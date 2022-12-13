ROCKLAND — The Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland has announced its 2023 schedule of major exhibitions, in celebration of the museum’s 75th anniversary. From February 11 through June 17, the museum will open a series of shows that will transform every gallery and feature beloved favorites, as well as dozens of new acquisitions to the collection. Exhibitions feature an exploration of Rockland by Edward Hopper and Andrew Wyeth, a collection of Andrew Wyeth’s watercolors traveling to Maine from Japan, and a new mural by Rachel Gloria Adams and Ryan Adams.

ROCKLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO