get around onstage may affect his 2023 tour dates. This may come as a surprise to those that watched Ozzy perform...
Slipknot, Korn + More Announced in First Wave of Knotfest Japan 2023 Lineup
Slipknot's Knotfest will return to Japan in 2023, finally realizing a plan that was initially set in motion to take place in 2020. The pandemic kept pushing back the group's Knotfest Japan plans, but they've now revealed a partial lineup for the 2023 edition. Slipknot will head up both days...
Sons of Iron Maiden’s Janick Gers + Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Release Chill Song
We have another new collaboration between the sons of two prominent musicians — Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke — a chill song called "Red Skies," which was released by Dylan Gers and features instrumental and background vocal contributions from Noah Yorke. While it's clear that...
How Pantera’s Rex Brown Went From Playing Tuba to Picking Up the Bass
Rex Brown is currently celebrating the legacy he helped build, playing bass and revisiting the music of Pantera on the band current tour dates. But did you know that the bass wasn't his first instrument? That actually would be the tuba. During an interview conducted with Gibson TV in December...
Security Mistake Slipknot’s Tortilla Man for Stage-Crashing Fan, Try to Stop Him
It turns out there are downsides to wearing a Slipknot mask. One of those is that it may make it a bit harder to determine the musician from the fan at a Slipknot show, as Michael "Tortilla Man" Pfaff discovered during the group's recent show in Guadalajara, Mexico when he was briefly detained by security who wouldn't let him return to the stage.
Bad Omens Are Latest Band to Call Out Venues for Taking Cut of Merch Sales
A lot of musicians have been taking a stand against concert venues lately for taking a cut of bands' merchandise sales, and now, Bad Omens are the latest to make a statement regarding the matter. A fan posted a photo of a specialty cocktail menu at a venue bar, and...
Someone Swapped Metallica’s Vocals on ‘Lux Aeterna’ With ‘Hit the Lights’
Early response to Metallica's latest single, "Lux Æterna," had already included some comparison to "Hit the Lights," the signature Metallica song that opens 1983's Kill 'Em All. Now, one inventive fan has combined the two tracks — they mixed Metallica singer James Hetfield's lead vocals from "Hit the Lights"...
