NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves
Chicago activated Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on IR. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated goaltender Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the Blackhawks have placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from Rockford.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Predators
NASHVILLE, TN - Jack Campbell will look to go 3-0 against the Predators this season as he gets the start for the Oilers on Monday night at Bridgestone Arena. The Edmonton puckstopper has turned aside 48 of 55 Nashville Predators shots in the two games prior to tonight's contest. Head...
NHL
Hertl to have hearing for actions in Sharks game
Forward facing discipline for high-sticking Flames center Lindholm. Tomas Hertl will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. The San Jose Sharks forward is facing discipline for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm on Sunday. The incident occurred six seconds into in the third period...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Roos Scored in Debut, Del Mastro Named Alternate Captain
Sam Rinzel also helped the U.S Select team capture its' ninth World Junior A Challenge Title. In this edition of prospects, Filip Roos scored in his Rockford debut and Sam Rinzel helped the U.S. Select Team capture its' ninth World Junior A Challenge Title. ROOS SCORES IN DEBUT, VLASIC TO...
NHL
Thompson once again named NHL's 2nd Star of the Week
Forward recorded 8 points in 3 games to earn back-to-back 2nd Star of the Week honors. For the second week in a row, Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Week. In three games during the week ending December 18, the Sabres went...
NHL
Ready for his shot: Riley Tufte to make season debut against Jackets
The 24-year-old forward has patiently earned his spot in the game against Columbus. Riley Tufte has earned this game tonight. The 24-year-old forward was sent down to the minors after training camp, and the scouting report was not particularly promising at the time. However, he worked his way through the AHL and was called up for depth to start this five-game road trip.
NHL
Giroux having 'a blast' with up-and-coming Senators
34-year-old forward leads Ottawa with 14 goals after playing 15 seasons with Philadelphia. Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk were talking the other day about how they didn't have any pictures together, so the Ottawa Senators teammates tried to find one on the Internet. Giroux typed their last names into Google,...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken
SEATTLE - For the second time this season, the Winnipeg Jets will take on the Seattle Kraken on the back half of a back-to-back. But, to steal a phrase from head coach Rick Bowness, the Jets aren't looking for excuses. They're looking for solutions. They found a solution the first...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Can You Dig It?
Kraken leading goal scorer Jared McCann plays hero role with game-winner in 3-2 victory after Kraken fall behind twice. Philipp Grubauer makes big stops to keep game close. The Kraken dug an early hole for themselves Sunday night, giving up a goal mid-first period and finishing the opening period down 1-0. But then Seattle dug right back, tying the game at 1-1 and then again at 2-2 before Seattle's leading goal scorer, Jared McCann, gathered a loose puck with four-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third period, deploying his signature quick-release shot to beat Winnipeg goalie David Rittich to make it a 3-2 final.
NHL
How Pavelski has defied the odds and improved his level of play
The 38-year-old not only contributes points, but also brings leadership and wisdom to the Dallas Stars. Joe Pavelski offers the Stars an incredible number of points, leadership and competitive drive. But he also might be the team leader, from one perspective. Pavelski played in his 1,200th regular season game Saturday,...
NHL
Skinner's dream season as Oilers goalie continues with 3-year contract
Edmonton native establishing self as NHL starter after several seasons in minors. Stuart Skinner grew up loving the Edmonton Oilers. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Skinner remembers plenty of trips to Rexall Place, the Oilers former arena. Now he's living out a childhood fantasy of playing goalie for the hometown team.
NHL
Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson and Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Dec. 18. FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin tallied 3-2--5 in three games, highlighted by...
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
Kings return home to face their in-state rival Sharks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 16 - 12 - 5 (37 pts) Kings Notes:. Drew Doughty (5-29=34)...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers
BOSTON - The Bruins have not had many chances for revenge this season. With just four regulations losses - and two more in the shootout - Boston really hasn't needed it. But the Bruins will get a shot at it on Monday night as the Florida Panthers visit TD Garden as one of only a handful of teams to take down the Black & Gold thus far.
NHL
Malgin traded from Maple Leafs to Avalanche for Hunt
Forward had four points for Toronto, can become RFA after season. Denis Malgin was to the Colorado Avalanche by the Toronto Maple Leafs for Dryden Hunt on Monday. Malgin had four points (two goals, two assists) in 23 games with the Maple Leafs this season. The 25-year-old forward was traded to Toronto by the Florida Panthers for forward Mason Marchment on Feb. 19, 2020.
NHL
Avalanche Acquires Denis Malgin from Toronto
DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Denis Malgin from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Dryden Hunt . Malgin, 25, has recorded four points (2g/2a) in 23 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. A fourth-round selection (102nd overall) of the Florida Panthers in the 2015 NHL Draft, Malgin has played in 215 career NHL contests with the Panthers and Maple Leafs, totaling 64 points (30g/34a).
NHL
Alex Ovechkin Named NHL's First Star of the Week
ARLINGTON, Va. - Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has been named the NHL's First Star for the week ending Dec. 18, the NHL announced today. Ovechkin recorded five points (3g, 2a) in three games, including his 800th career goal and 29th career hat trick on Dec. 13 at Chicago. Ovechkin became the third player in NHL history to reach the 800-goal mark, joining Hall of Famers Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894). Ovechkin reached the 800-goal mark in his 1,305th career game, the second-fewest games required to reach the milestone in NHL history (Gretzky: 1,116 GP). Ovechkin finished with four points (3g, 1a) against the Blackhawks, marking his 32nd career game with four or more points. Ovechkin, who has recorded 10 points (7g, 3a) in his last six games, also tallied an assist versus Dallas on Dec. 15.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Julie Gamble
Blue Jackets director of logistics & team travel oversees team schedule at home, on road. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Columbus Blue Jackets director of logistics & team travel Julie Gamble:
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers want to 'grind it out' against Bruins
With captain Aleksander Barkov sidelined by a lower-body injury, the Florida Panthers will look for other players to step up in his absence against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Monday. "Grind them out," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said when asked about the keys to the matchup. "When...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Devils 2
Picking up two big points, Florida improved to 15-13-4 in the standings. "We needed an effort like that," Reinhart said. "It's games like that that kind of get the ball rolling and momentum going in the right direction. Hopefully we can build off that." For a quick recap of the...
