Chilkat Indian Village says Alaska mine poses risk to watershed
The Chilkat Indian Village of Klukwan is challenging a state permit approving construction of a gold and metals mine that would tunnel under the Saksaia Glacier on 6,100-foot Flower Mountain near the headwaters of the Chilkat River watershed. Chilkat Indian Village officials say the project’s proposed system to treat water runoff from the mine in […] The post Chilkat Indian Village says Alaska mine poses risk to watershed appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Grand jury investigations into OCS continue to be hijacked
In early 2017, Rep. Tammie Wilson (R-North Pole) accused the Alaska Attorney General’s Office of “hijacking” her requested grand jury investigation into the Office of Children Services. Her press release came approximately three weeks after an Anchorage grand jury had referred her request to the State Ombudsman....
Murkowski, Sullivan, Peltola announce disaster declarations for Alaska fisheries
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Representative Mary Sattler Peltola said they welcomed determinations from the U.S. Department of Commerce that fishery disasters have occurred in numerous Alaska fisheries, allowing Alaska fishermen to receive critical relief funding. The funding can be distributed to fishermen...
AASB responds to Governor Dunleavy’s 2024 proposed budget
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Association of Alaska School Boards has issued a response to the governor's proposed FY24 budget. During the Governor's press conference introducing his proposed FY24 budget, Governor Dunleavy acknowledged the inflationary pressures school districts are facing and that education funding has not kept pace. While...
Midday Report December 16, 2022
On today’s Midday report with host Terry Haines: Governor Mike Dunleavy has unveiled the first proposed budget of his second term. Controversy over a logging project near Yakutat in Southeast Alaska has intensified. And Alaska school districts have decried the continued flat funding of education in the Governor’s proposed budget.
Dunleavy offers $7.3 billion Alaska budget, opening negotiations with wary legislators
Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a first-draft $7.3 billion state budget on Wednesday, meeting a legally required deadline but acknowledging that the document is likely to change significantly as the administration negotiates with lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session. “This budget that we’re submitting, as always, is a talking point with...
No response from state officials as some Alaskans go months without food stamps
Nikita Chase is a single mom with two kids at home. She said she hasn’t gotten her food stamps since October. “You’re supposed to get it on the first [of the month], but you’re not getting anything. And there’s no communication,” she said. “So everybody’s just sitting, waiting, up in the air. And when you call, you get no answers.”
Dunleavy administration releases FY24 budget, proposes $3800 PFD
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy has released Fiscal Year 2024 budget, the first in his second term. The budget fully funds public education, the Alaska Marine Highway System, and Power Cost Equalization while still retiring millions of dollars in debt. The Governor said the budget also continues to invest in public safety and leverages incoming federal infrastructure funds to the maximum extent possible.
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: How much are middle & lower income (working) Alaska families overpaying
Regular readers of these columns know that we often discuss the regressive impact of using cuts in the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) – what former Governor Jay Hammond called in his book, Diapering the Devil, a “head tax” – to pay for Alaska state government. But we’ve never brought that impact down to what it means in terms of dollars and cents per middle and lower income Alaska family.
Foundation’s new CEO coming home to Alaska
Contact: Lisa Demer, 907-545-3555 (cell) Anchorage, AK – Rasmuson Foundation is pleased to announce our new president and CEO, Gretchen Guess — a former Alaska state legislator, school board member and health care executive. The Foundation board this week unanimously approved Guess’s selection. As the leader of...
Alaska, source of carbon-emitting fossil fuels, aims to raise money by storing carbon
Alaska’s state government raises hundreds of millions of dollars each year through the sale of oil that when burned contributes to climate change. Now the state is looking to also make money by preventing some of these gasses from entering the atmosphere. Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to introduce a...
Oil prices force Dunleavy to dip into reserves for budget
(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy said lower than normal oil prices are why he is withdrawing $265 million from the state reserves as part of his budget proposal for fiscal year 2024. The governor's budget presented Thursday leaves a combined $2.1 billion in reserves after the withdrawal, he...
Interior Alaska may soon be home to the state’s first community solar project
Golden Valley Electric Association is studying a plan that would allow its members in Interior Alaska to invest in the utility’s solar-energy farm and other facilities to reduce their monthly bills and support the co-op’s efforts to reduce use of fossil fuels. If approved, Golden Valley will begin...
Alaska Officials Will Give Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits
The assistance program of Alaska on supplemental nutrition gives food benefits to low-income households. The State pays half the costs of operating the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program(SNAP) in Alaska. The federal government has an advantage of 100%funds of the SNAP. According to a published post by the Alaska Department of...
Alaska Fisheries Report 15 December 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: A tanner season in Unalaska, story by Theo Greenly of KUCB, Robert Woolsey’s Sitka herring outlook, courtesy of KCAW, plus the state needs crab disaster docs, and the fed declines to take emergency action on Bristol Bay red king crab.
In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation
Alaska has been experiencing unprecedented extreme weather, but what does that really mean for Alaskans? During the past week, 2 to 4 feet of snow fell widely across the Southcentral part of the state, seriously disrupting pre-Christmas activities for more than half of Alaskans. At the same time, record-breaking high temperatures on the North Slope […] The post In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska board sets new Bristol Bay net rules
The Alaska Board of Fisheries snuffed out proposals that would have limited the length of towlines between Bristol Bay drift vessels and their nets to 100 feet, opting instead to set the maximum towline length to 600 feet at its December meeting. But the board extended the distance that set gill nets can fish offshore in Bristol Bay.
Glenn Highway Crash
A continuation from the last regular Assembly meeting was held where many residents came out Tuesday against a Girdwood housing development proposal. Here are today's headlines from Alaska's News Source. The case against Wasilla lawmaker officially underway in Palmer. Updated: 21 hours ago. Today’s hearing centered around expert testimony from...
Payment coming to eligible residents in Alaska
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.
Troopers: Special holiday traffic enforcement effort underway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Alaska State Troopers are conducting increased traffic enforcement to help keep Alaskans safe and catch impaired drivers. These increased patrols are being conducted from December 14, 2022 – January 1, 2023. During this time additional troopers are patrolling highways and roads around the state looking for impaired and unsafe drivers.
