mynews13.com

Central Florida celebrates the first night of Hanukkah

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Millions of people across the globe are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. Millions of people across the globe are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. As the holiday gets underway, dozens gathered in Winter Park Sunday night to light a 16-foot menorah. There were...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

New York will expand liquor servings to off-site catering

It soon be easier to say "cheers!" after saying "I do." A bill signed Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to make it easier for liquor to be served by eligible caterers at off-site events like weddings and banquets. The new law is being billed as a modernization of...
NEW YORK STATE
mynews13.com

Iolani Palace offers special evening tours

HONOLULU — Walk through the historic halls of Iolani Palace and lose yourself in time within the nation's only royal palace built in 1882 by King David Kalākaua. In honor of Queen Kapi'olani's birthday — Dec. 31, 1834 — the palace will open its doors to visitors for moonlit tours and live entertainment, 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 28 through 30.
HONOLULU, HI
mynews13.com

Unlike snow, cold Christmas' are not uncommon for Central Florida

You probably heard the buzz, this Christmas could be a frigid one for most of the country!. The Climate Prediction Center temperature outlooks, and the weather forecast models project that an arctic blast will grip most of the nation for this year's holiday. The temperature outlooks are calling for...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Ag Report: USDA set to measure financial well-being of farmers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The federal government will survey farmers throughout Ohio in an attempt to learn more about their financial well-being. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will gather information about farm economics and production practices from farmers and ranchers across Ohio. The department said it is conducting the third and final phase of the 2022 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS).
OHIO STATE
mynews13.com

FreeFall owners deny state’s allegations that they violated laws

ORLANDO, Fla. — Owners of the Orlando FreeFall ride are disputing the state's allegations that the company violated Florida laws and regulations about amusement ride safety after a 14-year-old boy fell from a 430-foot high drop tower ride to his death back in March. What You Need To...
ORLANDO, FL

