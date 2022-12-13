CULLMAN, Ala. – Hundreds upon hundreds of elders from every nook and cranny of Cullman County enjoyed a Christmas luncheon together at Stone Bridge Farms on Friday, thanks to the combined efforts of the Cullman County Commission on Aging (COA) and its supporters. COA Director Stephanie Lawson greeted the crowd and expressed her warm gratitude for all of those who were key to the event and the participants. “I’m so happy to see you guys again this year at this beautiful event. We’re just so happy to see y’all,” she said. “I want to give a huge ‘thank you’ to my Commission...

