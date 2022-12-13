ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

My Shabbos Family: Testimonial Article – Board Member

A board member at Tomchei Shabbos generously have us some of his time. “We don’t need to look far to hear the common phrase ‘charity begins at home, but Lakewood and My Shabbos Family exemplifies it. We leave no stone unturned to help our neighbors.”. “What also makes...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Terrible Tragedy in Staten Island

Less than 8 years ago, the Jewish world – and in particular a wife and her 10 children – was rocked when Rabbi Dovid Winiarz, 49, from Staten Island, NY, was killed in a tragic car accident. In one moment, a family whose life encompassed chesed and Torah, was left with a widow and 10 orphans.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Two Killed, One Injured in Parkway Rollover Accident [UPDATED]

Two people were killed and one injured in a rollover accident on the Garden State Parkway this afternoon, officials told TLS. According to preliminary reports we received, the vehicle rolled over in the area of mile marker 97 northbound in Wall, ejecting the driver. He was pronounced deceased on scene. A passenger died at the hospital.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy