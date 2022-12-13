COLUMBUS, Ohio — The federal government will survey farmers throughout Ohio in an attempt to learn more about their financial well-being. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will gather information about farm economics and production practices from farmers and ranchers across Ohio. The department said it is conducting the third and final phase of the 2022 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS).

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO