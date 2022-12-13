Read full article on original website
‘Live and Work in Maine Welcome Home’ event to be held in Rockland
ROCKLAND — Live and Work in Maine brings its Welcome Home series back to Rockland, to help “Boomerangs” — people who grew up or spent time in Maine, left the state and successfully made their way back to the state—as well as people who have chosen to live in Maine for the first time, forge connections in their new communities.
Love Lights Tree burns brightly through the holiday season in Belfast
In celebration of the season, a Holiday Love Lights Tree lighting ceremony was recently held at the First Church of Belfast. Pastors Dr. Kate Winters and Joel Krueger led a reading of the names of loved ones remembered by church members and the community at large. A small crowd of attendees surrounded the tree with their own special love and light.
WE STILL HAVE XMAS TREES!
West Bay Rotary still has plenty of trees left... but they're going fast! Come on over to the Maine Sport parking lot in Rockport from 9:00 - 6:00 today and tomorrow and drive away with a beauty. Our expert tree wranglers will trim, load, and secure your dream tree to your car at no extra charge. You can pick out a handsome wreath to grace your entryway as well! Net proceeds benefit local charities.
Farnsworth to celebrate 75th anniversary with major exhibitions in 2023
ROCKLAND — The Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland has announced its 2023 schedule of major exhibitions, in celebration of the museum’s 75th anniversary. From February 11 through June 17, the museum will open a series of shows that will transform every gallery and feature beloved favorites, as well as dozens of new acquisitions to the collection. Exhibitions feature an exploration of Rockland by Edward Hopper and Andrew Wyeth, a collection of Andrew Wyeth’s watercolors traveling to Maine from Japan, and a new mural by Rachel Gloria Adams and Ryan Adams.
Registration open for MRC winter golf league
ROCKPORT — The Midcoast Recreation Center is once again hosting a winter golf league, and registration is now open. Play will consist of two-person teams playing a better ball format (exact instructions to be provided a week before play). Matches will be flighted based on handicaps; divisions will be...
Dennis Norton, service
Dennis Norton, 71, husband of Doris Pease Norton, a longtime Rockland community leader and certified public accountant, died in a Wailuku, Hawaii hospital, December 6, 2022, after being injured in an accident. A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Samoset...
Ernest Fred Littlefield, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Ernest Fred Littlefield, 93, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, left us peacefully and free from pain on December 9, 2022 with family at his bedside at the Sussman House in Rockport. Ernest, the third child of Manson G. and Rose (Larrabee) Littlefield, was born in Prospect on July 20, 1929 where he spent his early years.
Belfast’s Jasper Louden, Clark University wins divisional Esports championship
WORCESTER, Mass. — Following a semester of competitive play that saw four teams make it to the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC) finals round, the Clark University Esports team ended the fall season as NECC Navigators Division champions of two different games, Valorant and Rainbow Six. The Overwatch and League of Legends teams were runners-up in their competitions.
Police warn public of increased package thefts during holiday season
ROCKLAND —Rockland and Police have taken several reports today, Dec. 19, both of items stolen from unlocked vehicles and thefts of packages left outside. The thefts have primarily occurred in the South End of the city, according to a news release from the department posted on its Facebook page.
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 8-14. David A.M. Bowring, 32, of Clinton, probation violation in Burnham May 27, 2019, 11 days in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Michael J. Carter, 41, of Frankfort, domestic violence assault in Winterport July 10,...
Agenda set for Appleton school committee meeting Dec. 19
APPLETON — The school committee for the Appleton Village School will hold its next committee meeting Monday, Dec. 19 and the agenda for the meeting has been set. The meeting will be at 5 p.m. and will be held virtually: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/85882262929. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to...
Agenda set for SAD 28 board meeting Dec. 21
CAMDEN — The agenda has been set for the next SAD 28 school board meeting Wednesday, Dec. 21. The meeting will be held in the Rose Hall Board Room at 7 p.m. A livestream will be available: fivetowns.net/live. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order. 2. Adjustments to the Agenda. 3....
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 27 - Dec. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 28. Riley...
South Thomaston Fire Department moves forward despite abrupt resignations
SOUTH THOMASTON — This past Tuesday, three firefighters resigned at once from the South Thomaston Fire Department. However, according to Deputy Chief David Elwell, morale is great and the support within the department, mutual aid departments, and the community has been tremendous this past week. “I am looking forward...
State Board of Property Tax Review upholds Thomaston refusal to reduce Walmart’s property assessment
AUGUSTA — Walmart’s appeal to the State Board of Property Tax Review after the Town of Thomaston denied a property tax abatement request failed Dec. 15 following two days of hearings in Augusta. Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust had petitioned the state board after the Thomaston Board of...
Waldo County deed transfers
BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds Nov. 18-30. Belfast. Kyle J. and Helen Skinner to Kassandra L. and Derrick A. Coleman. Richard P. Rumney Living Trust to Douglas A. and Linda E. Davidson. The City of Belfast to Daniel Ford.
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police recorded the following activity Dec. 8-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 10. Kitty A. Stevens, 48, of Swanville, was issued...
