Spartanburg, SC

WSPA 7News

Man dies in fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The North Greenville Fire Department and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fire that killed one man Sunday in Travelers Rest. Deputies said the fire happened at the 5600 block of Locust Hill Road. In a neighborhood where residents said it’s typically quiet, Darlene Hoffman, who lives on Locust […]
TRAVELERS REST, SC
FOX Carolina

1 ‘seriously’ hurt following incident on I-85 N in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was seriously injured following a hit-and-run that happened on Friday, Dec. 17. Troopers said a Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on I-85 when it hit another vehicle traveling in the same direction near mile marker 42 at around 3:15 p.m.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Starbucks employees plan to strike for three days in Upstate

Starbucks employees plan to strike for three days in Upstate
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after hitting a tree and several mailboxes in an overnight crash. The crash happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 on East Jerry Road near Snows Drive, troopers said. Troopers said the...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

YMCA of Greenville fulfills Christmas wishes for families in need

YMCA of Greenville fulfills Christmas wishes for families in need
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding after person hit along I-385 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that they’re responding to a crash along I-385 near exit 23. Officials said a person was hit by a vehicle traveling along I-385. According to the Coroner’s Office, officials are still at the scene, so details about...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

1 dead in shooting at Anderson Co. apartment complex

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting left one person dead Tuesday night at an Anderson County apartment complex.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials closing roads due to flooding from morning rain

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are closing down roads due to flooding from Thursday morning’s rain. Boiling Springs Road is closed because of the flooding bridge over Brushy Creek. FOX Carolina crews on scene said the road block starts at Phillips Road on side and Sugar Creek Drive on the other.
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Pedestrian hit and killed along I-385, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed along Interstate 385 Thursday night, according to Kristy Strange with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. Strange says the pedestrian was struck around 10:30 p.m. by a vehicle headed south on I-385, near exit 23. Stay with WYFF News 4 for...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a woman killed in a crash Monday night in Greenville County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 25 near Columbia Road. They say a sedan was traveling south on Highway 25 and collided with...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

SCHP searching for car following hit and run

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a car that ran into three pedestrians on Tuesday. Troopers said that a tan/ gold in color Ford Crown Victoria or a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south on Knighton Chapel Road near Allen bridge when it hit three people that were walking. […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

