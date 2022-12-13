Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Cost of New Hampshire search and rescue missions continues to rise
Using a helicopter for a Search and Rescue mission can add $80,000 to the cost. (Courtesy of New Hampshire Fish and Game)
laconiadailysun.com
Number of Granite Staters in workforce rose again last month, continuing annual trend
New Hampshire’s unemployment rate in November was 2.6%, two-tenths of a point above October’s and more than a half a point over the summer’s rate, which was 2% for several months. Bad news? Not necessarily, because if you look at the numbers closely, things are more complicated.
laconiadailysun.com
A ‘cloudy’ forecast: NH’s economy is not falling apart, but it is slowing down
New Hampshire’s economy has certainly bounced back from the pandemic shutdown of two years ago, but there just isn’t as much bounce to the economy as there was last year. Of course, it’s hard to no tice when the unemployment rate is so low and people are out shopping like there is no tomorrow, but is this a sign of economic health or the last hurrah before the fall?
laconiadailysun.com
NH putting COVID wastewater data online, helping track virus’s spread
New Hampshire’s health department is testing sewage from 14 communities for COVID-19, and plans to start publishing that data online soon. Officials say the wastewater testing — which can pick up on viral fragments shed by people infected with the disease — helps track the spread of COVID-19 in local communities.
Comments / 0