FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenNanticoke, PA
Annual Living Nativity in Conyngham set for Dec 3 & 4Sara CwiertniewiczConyngham, PA
Walk Through Christmas Light Display is the Valley's Premier Holiday ExperienceSara CwiertniewiczSugarloaf Township, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Tamaqua Area: No change in weapons policy
TAMAQUA — While reviewing their weapons policy at Tuesday’s Tamaqua Area school board meeting, President Larry Wittig made a side comment about whether to reconsider the district’s stance against armed staff. “People in the building carrying weapons or ...?” said Wittig. “No changes,” replied Superintendent Raymond...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hellertown positioned to end various Lower Saucon pacts
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Hellertown Borough Council advanced various bills to terminate existing agreements with Lower Saucon Township during a special meeting Monday night. The legislation included the authorization of three advertisements for bills. One bill would end the two municipalities' agreements to operate the Saucon Valley Compost Center. Another would...
WFMZ-TV Online
Election officials announce possible fix for voting machine issue
READING, Pa. - At Thursday's election board meeting, county officials announced a possible solution for an issue that caused some voters to question the integrity of voting machines during the November election. Election officials say a small box in the upper left-hand corner of the selection screen is the likely...
WFMZ-TV Online
ARL issues Code Blue for City of Reading
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Due to the anticipated cold temperatures, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading for the following periods:. December 17 from 12:00 AM to 10:00 AM. December 18 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 AM. December...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: 'People are sad': Iconic Bethlehem hot dog shop to close following property's sale
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A delicious piece of Bethlehem history is coming to an end. Pete's Hot Dog Shop, an iconic eatery where generations of Lehigh Valley residents chowed down on hot dogs, stewed burgers and pierogies, is set to close at a yet-to-be-determined date following the property's sale, operator Effie Ramirez said.
WFMZ-TV Online
John M. Masco
John M. Masco, 71 of Carbondale, passed away peacefully at home after an illness on Friday. Born in Carbondale, John was the son of the late John and Theresa Lapera Masco. John was a member of Benjamin Franklin High School, class of 1969. He attended Johnson School of Technology and later enlisted as a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, 109th Infantry Division. John was a faithful member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
WFMZ-TV Online
Santa will have an afternoon ride through Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is hosting "Santa on a Truck" on Saturday. The man in red will be escorted by firefighters and police officers on a fire truck to four fire stations across the City. Santa will start at Allentown at the Central Fire Station at noon. He will then...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shoemakersville firefighters holding shrimp dinner fundraiser for families of fallen New Tripoli firefighters
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. - Volunteer firefighters in Shoemakersville are honoring the lives of two fallen firemen. Come Monday night, the fire company will hold a fundraiser in their name. The event means help for their families. The Shoemakersville Volunteer Fire Company is cooking up something special to help the families of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police accuse teacher at Third Street Alliance in Easton of assaulting child
EASTON, Pa. - A teacher at the Third Street Alliance in Easton is being accused of assaulting a 17-month-old child. Kelsey Taylor, 31, of Bethlehem, is being charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, according to court paperwork. An Easton Police Department officer received a Child Welfare...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local musician holds book signing in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Local musician and Godfrey Daniels founder Dave Fry is hosting a book signing Saturday. His new book, "Welcome to Godfrey Daniels," details stories and events from the venue's 47-year-history in Bethlehem. The book is divided by decades, and features highlights of the years in archived photos and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found guilty of 2021 Reading murder
READING, Pa. - A Berks County jury has found a man guilty for his role in a 2021 deadly shooting in Reading. Alberto Rivera-Vazquez was convicted today of First-Degree Murder and related charges in shooting death of José Rodríguez-Bultron. Investigators said Rivera-Vazquez shot Rodriguez-Bultron on November 7, 2021...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Disgruntled customer opened fire inside Little Caesars Pizza in East Stroudsburg
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County said a disgruntled customer opened fire inside a Little Caesars pizza shop. The Stroud Area Regional Police were called to a Little Caesars on Washington Street for a report of shots fired. They said it happened around 8:45 p.m. on Friday. According to investigators, 37-year-old William Pabon called Little Caesars twice to complain about not receiving his order.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying two female and two male suspects. Police believe the suspects used forged Skill game winner receipts at a Boyertown convenience store to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown man arrested in connection to deadly crash
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police have arrested an Allentown man in connection with a deadly crash last year in Lehigh County. John FiField is facing homicide by vehicle and a slew of other charges. The wreck happened last December in the intersection of Snowdrift Road and Hickory Lane in Upper Macungie...
WFMZ-TV Online
Muhlenberg/Gov. Mifflin and Wyomissing/Schuylkill Valley boys bball, 12.16.22
Muhlenberg, Schuylkill Valley open league play with big wins. Some early season matchups of importance in Berks County on Friday night. Muhlenberg and Schuylkill Valley coming out on the winning end of each.
WFMZ-TV Online
13 displaced after house fire in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. -Thirteen people, including seven children, are out of their homes after a fire in Schuylkill County. The fire broke out in one of the homes along West Norwegian Street in Pottsville just before 11 p.m. Thursday. The buildings there are very tightly packed together, and fire crews hurried...
WFMZ-TV Online
Indoor holiday craft show in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Quakertown Farmers Market is hosting its Indoor Holiday Craft Show. The Event Room will be filled with local crafters with unique handmade items. There will be photos with Santa, and kids are invited to stop by the Q-Court to make a free Santa Star Ornament. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart in Lower Nazareth debuts 'store of the future' technology
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Walmart store in Northampton County is showing off a new look. The store in Lower Nazareth debuted what Walmart calls its "store of the future" technology Friday. It's aiming for a more customer-friendly experience. Nine Walmart employees who have worked at the store since...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former daycare worker charged with assault
EASTON, Pa. - A former daycare worker in Easton has been charged with assault and reckless endangerment. It happened at Third Street Alliance for Women and Children. Police say Kelsey Taylor yanked a 17-month-old girl out of her chair by her arm. Then she slammed the girl down twice on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chef Alan's closes its doors for good
WEST READING, Pa. - It's the end of an era for a long-time Berks County restaurant. Chef Alan's in West Reading is closing its doors for good Saturday. The restaurant has been open for nearly 35 years. Chef Alan Rutter and his brother, Jeff, said they are embarking on other...
