BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina beat France in 2022 World Cup final - in pictures
Argentina are 2022 World Cup champions for the third time after beating France on penalties in the final in Qatar. Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning spot-kick to give the South Americans a 4-2 victory in the shoot-out, after a frenetic game ended 3-3 after extra time. Lionel Messi scored twice...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister has roots in county Antrim village
From the Glens of Antrim, the Mac Allisters have travelled far through the generations - and one of their number is now on the brink of World Cup glory. Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is part of the Argentina squad preparing to face France in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina's victory over France watched by peak of 14.9m people on BBC One
Argentina's victory over France in the World Cup final was watched by a peak of 14.9m people on BBC One. With a TV audience share of 58%, the dramatic penalty shootout win was also streamed 7.1m times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online. ITV, who also broadcast the Qatar...
BBC
Leicester Tigers: Richard Wigglesworth retires as player to replace Steve Borthwick as boss
Richard Wigglesworth has been named as Leicester Tigers' interim head coach, retiring as a player to replace Steve Borthwick after his England departure. Wigglesworth hangs up his boots at the age of 39, having made an all-time record 322 Premiership appearances during his 20-year career. The scrum-half was already working...
