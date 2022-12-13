Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Related
Man dies in fire in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The North Greenville Fire Department and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fire that killed one man Sunday in Travelers Rest. Deputies said the fire happened at the 5600 block of Locust Hill Road. In a neighborhood where residents said it’s typically quiet, Darlene Hoffman, who lives on Locust […]
Fatal Greenville area structure fire
An investigation has begun following a fatal fire reported in Traveler’s Rest Sunday. The structure fire occurred at the 5600 block of Locust Hill Road and left one person dead.
Fatal weekend traffic collision in the Upstate
An identification following a fatal collision in the Upstate. Authorities responded to a collision at E. North Street and Park Walk Drive in Greenville Sunday.
FOX Carolina
1 ‘seriously’ hurt following incident on I-85 N in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was seriously injured following a hit-and-run that happened on Friday, Dec. 17. Troopers said a Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on I-85 when it hit another vehicle traveling in the same direction near mile marker 42 at around 3:15 p.m.
wspa.com
Starbucks employees plan to strike for three days in Upstate
Starbucks employees plan to strike for three days …. Starbucks employees plan to strike for three days in Upstate. USC head coach Lamont Paris questions teams effort …. USC head coach Lamont Paris questions teams effort in 8-point loss to East Carolina. Sandlappers defeat Tarheels 17-13 in Shrine Bowl …
FOX Carolina
Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after hitting a tree and several mailboxes in an overnight crash. The crash happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 on East Jerry Road near Snows Drive, troopers said. Troopers said the...
wspa.com
YMCA of Greenville fulfills Christmas wishes for families in need
YMCA of Greenville fulfills Christmas wishes for families in need. YMCA of Greenville fulfills Christmas wishes for …. YMCA of Greenville fulfills Christmas wishes for families in need. Friday high school basketball. Eastside senior hits a milestone, Hanna sweeps Powdersville. Multiple women being harassed by anonymous source …. An investigation...
Pedestrian hit, killed on interstate in Greenville Co.
A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night on an interstate in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding after person hit along I-385 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that they’re responding to a crash along I-385 near exit 23. Officials said a person was hit by a vehicle traveling along I-385. According to the Coroner’s Office, officials are still at the scene, so details about...
FOX Carolina
Crash along I-85 South causes delays for drivers in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said all lanes of I-85 South are blocked following a crash on Wednesday night. According to officials, the crash is near mile marker 50. There is currently no word on injuries or when the road will reopen. We will...
wspa.com
1 dead in shooting at Anderson Co. apartment complex
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting left one person dead Tuesday night at an Anderson County apartment complex. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/1-dead-in-shooting-at-anderson-co-apartment-complex/. 1 dead in shooting at Anderson Co. apartment complex. ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting left one person dead Tuesday night at an Anderson County apartment complex.
FOX Carolina
Officials closing roads due to flooding from morning rain
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are closing down roads due to flooding from Thursday morning’s rain. Boiling Springs Road is closed because of the flooding bridge over Brushy Creek. FOX Carolina crews on scene said the road block starts at Phillips Road on side and Sugar Creek Drive on the other.
Bank robbed in Spartanburg, suspect arrested
Police arrested a man they said robbed a bank in Spartanburg Thursday afternoon.
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
Son wins $200,000 while meeting dad at Upstate store
An Upstate son won $200,000 on a lottery ticket after spotting his dad's car at a convenience store and deciding to stop.
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian hit and killed along I-385, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed along Interstate 385 Thursday night, according to Kristy Strange with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. Strange says the pedestrian was struck around 10:30 p.m. by a vehicle headed south on I-385, near exit 23. Stay with WYFF News 4 for...
Bicyclist killed in fatal Greenville collision
A fatal collision was reported yesterday afternoon in Greenville County. A bicyclist was killed after being struck by two separate vehicles just after 8pm Tuesday afternoon.
Man arrested for having rifle on Interstate in Asheville
The Asheville Police Department arrested a man for having a rifle on the Interstate on Monday.
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in crash in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a woman killed in a crash Monday night in Greenville County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 25 near Columbia Road. They say a sedan was traveling south on Highway 25 and collided with...
SCHP searching for car following hit and run
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a car that ran into three pedestrians on Tuesday. Troopers said that a tan/ gold in color Ford Crown Victoria or a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south on Knighton Chapel Road near Allen bridge when it hit three people that were walking. […]
Comments / 0