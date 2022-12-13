ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
laconiadailysun.com

A ‘cloudy’ forecast: NH’s economy is not falling apart, but it is slowing down

New Hampshire’s economy has certainly bounced back from the pandemic shutdown of two years ago, but there just isn’t as much bounce to the economy as there was last year. Of course, it’s hard to no tice when the unemployment rate is so low and people are out shopping like there is no tomorrow, but is this a sign of economic health or the last hurrah before the fall?
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy