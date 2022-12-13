ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Crash, stalled vehicle backing up I-430 traffic at Arkansas River

By Ryan Turbeville
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A stalled car and a wreck are backing up southbound traffic on Interstate 430 near the Arkansas River bridge.

The delays are just on the south side of the bridge at Mile Marker 10.

The crash is in the outside right shoulder, and the stalled vehicle is impacting the middle lane just before it.

Southbound traffic has backed up to past the north end of the bridge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

