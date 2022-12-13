Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nsudemons.com
Demons' tri-captains set tone, pace as NSU heads to Rice
NATCHITOCHES – Ask any of the Northwestern State men's basketball team's tri-captains about who the best defender between them is and a window into their relationship emerges. "I'm the best defender. I don't know why they think I'm not," Ja'Monta Black said. "I'm the best defender. I take charges....
nsudemons.com
Cold shooting costly for Lady Demons at Tarleton
STEPHENVILLE, Texas – A string of cold shooting spells cost Northwestern State on Wednesday in a 67-46 loss at Tarleton State. The Lady Demons (4-5) had multiple instances of lengthy scoring droughts sprinkled throughout the game, that allowed Tarleton to build, and maintain, its lead throughout the night. NSU...
nsudemons.com
Record setters, NCAA Tournament participants highlight NSU Athletics' 2022 graduates
NATCHITOCHES – A school record-holder, NCAA Tournament participants and Southland Conference champions were among Northwestern State's 42 student-athletes and staff who graduated across four ceremonies Wednesday and Thursday inside Prather Coliseum. NSU's fall commencement exercises combined the summer and fall 2022 graduates into two days of celebration that featured...
nsudemons.com
NSU Athletics drives $709M fourth-quarter earned media surge
NATCHITOCHES – In less than three months since airing its first locally produced ESPN+ broadcast, Northwestern State has seen an influx of more than $700 million in earned media. Since Oct. 1, when the Demons' football comeback victory against Nicholls saw extended coverage on ESPN's SportsCenter, Northwestern State has...
Comments / 0