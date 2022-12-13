John M. Masco, 71 of Carbondale, passed away peacefully at home after an illness on Friday. Born in Carbondale, John was the son of the late John and Theresa Lapera Masco. John was a member of Benjamin Franklin High School, class of 1969. He attended Johnson School of Technology and later enlisted as a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, 109th Infantry Division. John was a faithful member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

CARBONDALE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO