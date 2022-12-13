ARLINGTON, Va. - Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has been named the NHL's First Star for the week ending Dec. 18, the NHL announced today. Ovechkin recorded five points (3g, 2a) in three games, including his 800th career goal and 29th career hat trick on Dec. 13 at Chicago. Ovechkin became the third player in NHL history to reach the 800-goal mark, joining Hall of Famers Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894). Ovechkin reached the 800-goal mark in his 1,305th career game, the second-fewest games required to reach the milestone in NHL history (Gretzky: 1,116 GP). Ovechkin finished with four points (3g, 1a) against the Blackhawks, marking his 32nd career game with four or more points. Ovechkin, who has recorded 10 points (7g, 3a) in his last six games, also tallied an assist versus Dallas on Dec. 15.

5 HOURS AGO