Alabama ONE Cherokee Boys Basketball Invitational Saturday Roundup
CEDAR BLUFF – Jack Amos and Landon Caldwell both netted 12 points to lead the Cherokee County Warriors past Handley 50-46 in the Alabama ONE Cherokee Invitational on Saturday. Jaden Wilson added 11 points for the Warriors. Jacob Cornejo finished with eight points. Cannon Kyles led Handley with 12...
Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43
Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
Madison City Schools bids farewell to James Clemens principal Dr. Brian Clayton
MADISON — Madison City Schools said goodbye this week to one of its beloved administrators this week. Dr. Brian Clayton is stepping down as the head principal of James Clemens High School after being named the superintendent of Hartselle City Schools. Clayton has led James Clemens since the school...
Files from yesteryear: 1900, 1930, 1950
From the files of 1900 Vick Clark is among the clerical force at the Racket Store. Ed Daniel has opened a restaurant in the old Speegle store building. S.M. Allison has opened a jewelry shop, near the Bargain Store. Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Heidelburg will leave the last of the month for Los Angeles, California, where they expect to make their future home. Miss Hassie Mayo, who had taught school at Walter and Baileyton, died recently at the home of her brother, Thomas Mayo, at Walter. William H. Waldrop has been appointed Notary Public in Beat 13. Doctor James P. Moon and Miss Joe Ann Johnson were...
FCA Looking For Funds To Support Local Student-Athletes
MADISON- The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) currently serves 133,868 student-athletes in five counties including 79,754 in Madison County alone. The Northeast Alabama FCA has a presence in over 100 schools over its coverage area and the funds needed to assist those students continue to rise. To help with the...
An act of kindness: How the late Mike Leach comforted three generations of Alabama season ticket holders
He’s been gone a few days now. Chances are that Mike Leach has settled into his new home, chatting with a good friend. A good friend who he met only 18 months ago. A good friend who is the biggest Alabama football fan in heaven. It was May 2021,...
Huntsville attorney responds to James Clemens school bus altercation
Madison City Schools are standing by an administrator after an altercation with a student on a school bus Wednesday, but a local attorney said the situation may be more complicated than that.
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
Obituary: Justin Wayne Hayes
Funeral Service for Justin Wayne Hayes, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Martin officiating, interment in Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hayes passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born Feb. 1, 1945, in Cullman, Alabama to Bud and Ethel Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Cecil Hayes and G. W. Hayes; and sister, Elorna Dale. Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Cook; grandchildren, Nikki (Phillip) Johnson, Teshia (Dakota) Sellers, Destiny Cook, and Tommy Cook; great-grandchildren, Pyper, Wyatt, Rylee, Ryder, Olympia, and Ava; sister, Frances Dale; brother, Raymond Hayes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett
Memorial Service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends
Athens officials react to Huntsville annexing 1,220 acres outside their city
The Huntsville City Council on Thursday night annexed 1,220.5 acres in Limestone County south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, acreage that Athens officials had hoped to annex into their city. The land will be zoned for commercial or industrial use. The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved annexing the property owned by...
Marshall County Law Enforcement Agencies join forces with 95 children for ‘Shop with a Cop’
A heavy police presence was seen at the Guntersville Walmart Saturday, but don't be alarmed. The cops weren't there to take down any bad guys, they were there to take kids in need Christmas shopping.
‘How much of a blessing you are’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Hundreds upon hundreds of elders from every nook and cranny of Cullman County enjoyed a Christmas luncheon together at Stone Bridge Farms on Friday, thanks to the combined efforts of the Cullman County Commission on Aging (COA) and its supporters. COA Director Stephanie Lawson greeted the crowd and expressed her warm gratitude for all of those who were key to the event and the participants. “I’m so happy to see you guys again this year at this beautiful event. We’re just so happy to see y’all,” she said. “I want to give a huge ‘thank you’ to my Commission...
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
Obituary: Ronny Joe Carr
Funeral Service for Ronny Joe Carr, age 67, of Cullman and native of Athens, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Ed Green officiating; interment in Roselawn Cemetery in Athens, AL. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Carr passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2022, at Cullman Regional Hospital with family at his bedside. Mr. Carr is well-known to the Athens community from operating Carr Radiator & Automotive for many, many years. He also spent most of his life as...
What has Chasen Uptain been doing in Huntsville, Alabama, and who is he
Chasen Uptain was caught and charged with rape in Madison County, Alabama. He was from Huntsville and worked as an attendant specialist. Even though Chasen Uptain’s donation of money to help support downtown servers and bartenders got a lot of attention a long time ago, he is now seen as a sexual predator by the public.
‘100 Things to Do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die’ ids popular places
MADISON – Connie Pearson can claim first-hand knowledge of the culture in hamlets to cities in her book, “100 Things to Do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”. Pearson is lifelong resident of Athens, except for four years as a teaching missionary in the Andes Mountains...
Police Identify man killed in Madison County Wreck
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the man killed in a deadly U.S Highway 72 wreck Friday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-65 to detour through Ardmore as work to clear crash scene continues
Emergency crews are still on the scene of a crash Friday morning that involved a tractor-trailer carrying a highly flammable and volatile chemical solution. Ardmore Volunteer Fire Department said as of 4 p.m., they were ready to begin trying to move the truck, but in order to do so safely, they need to divert traffic in all lanes of Interstate 65 away from the area near the Alabama-Tennessee state line.
Original Dukes of Hazzard cast coming to Rogersville in April
Dec. 14—Original cast members from The Dukes of Hazzard are headed to North Alabama in April for the Just a Good Ol' Boys Pickers Market in Rogersville. Tom Wopat (Luke Duke) will also perform a live concert. The North Alabama Market will feature meet and greets with some of...
