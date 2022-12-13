Read full article on original website
Funeral Services Monday For Sen. Bennett
Funeral services are set for Monday for Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett, who died earlier this month of complications from an undiagnosed brain tumor. Governor JB Pritzker is among those expected to attend the services for the Champaign Democrat, who had served in the state legislature since 2015. The services will be held at 10am Monday at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.
Volunteers Brave Bitter Cold to Place Wreaths
Dozens of people braved temperatures in the mid-twenties Saturday to place wreaths at the National VA Cemetery in Danville. This year there were 4,000 wreaths placed on graves as part of the ‘Wreaths Across America’ program. The wreaths received a police and fire escort on Friday as they...
Stolen Salvation Army red kettle found in Urbana, returned to organization
The kettle was found in an Urbana dumpster recently. The Salvation Army says they’re happy to have to back.
More than $50,000 worth of toys given back to Toys for Tots in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Two days after thieves stole 90% of the Christmas gifts donated to Toys for Tots, the community replaced them and then some. More than $50,000 worth of toys were given back to Toys for Tots at a Walmart in Urbana on Sunday. The same trailer that was found nearly emptied was full […]
New casino in Danville expected to open in April 2023
Danville Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr. says the new casino will generate around $6,000,000, but will also benefit existing businesses in town.
Second person sentenced in 2021 Oakwood shootings
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Danville man who admitted to being involved in the deaths of two teens in Oakwood has been sentenced to 15 years according to the News-Gazette. Camarion Halthon, 18, was given the sentence on Friday by Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton. Along with five other...
Champaign children ‘Shop with a Cop’ for Christmas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than $20,000 was poured into the Champaign community on Wednesday when Champaign Police officers went shopping with children for Christmas. The shopping spree was the 20th annual “Shop with a Cop” event for the Champaign Police Department. This year’s edition saw 83 children receive $250 each to spend on Christmas […]
Bobcat sighting surprises Allerton Park employees
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Allerton Park employees were in for a surprise when they spotted a bobcat on one of their beaver cameras. The sighting happened Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. Natural Areas Manager Alex Lourash is no stranger to wildlife. He’s seen deer, racoons and even coyote on the trails. But he said a […]
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
Thieves steal from Toys for Tots trailer, ‘they knew what this was’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign area Toys for Tots director was shocked and saddened Friday morning to discover thieves had stolen hundreds of toys and bikes from his trailer, all of which had been donated by the community. “Scumbags took Toys for Tots boxes. They took bikes,” Caesar Perez said. “They knew what this […]
Attorney General Raoul’s Office Obtains 15-Year Prison Sentence for the Murders of Two Vermilion County Teens
THE FOLLOWING IS AN ILLINOIS ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE RELEASE. Camarion Halthon is the Second of Four Individuals to Be Sentenced for the Murders. Chicago – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced his office obtained a 15-year prison sentence in a murder prosecution involving the January 2021 shooting deaths of two Vermilion County teenagers. Camarion Halthon, 19 of Danville, is the second of four individuals to be sentenced for the murders, which resulted from a drug sale and robbery.
Champaign Police: Victims of Tuesday shooting released from hospital
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department said the victims of a shooting Tuesday night will be ok. In a news release, officials said the victims, ages 48 and 28, were treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds to the legs, wounds that were not life-threatening. The victims have since been released. The two […]
Man accused of arson, burglary in connection to Champaign crime spree
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — We are learning new information all in connection to a Wednesday morning crime spree in Champaign. We now know Tyler Faulkner, a 33-year-old, is connected to it. It involves his home, his father’s restaurant and more. The first crime scene was jarring with police in front of the Original Pancake House […]
Brad Underwood is still searching for answers
Hello darkness, my old friend. It’s good to talk with you again. This is the Illinois basketball that I’ve been accustomed to watching for nearly two decades. No one in the locker rooms seems to be able to distinguish fact from fiction, truth from ignorance or motivation from misguidance.
Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown emotionally discuss bowl game decision
Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown made it official Saturday that both players are heading for the 2023 NFL Draft. In order to begin preparing for the draft, both star defensive backs will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl. On Saturday, Illinois held a press conference with both players addressing the...
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
Brad Underwood addresses Matthew Mayer's comments of internal issues
Brad Underwood had an interesting topic to address following Saturday’s game. After Illinois dispatched of Alabama A&M, Matthew Mayer delivered an interesting postgame press conference. Mayer — who led Illinois with 21 points in the win — said there are some internal issues to work through for the Illini players and coaches.
Champaign man arrested in drug bust, facing charges
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing charges following a drug bust last week on Breen Drive. Samuel I. Bellettiere, 24, was arrested at his home on Breen when the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Thursday. The search turned up marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and pills, THC gummies […]
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Iroquois County
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said two people are dead after a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The preliminary investigation shows the Paxton Police Department and the Ford County Sheriff’s Department were chasing a car southbound on Route 45 when the driver lost control near 1190 North Road. The car crossed the center line and hit a northbound SUV and a northbound pickup truck. The car then spun out and flipped several times before coming to a rest on the west side of the road. A fourth car received a flat tire after it drove over debris.
Photo of the Day | December 17, 2022
St. Joseph - SJO's Kaytlyn Baker makes a huge effort to dribble past Mahomet-Seymour's Savannah Orgeron down the baseline during their 2nd Annual Toyota of Danville Turkey Tournament game on November 17. The three-sport senior for the Spartans was held scoreless as St. Joseph-Ogden fell to the 34-29 to the Bulldogs on the final day of the tournament.
